Moody's assigns Baa3 to Li & Fung's USD MTN drawdown; outlook remains negative

NOTE: On August 07, 2020, the press release was corrected as follows: The methodology paragraph was changed to "The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985 . Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology." Revised release follows.

Hong Kong, August 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed USD senior unsecured notes to be issued by Li & Fung Limited under the company's senior unsecured medium-term note (MTN) program ((P)Baa3).

The outlook on Li & Fung remains negative.

The company will use the bond's proceeds to refinance its short-term bank debt and for general corporate purposes.

"The coronavirus pandemic has increased Li & Fung's already heightened business risks and will significantly reduce its earnings and cash flow this year, and we expect only a gradual recovery in 2021. As such, the company's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months, which is reflected in the negative outlook," says Gloria Tsuen, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

"That said, the company has maintained prudent financial management, thus mitigating the adverse financial impact from the pandemic. The recent strategic equity investment from JD.com will also partly offset the impact on its capital structure and provide it with a strong partner in supply chain digitalization and business growth in China," adds Tsuen.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Li & Fung's Baa3 issuer rating reflects its strong and unique market position in the global sourcing and trading of consumer products, high level of customer and supplier diversification, long operating track record, and growing Asia-based logistics business. The rating also considers the structural challenges facing its traditional retail customers, which has resulted in continued decline in revenue and earnings over the last few years.

Li & Fung's credit metrics will weaken significantly this year due to reduced consumer spending, retail store closedowns and supply chain disruptions. Such negative effects will be partly offset by its rigorous cost management and the steady performance of its logistics business which contributed to about half of the company's EBITDA in 2019. The weakening would be more pronounced in first half of 2020, with a gradual recovery in 2021.

The company's weakened earnings and cash flow, partly due to extensions on working capital, will also lead to an increase in net debt, despite the USD100 million equity injection from JD.com, Inc. (Baa2 positive).

Given this, Moody's expects Li & Fung's adjusted net debt/EBITDA will increase to around 3.5x-4.0x in 2020 from 2.2x in 2019. This ratio, which is weak for the Baa3 rating category, will improve in 2021 on the back of continued cost reduction in the trading business, growth in the logistics business, and economic recovery and easing pandemic-induced disruptions. However, the extent of an improvement will be gradual. In addition, there are downside risks to this projection, given the uncertainty over the severity and duration of the pandemic and economic downturn.

Li & Fung's liquidity is adequate, with around USD380 million in cash (before the JD investment) and USD385 million in short-term debt as of the end of June 2020. The company maintained available committed and uncommitted credit facilities totaling around USD1 billion, similar to 2019 levels.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Moody's regards the coronavirus pandemic as a social risk, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. In addition, Li & Fung's faces social risks from changes in consumer preference towards online shopping. This situation has resulted in structural weakness for traditional retailers and the company.

In terms of governance risk, the ratings consider Li & Fung's private company status following its privatization by the Fung family and GLP Pte. Ltd. (Baa3 negative) in May 2020. Moody's expects the company to maintain similar reporting, disclosure and governance standards as when it was a listed company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the ratings is unlikely, given the negative outlook. The outlook could return to stable if (1) the company stabilizes its earnings; (2) its adjusted net debt/EBITDA declines below 2.75x; and (3) it maintains its conservative financial management.

Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) the company fails to curb the decline in revenue and/or earnings; (2) its adjusted net debt to EBITDA remains above 2.75x for a prolonged period; or (3) it pursues aggressive acquisitions or shareholder return policies, resulting in a sizeable negative free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Founded in 1906, Li & Fung Limited is a global consumer product sourcing and trading company. Based in Hong Kong, it has over 230 offices and distribution centers in more than 40 economies.

