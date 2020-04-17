Moody's assigns Baa3 to Harsco's new term loan A

New York, April 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Harsco Corporation's new $280 million senior secured delayed draw term loan A (TLA) due 2024. Harsco's other ratings and negative outlook remain unchanged. Proceeds from the TLA were used to pay a portion of the consideration for the previously announced acquisition of the Stericycle Environmental Solutions business ("ESOL") from Stericycle, Inc. The company drew down on its $700 million senior secured revolving credit facility to fund the remaining consideration on the ESOL acquisition.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Harsco Corporation

....Senior Secured Term Loan A, Assigned Baa3 (LGD2)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Harsco's Ba1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) reflects the company's diversified revenue stream, and attractive market fundamentals of its environmental services business. These factors are offset by the cyclical economic demand of commodities within its environmental segment, particularly steel, although we note that the exposure is limited to 5% of revenues.

Harsco's liquidity is good and takes into consideration $57 million of cash and close to 65% revolver availability. Harsco Environmental, the company's largest business segment, is subject to various laws and regulations related to the protection of the environment, including air and water, handling and disposal practices for solid and hazardous byproducts and the remediation of contaminated sites. As a result, the company could incur significant compliance costs and be imposed to substantial monetary fines and/or criminal sanctions for violations. Moody's views Harsco's financial strategy as conservative and expects the company will continue to successfully balance shareholder and creditor interests.

The Ba2 rating on the company's senior unsecured notes is positioned one notch below the Ba1 CFR and reflects the notes structural subordination to the secured bank credit facility (rated Baa3).

The negative rating outlook considers Moody's expectation of increased debt leverage following the close of the ESOL acquisition with proforma debt-to-EBITDA rising to 5.1x from 3.5x at December 31, 2019. The negative outlook also considers the risk associated with integrating two transformational acquisitions (Clean Earth in 2019 and ESOL in 2020) in a challenging economic environment.

Harsco Corporation, headquartered in Camp Hill, PA, is a diversified industrial service company focused on global markets for outsourced services to metal industries, metal recovery & mineral-based products, railway track maintenance and certain industrial equipment. Revenues for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019 totaled approximately $1.8 billion.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A rating upgrade is unlikely, given the negative outlook, however longer-term would reflect EBIT to interest expense above 3.0x, adjusted debt to EBITDA is sustained below 3.0x and improvement in the company's liquidity profile.

The rating could be downgraded if adjusted EBIT to interest expense is sustained at or below 2.5 times, adjusted debt to EBITDA remains above 3.5 times or there is a significant deterioration in the liquidity profile.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Environmental Services and Waste Management Companies published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113573. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

