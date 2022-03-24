Moody's assigns Baa3 to HF Sinclair's notes following exchange offer

New York, March 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned Baa3 senior unsecured ratings to HF Sinclair Corporation's (HF Sinclair) proposed notes to be issued in exchange for existing HollyFrontier Corp. (HFC, Baa3 stable) notes through an exchange offer by HF Sinclair, HFC's new publicly traded parent. The other ratings and stable outlook at both HF Sinclair and HFC remain unchanged.

The debt exchange is expected to be completed by April end. Following its completion, the ratings for any HFC notes that were offered in the exchange that remain outstanding will likely be withdrawn.

Assignments:

..Issuer: HF Sinclair Corporation

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

HF Sinclair has offered to exchange senior notes with identical tenors and interest rates for HFC senior notes outstanding. Concurrent with the exchange offer, HF Sinclair is soliciting consent from HFC's note holders to amend certain covenants, including eliminating separate financial reporting requirements for HFC. Dependent on the results of the exchange offer, Moody's may withdraw the ratings of any HFC notes that were not exchanged since these notes will not be guaranteed and there may not be sufficient financial reporting information to maintain the ratings.

HF Sinclair's Baa3 unsecured rating and Baa3 issuer rating reflect the company's long track record of conservative financial policies with historically low leverage, financial performance that has been one of the strongest in the refining industry and its complementary logistics capability. The rating is also supported by the strategic locations of its refining assets, which allow for access to advantaged crudes, its improved geographic diversification, and inclusion of meaningful renewable diesel production capacity. While HF Sinclair's scale has improved, relative to other investment grade refining companies it remains smaller, which restrains its ratings. The ratings also consider the energy transition challenges facing the refining industry over the longer term, including potential changes in market dynamics, and risk associated with regulatory capital expenditures that may not produce any additional cash flow. Moody's expects HF Sinclair to maintain supportive consolidated leverage metrics, including HEP, over industry cycles despite potential EBITDA volatility.

As for the environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors incorporated into the rating, Moody's considered HF Sinclair's conservative financial policy as part of its governance profile and reflected that in its G-2 Issuer Profile Score. This financial policy is evidenced by a good track record of maintaining moderate leverage and ample liquidity, which positions the company strongly among the similarly rated peers.

HF Sinclair's improved scale, diversification, and leverage will bolster its capacity to withstand negative credit impacts from carbon transition risks. While financial performance will continue to be influenced by industry cycles, compared to historical experience Moody's expects future profitability and cash flow in this sector to be less robust at the cycle peak and worse at the cycle trough because global initiatives to limit adverse impacts of climate change will constrain the use of hydrocarbons and accelerate the shift to less environmentally damaging energy sources.

HF Sinclair's stable outlook reflects its improved scale coupled with an expectation of continued improved refining economics.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's expects that improved refining margins and earnings contributions from the renewable projects starting in 2022 will allow HF Sinclair to maintain supportive over-the-cycle consolidated leverage metrics for its Baa3 ratings. A downgrade could result if refining margins remain weak for an extended period or if HF Sinclair's strategy and financial policies were to become less conservative. An upgrade for HF Sinclair could be considered if the company grows further and meaningfully increases its asset diversity, while maintaining its conservative financial profile.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, HF Sinclair Corporation is an independent US refining company.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Refining and Marketing published in August 2021

