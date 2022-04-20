Moody's assigns Baa3 to Jabil's new green bond offering

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured green bond of Jabil Inc. (Jabil). Net proceeds from the new bond issuance will be used to repay notes due 2022 with an equal amount of net proceeds allocated to fund eligible green expenditures. All other ratings and the stable outlook are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Jabil Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Green Bond, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed bond offering is leverage neutral given proceeds will be used to repay the outstanding notes due 2022. Debt to EBITDA (including Moody's standard adjustments) will be roughly 1.9x at closing reflecting high single-digit percentage revenue growth or more over each of the past four years combined with a 39% improvement in adjusted operating margins to just under 4% over this period.

The Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Jabil's significant scale and enhanced diversification with a focus on long-term secular growth markets. For the last twelve months (LTM) February 2022, total revenue grew 8.7% to $30.7 billion compared to the prior year period driven by Jabil's increased presence in attractive end-markets, including 5G wireless buildouts, electric vehicles, personalized healthcare, cloud computing, and clean energy. Moody's expects Jabil will grow its top line in the mid-single digit percentage range or better over the next year, consistent with Moody's positive outlook for Diversified Technology. Operating margins reached 3.9% (Moody's adjusted) for LTM February 2022, the highest level in over 10 years, and Moody's expects profit margins will continue to expand over the next year supported by improving revenue mix and efficient execution.

Jabil benefits from its market position as a leading North American Tier-1 EMS provider to global companies in numerous verticals including automotive, computing & storage, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, networking & telecommunications, and packaging. Jabil's scale and global footprint provide a meaningful advantage when competing for major awards from large multinational OEMs, and Jabil will continue to benefit from the ongoing shift to outsourced manufacturing by technology and non-tech OEMs. Despite headwinds from the pandemic since 2020 and more recently supply chain disruptions, Jabil has grown its top line in the 7% - 16% range each year since fiscal 2018 while improving profitability. Jabil will continue to expand its Diversified Manufacturing segment given solid demand from customers in the automotive and transportation, connected devices, healthcare and packaging, and mobility industries.

Jabil's single customer concentration is high relative to peers, but this exposure is diversified across numerous products. The company's revenue concentration with Apple Inc. is a risk; however, Moody's expects Jabil will continue limiting exposure to a single program to no more than 5% of annual operating cash flow. Despite investments needed to support revenue growth and supply chain constraints, Jabil has increased free cash flow since the end of fiscal 2020, and Moody's expects continued growth in free cash flow over the next year.

Jabil has reduced environmental risks as one of the largest North American electronics manufacturing services providers with manufacturing operations across Asia, the Americas and Europe. The company's geographic and program diversity limits risk in a scenario in which a given program is impacted by an environmental event. Governance risk is mitigated by Jabil's track record for adhering to its conservative financial policies including maintaining investment grade leverage metrics and capital allocation. Jabil is publicly traded with its share broadly held by major passive funds. Good governance is supported by a board of directors with eight of the company's nine board seats being held by independent directors.

Moody's continues to expect that Jabil will maintain robust liquidity supported by sizable cash balances ($1.1 billion as of February 2022), growing free cash flow despite supply-chain disruptions, and $3.2 billion of availability under committed credit lines. The company continues to be an active issuer of commercial paper in between financial reporting periods.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenues will grow in the mid-single digit percentage range or better, despite the negative impact of supply shortages, and improved revenue mix will support further increases in adjusted operating margins. Moody's expects Jabil will be balance its capital allocation such that future acquisitions, investments, and share repurchases will be funded primarily with internally generated cash flow.

Ratings could be upgraded with continuing revenue diversification, expansion in higher margin end markets, and operating margins being maintained above 4% (Moody's adjusted). Adjusted debt to EBITDA would also need to be maintained below 2x with improved cash flow generation including adjusted free cash flow to debt being sustained above the mid 20% range. Ratings could be downgraded if Jabil experiences significant customer or program losses or there is deterioration in revenue diversification. A decline in core operating margins towards 2% (Moody's adjusted) or adjusted debt to EBITDA being sustained above 2.75x could also result in a downgrade.

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil Inc. is an electronic product solutions provider offering electronics design, manufacturing, supply chain, and product management services to global companies across numerous verticals including automotive, computing & storage, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, networking & telecommunications, and packaging. We expect net revenues will exceed $32 billion over the next year.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

