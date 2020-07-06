Moody's assigns Baa3 to Jabil's new senior notes

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned
a Baa3 rating to Jabil Inc.'s ("Jabil") proposed senior unsecured
note offering. Net proceeds from the new note issuance will be
used for general corporate purposes including redeeming the 5.625%
notes due December 2020. All other ratings and the stable outlook
remain unchanged.
The following is a summary of today's rating action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Jabil Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
The refinancing of the $400 million of 5.625% notes
due December 2020 addresses a near term maturity and increases the amount
of debt maturing in two years or more to roughly 88% of Jabil's
debt capital. The proposed transaction will be leverage neutral
with debt to EBITDA remaining in the mid 2x range (including Moody's
standard adjustments). Jabil's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects
the company's position as a leading North American Tier-1 EMS provider
to global companies in numerous segments including networking & telecommunications,
computing & storage, industrial, automotive, consumer
electronics, healthcare, and packaging.
Jabil's scale and geographic reach allow the company to compete for major
awards from large multinational OEMs, and Moody's expects Jabil
will continue to benefit from the ongoing shift to outsourced manufacturing
by technology and non-tech OEMs. Ratings are further supported
by Jabil's expanding footprint into non-traditional EMS end-markets,
expertise across a mix of materials technologies, and better operating
margins from multi-year programs and from higher complexity products
and services. Moody's continues to expect Jabil will meet most
of its milestones related to the remaining 18 months of its 2019 -2021
investment plan to support the 25-year engagement with Johnson
& Johnson. This partnership further diversifies Jabil's revenues
and leads to long term revenue growth.
For the most recent quarter ending May 2020, total revenue grew
3.3% compared to the same three months in the prior year,
despite the global recession and the impact of COVID-19.
Looking forward, Jabil will continue to benefit from good revenue
diversification; however, Moody's expects strength in
healthcare, packaging, cloud, mobility, and edge
devices will only partially offset weakness in certain sectors including
print, retail, and global automotive. As a result,
Moody's expects the top line will decline in the mid-single
digit percentage range in 4Q20, but revenues will be up for the
full year ending August 2020. Adjusted operating margins for FY2020
will compress by roughly 0.5% compared to FY2019 reflecting
planned growth investments as well as ongoing unplanned costs related
to COVID-19 precautions. The global recession will mute
top line gains and adjusted operating margins for the remainder of calendar
2020, but Jabil will still benefit from solid free cash flow generation
and will be well positioned for revenue growth and margin expansion when
global economies and IT demand recover.
Jabil's single customer concentration remains high relative to peers,
but this exposure is diversified across numerous products. Although
Jabil's revenue concentration with Apple Inc. remains high,
Moody's expects Jabil will continue to target limiting exposure to a single
product/product set to no more than 5% of annual operating cash
flow. Jabil should also be able to minimize the negative impact
of large working capital swings related to new program wins while maintaining
good returns on invested capital.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social
risk under Moody's ESG framework due to the substantial implications
for public health and safety. Given Jabil's exposure to global
economies, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand
and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.
Jabil has reduced exposure to environmental risks as one of the largest
North American electronics manufacturing services providers with manufacturing
operations across Asia, the Americas and Europe. The company's
geographic and program diversity limits risk in a scenario in which a
given program is impacted by an environmental event. Jabil has
generally adhered to its financial policies including maintaining investment
grade leverage metrics and capital allocation while making progress towards
reducing exposure to a single product set. Jabil is publicly traded
with its largest shareholders, Vanguard, Fidelity, and
BlackRock, each owning roughly 9% to 11% of common
shares, followed by other investment management companies holding
6% or less. Good governance is supported by a board of directors
with eight of the company's ten board seats being held by independent
directors.
Moody's expects Jabil to maintain very good liquidity supported by ample
cash balances, good free cash flow, and over $3 billion
of availability under committed credit lines. Revolvers and receivables
securitization programs are periodically increased as revenues and working
capital needs grow.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, beyond calendar
2020 and the impact of COVID-19, revenues will grow in the
low single digit percentage range and operating margins will return to
prior levels. The outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that
future acquisitions and share repurchases will be funded primarily with
internally generated cash flow, consistent with Jabil's leverage
targets.
Ratings could be upgraded with further revenue diversification,
expansion in higher margin end markets, and operating margins exceeding
4% (Moody's adjusted). In addition, adjusted debt
to EBITDA would need to be maintained below 2x with improved cash flow
generation such that adjusted free cash flow to debt is sustained above
the mid 20% range. Ratings could be downgraded if the impact
of COVID-19 or competition causes Jabil to suffer significant customer
or program losses without offsetting increases in new business,
or if there is deterioration in revenue diversification. Ratings
could also be downgraded if core operating margins decline towards 2%
(Moody's adjusted) or total debt to EBITDA is sustained above 2.75x
(Moody's adjusted).
Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil Inc.
is an electronic product solutions company providing comprehensive electronics
design, manufacturing, supply chain, and product management
services to global companies in numerous segments including networking
& telecommunications, computing & storage, industrial,
automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and packaging.
Jabil operates from over 100 facilities in 31 countries, and Moody's
expects net revenues to exceed $26 billion over the next twelve
months.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply
Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
