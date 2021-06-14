Moody's assigns Baa3 to JDE Peet's proposed bonds; stable outlook

Milan, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long-term backed senior unsecured rating to JDE Peet's N.V. ("JDE Peet's" or "the company") proposed bonds issuance. JDE Peet's is the listed parent company of the second largest coffee manufacturer worldwide.

The Baa3 long term issuer rating of JDE Peet's and the Baa3 rating on the senior unsecured €3.7 billion term loan A borrowed by Jacobs Douwe Egberts International B.V. ("JDE International"), and now guaranteed by JDE Peet's, remain unaffected by today's action. The outlook on all ratings is stable.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

JDE Peet's is issuing three senior unsecured notes for a total amount of €2.0 billion with maturities of four years plus seven months, seven year plus seven months and twelve years. Proceeds from the bonds will be used for general corporate purposes including the repayment of existing debt at JDE Peet's and JDE International. Following the refinancing and amendment of debt in March 2021, JDE International retained an outstanding €3.7 billion term loan A which is due in 2023. The term loan is now an unsecured obligation and guaranteed by JDE Peet's. As part of the refinancing the company also signed a new €300 million term loan due in March 2022, which Moody's also expect will be refinanced with the proceeds of the new bonds.

Moody's views the bonds issuance, if successful, as credit positive because it will lengthen overall debt maturities and will further simplify the company's capital structure, reducing the amount of debt at subsidiary level and reducing the cost of debt.

JDE Peet's rating is supported by the strong business profile of the group thanks to the combination of JDE's market two position in the global coffee industry together with Peet's Coffee's solid positioning in the US premium coffee retail segment, benefiting from a strong portfolio of brands and good geographic diversification. The rating is also supported by the company's strong free cash flow generation and good liquidity.

Despite the strong growth momentum in the coffee industry, the ratings are constrained by JDE Peet's high concentration in a single product category, coffee, and a still relatively high financial leverage for the rating category. The company also needs to build a track record of maintaining a prudent financial policy, including conservative leverage targets and approach to potential future acquisitions and shareholder distributions.

RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook on JDE Peet's reflects Moody's expectation of further deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months, as well as the expectation that the company will be able to weather any adverse consequences of the coronavirus outbreak, while continuing to generate substantial positive free cash flow. The stable outlook also considers Moody's expectation that the company will not engage in any large debt financed acquisition or increase shareholder's returns before it reaches a net debt to EBITDA ratio of around 2.5x, based on the company's definition.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The proposed bonds are rated Baa3, in line with JDE Peet's Baa3 long-term issuer rating. The bonds will be issued by JDE Peet's N.V. and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by JDE International and Peet's Coffee, Inc., the two main subsidiaries of JDE Peet's. The guarantee will fall away once the guarantors no longer guarantee the bank facilities at JDE Peet's. The bonds are unsubordinated obligations of JDE Peet's that rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Following the refinancing in March 2021, all the debt of the group is guaranteed and unsecured. Along with the €3.7 billion remaining outstanding at JDE International and the new €0.3 billion term loan, the company's capital structure includes a new debt facility at JDE Peet's N.V. comprising a €1 billion term facility due in 2025 and a €1.5 billion revolving credit facility due in 2026 (each plus term out options). Moody's understands that all other material debt of the group has been repaid and the new bonds, the term loan and RCF signed in March 2021 and the legacy term loan at JDE International rank pari passu and constitute most of the financial debt of the company.

The Baa3 issuer rating assumes that any future debt issue will rank pari passu with the existing debt, benefitting from the same cross-guarantees from both parent company JDE Peet's and operating companies, JDE International and Peet's Coffee. Moody's understands that within the next couple of years the company intends to transition to a non-guarantee structure with guarantees removed from all debt instruments and no material debt at operating companies.

LIQUIDITY

JDE Peet's liquidity is good, supported by €414 million of unrestricted cash on balance sheet as of December 2020, solid free cash flow generation and full availability under its €1.5 billion revolving credit facility, due in 2026 (plus two years term out options), which Moody's expects to remain largely available to the group. Moody's assumes free cash flow generation in excess of €600 million, after interest and dividend payments. Available liquidity is deemed sufficient to cover for working capital seasonality, capex needs and dividend payments. The new debt instruments do not include maintenance financial covenants.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating pressure could develop if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA reduces towards 2.5x and its adjusted retained cash flow/net debt increases above 25%, both on a sustainable basis. An upgrade would also be subject to the company demonstrating prudent financial policy, including conservative leverage targets and a solid liquidity management.

Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings could materialise if the company's operating performance deteriorates or if it engages in large debt-financed M&A transactions, such that Moody's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA remains well above 3.3x or if Moody's adjusted retained cash flow/net debt declines below 17%, both on a sustainable basis. Deterioration in the company's liquidity profile or a more aggressive shareholder remuneration policy could also result in negative pressure on the ratings.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

..Issuer: JDE Peet's N.V.

Assignments:

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bonds/Debentures, Assigned Baa3

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in the Netherlands, JDE Peet's N.V. was created in late 2019 from the combination of JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS Holdings B.V. and Peet's Coffee. JDE Peet's is the second largest coffee player worldwide and manufactures and distributes coffee and tea products to the retail and away from home markets and directly to consumer in more than 100 countries across Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America, Australia and, thanks to the addition of Peet's, the US. JDE Peet's owns more than 50 brands, including some key names like Peet's Coffee, Douwe Egberts, Jacobs, Tassimo, Moccona, Senseo, L'OR, Super, Kenco, Pilão and Gevalia. In 2020, JDE Peet's generated €6.7 billion of revenue and €1.3 billion of company's adjusted EBIT.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Paolo Leschiutta

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Ivan Palacios

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Italia S.r.l

Corso di Porta Romana 68

Milan 20122

Italy

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

