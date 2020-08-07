Moody's assigns Baa3 to Li & Fung's USD MTN drawdown; outlook remains negative

NOTE: On August 07, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The methodology paragraph was changed to "The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985
. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology." Revised release follows.
Hong Kong, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed
USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Li & Fung Limited under
the company's senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ((P)Baa3).
The outlook on Li & Fung remains negative.
The company will use the bond's proceeds to refinance its short-term
bank debt and for general corporate purposes.
"The coronavirus pandemic has increased Li & Fung's already
heightened business risks and will significantly reduce its earnings and
cash flow this year, and we expect only a gradual recovery in 2021.
As such, the company's financial leverage will remain elevated
over the next 12-18 months, which is reflected in the negative
outlook," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President
and Senior Credit Officer.
"That said, the company has maintained prudent financial management,
thus mitigating the adverse financial impact from the pandemic.
The recent strategic equity investment from JD.com will also partly
offset the impact on its capital structure and provide it with a strong
partner in supply chain digitalization and business growth in China,"
adds Tsuen.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Li & Fung's Baa3 issuer rating reflects its strong and unique market
position in the global sourcing and trading of consumer products,
high level of customer and supplier diversification, long operating
track record, and growing Asia-based logistics business.
The rating also considers the structural challenges facing its traditional
retail customers, which has resulted in continued decline in revenue
and earnings over the last few years.
Li & Fung's credit metrics will weaken significantly this year
due to reduced consumer spending, retail store closedowns and supply
chain disruptions. Such negative effects will be partly offset
by its rigorous cost management and the steady performance of its logistics
business which contributed to about half of the company's EBITDA
in 2019. The weakening would be more pronounced in first half of
2020, with a gradual recovery in 2021.
The company's weakened earnings and cash flow, partly due
to extensions on working capital, will also lead to an increase
in net debt, despite the USD100 million equity injection from JD.com,
Inc. (Baa2 positive).
Given this, Moody's expects Li & Fung's adjusted net debt/EBITDA
will increase to around 3.5x-4.0x in 2020 from 2.2x
in 2019. This ratio, which is weak for the Baa3 rating category,
will improve in 2021 on the back of continued cost reduction in the trading
business, growth in the logistics business, and economic recovery
and easing pandemic-induced disruptions. However,
the extent of an improvement will be gradual. In addition,
there are downside risks to this projection, given the uncertainty
over the severity and duration of the pandemic and economic downturn.
Li & Fung's liquidity is adequate, with around USD380
million in cash (before the JD investment) and USD385 million in short-term
debt as of the end of June 2020. The company maintained available
committed and uncommitted credit facilities totaling around USD1 billion,
similar to 2019 levels.
The rating also considers the following environmental, social and
governance (ESG) factors.
Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
In addition, Li & Fung's faces social risks from changes
in consumer preference towards online shopping. This situation
has resulted in structural weakness for traditional retailers and the
company.
In terms of governance risk, the ratings consider Li & Fung's
private company status following its privatization by the Fung family
and GLP Pte. Ltd. (Baa3 negative) in May 2020. Moody's
expects the company to maintain similar reporting, disclosure and
governance standards as when it was a listed company.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook.
The outlook could return to stable if (1) the company stabilizes its earnings;
(2) its adjusted net debt/EBITDA declines below 2.75x; and
(3) it maintains its conservative financial management.
Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) the company fails to curb the
decline in revenue and/or earnings; (2) its adjusted net debt to
EBITDA remains above 2.75x for a prolonged period; or (3)
it pursues aggressive acquisitions or shareholder return policies,
resulting in a sizeable negative free cash flow.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Founded in 1906, Li & Fung Limited is a global consumer product
sourcing and trading company. Based in Hong Kong, it has
over 230 offices and distribution centers in more than 40 economies.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity
analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity
to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and
Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating
and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when
it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted
in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings
process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory
Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the
issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating
Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and
governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by
Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main
60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office
that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Gloria Tsuen, CFA
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Chris Park
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077