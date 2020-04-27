Moody's assigns Baa3 to Illinois' General Obligation Bonds, Series of May 2020; outlook negative

New York, April 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the State of Illinois' planned issuance of $350 million General Obligation Bonds, Taxable Series of May 2020A and $650 million General Obligation Bonds, Tax-Exempt Series of May 2020B. The bonds are expected to be priced on May 12. The outlook is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences are likely to exacerbate the already substantial financial challenges that Illinois faces and test its resilience compared with other states. In view of fiscal year-to-date investment losses and impending tax revenue declines, the state's large unfunded pension liabilities and its chronic unpaid bill backlog are likely to worsen significantly, reducing financial flexibility. Factors such as federal aid, virus containment efforts and near-term financial market performance will determine the pandemic's actual toll on Illinois in social, economic and budgetary terms. The state's credit is supported by a large, diverse economy with above average wealth. It also benefits from strong powers over revenue and spending and from substantial non-operating fund liquid resources.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices and financial market declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook aligns with our view of the probable effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which will reduce tax collections and likely cause current-year pension investment losses, both of which would weigh more heavily on Illinois, given its existing weaknesses relative to other states. Federal government support will mitigate some of the direct budgetary burden, but the state will face liquidity pressure that may lead it to near-term actions such as adding to its balance of unpaid bills. The state is also increasingly likely to take actions that worsen its long-term liabilities, in view of revenue shortfalls and growing health and social burdens.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Enactment of recurring financial measures that support sustainable budget balance

- Decisive actions to improve funding of the state's main pension plans

- Progress in lowering the bill backlog that does not rely on either long-term borrowing or on significant decrease in non-operating fund liquidity

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Fiscal measures that greatly add to the state's near- or long-term liabilities, including reduction in pension contributions to provide fiscal relief

- Large or persistent structural imbalance that leads to significant increase in the state's unpaid bills or other liabilities

- Substantial assumption of debt or pension liabilities accrued by local governments

LEGAL SECURITY

Illinois GO bonds are secured by the state's full faith and credit pledge, pursuant to the state's General Obligation Bond Act (30 ILCS 330/17). The law provides for an "irrevocable and continuing appropriation" of state funds for payment, creates a debt service fund (the GO Bond Retirement and Interest Fund), provides for monthly deposits into that fund, and mandates the use of any state funds if necessary to cover a shortfall in such deposits.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The bonds are being issued for a combination of purposes. The Taxable Series of May 2020A bonds will help finance the state's statutorily authorized pension acceleration program. Qualifying members of the state's largest pensions (the Teachers' Retirement System, the State Universities Retirement System and the State Employees' Retirement System) can trade future benefits for cash payments under these programs. The pension buyout program offers a payment equal to 60% of the net present value of future benefits. The second program allows participants to forgo future 3% compounded COLAs in exchange for lesser future COLAs and a cash payment representing 70% of the net present value of the difference between those two future payments. Both programs are being offered through June 30, 2024. Of the initial $1 billion in statutory borrowing authorization for the programs' cash payments to pension participants, approximately $350 million will remain after the current issue.

The Tax-Exempt Series of May 2020B bonds will provide funds for capital projects, including those authorized by the recently enacted Rebuild Illinois capital program.

PROFILE

With 12.67 million residents, or about 3.9% of the nation's total, Illinois ranks sixth by population among US states, according to the US Census Bureau's 2019 estimates. The state's gross domestic product -- $897.1 billion in 2019 -- ranked fifth and accounted for about 4.2% of total US economic output, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US States and Territories published in April 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1084466. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

