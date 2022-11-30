Moody's assigns Baa3 to Flex's new note offering

New York, November 30, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes of Flex Ltd. (Flex). Net proceeds from the new note issuance will be used primarily to refinance the company's notes due February 2023. All other ratings and the stable outlook are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Flex Ltd.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed note offering is leverage neutral given proceeds will be used primarily to repay debt maturing within the next three months. Adjusted debt to EBITDA will remain just below 3x at closing which is in line with historical levels.

Flex's Baa3 senior unsecured ratings reflects the company's scale as one of the largest global EMS providers, improving business diversification, and expanded adjusted operating margins. For LTM September 2022, Flex's revenue increased 11.8% over the prior year period with operating margins remaining in the 3.8% - 3.9% range (Moody's adjusted), despite some negative impact from supply-chain disruptions. Higher sales volume, improving business mix, and focus on productivity gains continue to drive enhanced profitability. Although Moody's expects recessionary pressures in 2023, Flex's top line will continue to grow over the next year supported by strength in cloud, 5G wireless, electrification of autos, and point-of-care diagnostics. The company will also benefit from client strategies to reduce reliance on a single region for manufacturing. This diversification trend increases demand across a number of Flex's facilities.

In addition to improved profitability, Flex benefits from excellent liquidity. Despite sizable working capital investments over the last year reflecting supply chain disruptions and the need to support revenue growth, adjusted debt to EBITDA of 3x as of September 2022 remains in line with fiscal year-end leverage over the last four years. Flex is successfully diversifying into sectors that are more recent adopters of EMS outsourcing driven in large part by increasing electronics content in products. In addition to autos, targeted sectors include renewable energy, which will be aided by the Inflation Reduction Act, and health solutions businesses. Concurrently, Flex has reduced exposure to more volatile and shorter-cycle businesses. Revenues from consumer devices has decreased to 10% of total revenues in fiscal 2022 from roughly 17% in 2018.

Flex benefits from its scale with revenues of $29 billion for LTM September 2022 and improved diversification across products and end markets. Customer concentration has improved with Flex's top 10 customers accounting for 34%-35% of total sales for LTM September 2022, down from 43% for fiscal 2019. Flex's exposure to these top customers is further diversified across multiple programs. These programs span different products or business segments partially mitigating exposure to a single customer.

Flex must contend with environmental and social risks; however, they are not currently material to the rating. The company faces physical climate risks in certain locations including parts of Asia and the Americas. As an electronics manufacturing services company, Flex's environmental exposure includes the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, manage the discharge of chemicals, and responsibly dispose of hazardous wastes and electronic scrap. The company has been addressing these risks through its sustainability efforts while generating meaningful revenues from eco-friendly verticals including electric vehicles and renewable energy. The company has a good track record for safety and increasing use of automation and robotics; however, Flex faces human capital risks related to its need for highly skilled technical personnel globally. Governance risk is mitigated by Flex's track record for adhering to disciplined financial policies which includes maintaining investment grade ratings, a solid balance sheet, and ample liquidity. The company is publicly traded with its shares widely held, and all but one director is independent.

Flex has robust liquidity with sizable cash balances ($2.5 billion as of September 2022), a recently extended $2.5 billion committed credit facility (undrawn) maturing in five years, plus a significant non-core asset, Nextracker LLC. Negative free cash flow (Moody's adjusted) for LTM September 2022 reflects working capital investments to manage through supply chain constraints and support top line growth. Moody's expects adjusted free cash flow will recover to fiscal 2020 and 2021 levels as supply chain disruptions ease. Flex benefits from countercyclical cash flows during times when the economy is not growing. Past economic downturns have shown that as revenues declined from lower demand, reduced working capital requirements freed up cash for debt repayment and allowed Flex to maintain adjusted leverage within its historical range.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Flex's strong credit profile which provides financial cushion to manage through operating and business challenges, as evidenced over the past few years with tariffs, the COVID pandemic, and supply chain disruptions. Despite these challenges, Flex has been able to grow revenues and adjusted EBITDA. The outlook incorporates Moody's view that Flex will continue to grow revenues over the next year while maintaining improved operating margins.

Ratings could be upgraded with continued improvement in business line diversification leading to stronger operating and financial metrics. Operating margins would need to be maintained above 4% with adjusted total debt to EBITDA sustained below 2x and free cash flow to debt above 25% (Moody's adjusted). Ratings could be downgraded if Flex were to experience substantial revenue erosion or suffer material customer/program losses resulting in operating margins approaching 2% or adjusted total debt to EBITDA being sustained above 3x. Ratings could also be downgraded if adjusted free cash flow generation deteriorates meaningfully.

Based in Singapore with operating headquarters in San Jose, CA, Flex Ltd. is one of the largest global providers of contract electronics manufacturing services (EMS) to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across several industries and end markets. Primary areas of focus include Lifestyle; Communications, Enterprise & Cloud; Consumer Devices; Automotive; Health Solutions; and Industrials. Moody's expects revenues will exceed $29 billion over the next year.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carl Salas

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

