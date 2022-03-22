Moody's assigns Baa3 to Fortune Brands' new senior unsecured notes

New York, March 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes offering of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. ("Fortune Brands"). The company's existing ratings, including the Baa3 senior unsecured debt rating and Prime-3 commercial paper rating are unaffected. The rating outlook is positive and continues to reflect Moody's expectation of continued margin improvement, which should lead to stronger credit metrics, including debt-to-EBITA declining to below 2.0x.

The new notes will be issued in two separate tranches, with net proceeds used for general corporate purposes including the repayment of outstanding balances under the term loan facility. The transaction will be leverage neutral but will modestly increase the company's cost of capital due to the rising interest rate environment. However, the increased interest cost is offset by an improved debt maturity profile.

Assignments:

Issuer: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.

Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Fortune Brands' strong profitability, which allows the company to generate large amounts of free cash flow. Additionally, strong fundamentals in the US housing construction market, including an aging stock of existing homes, will support continued demand for Fortune Brands' products. These positive factors are offset by the cyclical nature of the new residential and commercial construction markets, which makes up about half of the company's revenue and can result in earnings volatility. Furthermore, while the company's financial strategy includes a relatively conservative approach to leverage levels, Moody's expects ongoing share repurchases and the potential for future debt-funded acquisitions. This is capital that could otherwise be used to reduce debt or enhance liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade would be predicated on sustaining Debt/EBITDA below 2.0x, FCF/Debt above 15% and EBITA margins trending above 15%. An upgrade would also require preservation of the company's healthy liquidity profile as well as ongoing trends in the company's end markets continuing to remain supportive of growth.

A downgrade could occur should Fortune adopt a more aggressive financial strategy, particularly with respect to acquisitions and share repurchases, or experience a weakening of liquidity. Negative rating pressure would also likely result from Debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.0x, FCF/Debt maintained below 10% and EBITA margins trending towards 10% on a sustained basis.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing published in September 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287885. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, is a North American manufacturer of home improvement and building products, and security locks and safes. North American operations generate about 91% of total sales. Revenues for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 were about $7.7 billion.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

