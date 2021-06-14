Moody's assigns Baa3 to JDE Peet's proposed bonds; stable outlook

Milan, June 14, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Baa3 long-term
backed senior unsecured rating to JDE Peet's N.V. ("JDE
Peet's" or "the company") proposed bonds issuance. JDE Peet's
is the listed parent company of the second largest coffee manufacturer
worldwide.
The Baa3 long term issuer rating of JDE Peet's and the Baa3 rating
on the senior unsecured €3.7 billion term loan A borrowed
by Jacobs Douwe Egberts International B.V. ("JDE International"),
and now guaranteed by JDE Peet's, remain unaffected by today's
action. The outlook on all ratings is stable.
A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of the press
release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
JDE Peet's is issuing three senior unsecured notes for a total amount
of €2.0 billion with maturities of four years plus seven months,
seven year plus seven months and twelve years. Proceeds from the
bonds will be used for general corporate purposes including the repayment
of existing debt at JDE Peet's and JDE International. Following
the refinancing and amendment of debt in March 2021, JDE International
retained an outstanding €3.7 billion term loan A which is
due in 2023. The term loan is now an unsecured obligation and guaranteed
by JDE Peet's. As part of the refinancing the company also
signed a new €300 million term loan due in March 2022, which
Moody's also expect will be refinanced with the proceeds of the
new bonds.
Moody's views the bonds issuance, if successful, as credit
positive because it will lengthen overall debt maturities and will further
simplify the company's capital structure, reducing the amount
of debt at subsidiary level and reducing the cost of debt.
JDE Peet's rating is supported by the strong business profile of the group
thanks to the combination of JDE's market two position in the global coffee
industry together with Peet's Coffee's solid positioning in the US premium
coffee retail segment, benefiting from a strong portfolio of brands
and good geographic diversification. The rating is also supported
by the company's strong free cash flow generation and good liquidity.
Despite the strong growth momentum in the coffee industry, the ratings
are constrained by JDE Peet's high concentration in a single product category,
coffee, and a still relatively high financial leverage for the rating
category. The company also needs to build a track record of maintaining
a prudent financial policy, including conservative leverage targets
and approach to potential future acquisitions and shareholder distributions.
RATIONALE FOR STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook on JDE Peet's reflects Moody's expectation of further
deleveraging over the next 12 to 18 months, as well as the expectation
that the company will be able to weather any adverse consequences of the
coronavirus outbreak, while continuing to generate substantial positive
free cash flow. The stable outlook also considers Moody's expectation
that the company will not engage in any large debt financed acquisition
or increase shareholder's returns before it reaches a net debt to EBITDA
ratio of around 2.5x, based on the company's definition.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The proposed bonds are rated Baa3, in line with JDE Peet's
Baa3 long-term issuer rating. The bonds will be issued by
JDE Peet's N.V. and unconditionally and irrevocably
guaranteed by JDE International and Peet's Coffee, Inc.,
the two main subsidiaries of JDE Peet's. The guarantee will
fall away once the guarantors no longer guarantee the bank facilities
at JDE Peet's. The bonds are unsubordinated obligations of
JDE Peet's that rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated
obligations.
Following the refinancing in March 2021, all the debt of the group
is guaranteed and unsecured. Along with the €3.7 billion
remaining outstanding at JDE International and the new €0.3
billion term loan, the company's capital structure includes
a new debt facility at JDE Peet's N.V. comprising a €1
billion term facility due in 2025 and a €1.5 billion revolving
credit facility due in 2026 (each plus term out options). Moody's
understands that all other material debt of the group has been repaid
and the new bonds, the term loan and RCF signed in March 2021 and
the legacy term loan at JDE International rank pari passu and constitute
most of the financial debt of the company.
The Baa3 issuer rating assumes that any future debt issue will rank pari
passu with the existing debt, benefitting from the same cross-guarantees
from both parent company JDE Peet's and operating companies, JDE
International and Peet's Coffee. Moody's understands that
within the next couple of years the company intends to transition to a
non-guarantee structure with guarantees removed from all debt instruments
and no material debt at operating companies.
LIQUIDITY
JDE Peet's liquidity is good, supported by €414 million of
unrestricted cash on balance sheet as of December 2020, solid free
cash flow generation and full availability under its €1.5
billion revolving credit facility, due in 2026 (plus two years term
out options), which Moody's expects to remain largely available
to the group. Moody's assumes free cash flow generation in
excess of €600 million, after interest and dividend payments.
Available liquidity is deemed sufficient to cover for working capital
seasonality, capex needs and dividend payments. The new debt
instruments do not include maintenance financial covenants.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating pressure could develop if Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA
reduces towards 2.5x and its adjusted retained cash flow/net debt
increases above 25%, both on a sustainable basis.
An upgrade would also be subject to the company demonstrating prudent
financial policy, including conservative leverage targets and a
solid liquidity management.
Conversely, negative pressure on the ratings could materialise if
the company's operating performance deteriorates or if it engages in large
debt-financed M&A transactions, such that Moody's adjusted
gross debt/EBITDA remains well above 3.3x or if Moody's adjusted
retained cash flow/net debt declines below 17%, both on a
sustainable basis. Deterioration in the company's liquidity profile
or a more aggressive shareholder remuneration policy could also result
in negative pressure on the ratings.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
..Issuer: JDE Peet's N.V.
Assignments:
....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bonds/Debentures,
Assigned Baa3
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Packaged
Goods Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1202237.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
Headquartered in the Netherlands, JDE Peet's N.V.
was created in late 2019 from the combination of JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS
Holdings B.V. and Peet's Coffee. JDE Peet's is the
second largest coffee player worldwide and manufactures and distributes
coffee and tea products to the retail and away from home markets and directly
to consumer in more than 100 countries across Europe, Africa,
Asia, Latin America, Australia and, thanks to the addition
of Peet's, the US. JDE Peet's owns more than 50 brands,
including some key names like Peet's Coffee, Douwe Egberts,
Jacobs, Tassimo, Moccona, Senseo, L'OR,
Super, Kenco, Pilão and Gevalia. In 2020,
JDE Peet's generated €6.7 billion of revenue and €1.3
billion of company's adjusted EBIT.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Paolo Leschiutta
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Ivan Palacios
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Italia S.r.l
Corso di Porta Romana 68
Milan 20122
Italy
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454