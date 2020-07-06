Moody's assigns Baa3 to Jabil's new senior notes

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to Jabil Inc.'s ("Jabil") proposed senior unsecured note offering. Net proceeds from the new note issuance will be used for general corporate purposes including redeeming the 5.625% notes due December 2020. All other ratings and the stable outlook remain unchanged.

The following is a summary of today's rating action:

Assignments:

..Issuer: Jabil Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The refinancing of the $400 million of 5.625% notes due December 2020 addresses a near term maturity and increases the amount of debt maturing in two years or more to roughly 88% of Jabil's debt capital. The proposed transaction will be leverage neutral with debt to EBITDA remaining in the mid 2x range (including Moody's standard adjustments). Jabil's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's position as a leading North American Tier-1 EMS provider to global companies in numerous segments including networking & telecommunications, computing & storage, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and packaging.

Jabil's scale and geographic reach allow the company to compete for major awards from large multinational OEMs, and Moody's expects Jabil will continue to benefit from the ongoing shift to outsourced manufacturing by technology and non-tech OEMs. Ratings are further supported by Jabil's expanding footprint into non-traditional EMS end-markets, expertise across a mix of materials technologies, and better operating margins from multi-year programs and from higher complexity products and services. Moody's continues to expect Jabil will meet most of its milestones related to the remaining 18 months of its 2019 -2021 investment plan to support the 25-year engagement with Johnson & Johnson. This partnership further diversifies Jabil's revenues and leads to long term revenue growth.

For the most recent quarter ending May 2020, total revenue grew 3.3% compared to the same three months in the prior year, despite the global recession and the impact of COVID-19. Looking forward, Jabil will continue to benefit from good revenue diversification; however, Moody's expects strength in healthcare, packaging, cloud, mobility, and edge devices will only partially offset weakness in certain sectors including print, retail, and global automotive. As a result, Moody's expects the top line will decline in the mid-single digit percentage range in 4Q20, but revenues will be up for the full year ending August 2020. Adjusted operating margins for FY2020 will compress by roughly 0.5% compared to FY2019 reflecting planned growth investments as well as ongoing unplanned costs related to COVID-19 precautions. The global recession will mute top line gains and adjusted operating margins for the remainder of calendar 2020, but Jabil will still benefit from solid free cash flow generation and will be well positioned for revenue growth and margin expansion when global economies and IT demand recover.

Jabil's single customer concentration remains high relative to peers, but this exposure is diversified across numerous products. Although Jabil's revenue concentration with Apple Inc. remains high, Moody's expects Jabil will continue to target limiting exposure to a single product/product set to no more than 5% of annual operating cash flow. Jabil should also be able to minimize the negative impact of large working capital swings related to new program wins while maintaining good returns on invested capital.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework due to the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given Jabil's exposure to global economies, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Jabil has reduced exposure to environmental risks as one of the largest North American electronics manufacturing services providers with manufacturing operations across Asia, the Americas and Europe. The company's geographic and program diversity limits risk in a scenario in which a given program is impacted by an environmental event. Jabil has generally adhered to its financial policies including maintaining investment grade leverage metrics and capital allocation while making progress towards reducing exposure to a single product set. Jabil is publicly traded with its largest shareholders, Vanguard, Fidelity, and BlackRock, each owning roughly 9% to 11% of common shares, followed by other investment management companies holding 6% or less. Good governance is supported by a board of directors with eight of the company's ten board seats being held by independent directors.

Moody's expects Jabil to maintain very good liquidity supported by ample cash balances, good free cash flow, and over $3 billion of availability under committed credit lines. Revolvers and receivables securitization programs are periodically increased as revenues and working capital needs grow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that, beyond calendar 2020 and the impact of COVID-19, revenues will grow in the low single digit percentage range and operating margins will return to prior levels. The outlook incorporates Moody's expectation that future acquisitions and share repurchases will be funded primarily with internally generated cash flow, consistent with Jabil's leverage targets.

Ratings could be upgraded with further revenue diversification, expansion in higher margin end markets, and operating margins exceeding 4% (Moody's adjusted). In addition, adjusted debt to EBITDA would need to be maintained below 2x with improved cash flow generation such that adjusted free cash flow to debt is sustained above the mid 20% range. Ratings could be downgraded if the impact of COVID-19 or competition causes Jabil to suffer significant customer or program losses without offsetting increases in new business, or if there is deterioration in revenue diversification. Ratings could also be downgraded if core operating margins decline towards 2% (Moody's adjusted) or total debt to EBITDA is sustained above 2.75x (Moody's adjusted).

Headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida, Jabil Inc. is an electronic product solutions company providing comprehensive electronics design, manufacturing, supply chain, and product management services to global companies in numerous segments including networking & telecommunications, computing & storage, industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and packaging. Jabil operates from over 100 facilities in 31 countries, and Moody's expects net revenues to exceed $26 billion over the next twelve months.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1121974. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Carl Salas

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Stephen Sohn

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

