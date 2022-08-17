Moody's assigns Baa3 to MasTec's notes following exchange offer

New York, August 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to MasTec, Inc.'s (MasTec) proposed notes to be issued in exchange for the existing IEA Energy Services LLC (IEA) (B2 RUR for upgrade) notes through an exchange offer by MasTec. All other ratings and stable outlook at MasTec remain unchanged.

MasTec is offering to exchange the senior notes with identical tenors and interest rates for IEA senior notes outstanding. Concurrent with the exchange offer, MasTec is also soliciting consent from IEA's note holders to amend certain covenants, including eliminating financial reporting requirements, restrictive provisions and events of default. The proposed amendment of the IEA notes require the consent of the majority in principal amount of the IEA existing notes. The proposed debt exchange is expected to be completed by September 30, 2022. Closing of the debt exchange is subject to the of the acquisition of IEA being consummated by MasTec, expected by year-end 2022.

The Baa3 rating on the proposed notes for the exchange offer reflects that the notes are general senior unsecured obligations of MasTec and rank equal to all existing and future senior unsecured indebtedness of MasTec.

Dependent on the results of the exchange offer, Moody's may withdraw the ratings of any IEA notes that were not exchanged if these notes are are not guaranteed by MasTec and there is not sufficient financial reporting information on IEA to maintain the ratings.

Assignments:

..Issuer: MasTec, Inc.

....Senior Global Notes, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

MasTec's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects the company's strong market position as one of the top leading specialty contractors (by revenue) servicing the communications, clean energy, electric transmission and oil and gas industries in North America, attractive and board customer base, and large market opportunity. In addition, the Baa3 rating is supported by the company's strong operating performance, disciplined financial policy and strong liquidity. At the same time, the rating takes into consideration the company's vulnerability to cyclical end markets and the competitive nature of the business it operates in.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's assumption that MasTec will grow revenue organically, improve its profitability and generate material cash flow to help reduce leverage. Moody's believes that despite heightened operating and financial risks resulting from higher inflation and geopolitical risks, MasTec will generate material free cash flow in 2023 and in 2024 that will help reduce leverage to meet the company's commitment of net debt-to-EBITDA of 1.5x to 2.0x (excluding Moody's Adjustments).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if: the company maintains maximum financial flexibility, debt-to-EBITDA is below 2.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense remains around 10.0x, and funds from operation-to-debt is above 45%

The ratings could be downgraded if: the company's liquidity and operating performance deteriorates, debt-to-EBITDA is above 3.0x, EBITA-to-interest expense is below 7.0x, and funds from operation-to-debt is below 35%.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Construction published in September 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/74957. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Coral Gables, FL, MasTec, Inc. is an infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries.

