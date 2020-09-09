Moody's assigns Baa3 to Masco's senior unsecured notes

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Baa3 rating
to Masco Corporation's (Masco) proposed issuance of $300
million senior unsecured notes due 2030. Moody's also assigned
a Baa3 rating to the company's proposed issuance of $100
million senior unsecured notes due 2047, which is an add-on
to Masco's existing $300 million notes due 2047. Masco's
Baa3 existing senior unsecured ratings are not impacted by the proposed
transactions. The outlook remains stable.
Moody's views the proposed transaction as credit positive since proceeds
will be used to redeem the company's $400 million senior unsecured
notes due 2021, at which time the rating for these notes will be
withdrawn. The transaction will eliminate the company's refunding
risk in early 2021. Available cash will be used to pay the call
premium, accrued interest and related fees and expenses in a leverage
neutral transaction. Interest savings from the proposed refinancing
will be nominal relative to Masco's total future cash interest payments,
which Moody's estimates will be nearly $150 million per year.
"Masco is taking advantage of the strong performance of its paint
products and removing next year's refunding risk," according
to Peter Doyle, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Masco Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Baa3
RATINGS RATIONALE
Masco's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects Moody's expectation
that Masco will continue to generate high profitability, with EBITA
margin staying above 15%, and debt-to-LTM EBITDA
remaining below 3.0x. Masco has a robust liquidity profile.
The company has the capacity to generate free cash flow in excess of $450
million, $1.0 billion of cash at Q2 2020 and considerable
revolver availability. This gives the company a significant amount
of financial flexibility and further supports Masco's credit profile.
Moody's believes that Masco will not use its liquidity to reduce
debt.
Despite the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak,
Masco's businesses are showing resiliency, especially Decorative
Architectural Products, which principally includes paints and other
coating products. This business grew in Q2 2020 by 8.3%
on a year-over-year basis, generating revenue of $896
million. Those remaining home due to the coronavirus outbreak are
taking advantage of the time to upgrade living spaces.
Governance characteristics we consider in Masco's credit profile
include a conservative financial policy evidenced by its low leverage.
The company's financial policy also entails using a portion of free
cash flow for share repurchases. Once the current economic uncertainty
clears, Moody's believes that Masco will restart share repurchases.
As of June 30, 2020, Masco has approximately $900 million
remaining authorization for share repurchases. However, we
believe future share repurchases will be tempered by economic conditions
and acquisitions.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Masco will continue
to perform well, generate solid operating margins and cash flows,
and maintain leverage below 3.0x.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Factors that could lead to an upgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is sustained below 2.0x
» EBITA margin is maintained near 12.5%
» LTM free cash flow-to-debt and liquidity remains
robust
» Trends in end markets can support organic growth
» Financial policies remain supportive of an investment grade rating,
such as maintaining a balanced approach towards rewarding shareholders
and protecting the interest of debt holders
Factors that could lead to a downgrade:
(All ratios incorporate Moody's standard adjustments)
» Debt-to-LTM EBITDA is sustained above 3.0x
» EBITA margin is trending towards 10%
» LTM free cash flow-to-debt is sustained below 10%
» The company's liquidity profile deteriorates
Masco Corporation, headquartered in Livonia, Michigan,
is among the largest North American manufacturers of a number of home
improvement and building products, including faucets, architectural
coatings, and lighting. Sales to The Home Depot, Inc.
(A2 stable) contributed 37% of the company's 2019 revenue.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Doyle
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653