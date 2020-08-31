Moody's assigns Baa3 to Nan Fung's guaranteed perpetual securities

Hong Kong, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed senior perpetual securities to be issued by Nan Fung Treasury (III) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nan Fung International Holdings Limited (NFIH, Baa3 stable). The perpetual securities will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by NFIH.

The outlook remains stable.

The proceeds from the securities will be used by NFIH for the refinancing of existing perpetual securities of the Group.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Baa3 rating reflects NFIH's long track record in Hong Kong's property market, product diversity, stable recurring income stream that is partly supported by a growing rental portfolio, strong balance sheet liquidity, and low debt leverage," says Stephanie Lau, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

The rating also takes into consideration the company's excellent liquidity and financial flexibility, underpinned by its sizable cash position and liquid financial investments.

These strengths are balanced by the lumpiness of the company's property sales, because of the relatively small scale of its operations and land bank when compared with other Hong Kong rated peers with property development exposure.

Moody's expects that NFIH's debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/total capitalization, will register around 28% over the next 12-18 months, similar to the 28.3% as of 31 March 2020. The forecast reflects Moody's expectation of a stable debt position, without any material capital spending or debt-funded acquisitions. Such a result would be in line with the Baa3 rating category.

The proposed issuance will not materially change NFIH's credit metrics, because Moody's expects that the proceeds will be used mainly to refinance its existing perpetual securities.

The Baa3 rating on the proposed perpetual securities reflects the fact that the securities will rank pari passu with all other present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of NFIH.

While the perpetual securities have hybrid-like features, with the option of deferred coupons on a cumulative basis, Moody's considers them as 100% debt-like securities and has not notched down the rating, because the securities have a dividend suspension clause that creates an incentive for the company to service the coupon.

However, the rating on the securities could be lowered — relative to NFIH's issuer rating — if debt with deferral features becomes a substantial portion of its capital structure, or if Moody's believes that the company will likely defer many payments in advance of default.

Moody's has factored in NFIH's private company status and the dominance of executive directors in its board. Moody's has also taken into account NFIH's concentrated ownership by Chen's Group International Limited (BVI), which is a wholly owned entity of the founding family, Dr. Chen's estate. These factors are mitigated by the company's long track record of prudent financial management through cycles, and low dividend payout. In addition, some degree of checks and balances are provided by the representation of solely independent directors in NFIH's conflicts, audit and remuneration committees.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NFIH will maintain a conservative business strategy, stable operations anchored by its recurring income stream, stable leverage and adequate liquidity.

Upward rating pressure could emerge, if NFIH (1) increases its business scale, (2) generates higher recurring revenue from its investment property portfolio, and (3) shows sufficient coverage of its net debt position through its financial investment portfolio on a sustained basis. Credit metrics that Moody's would take into consideration for an upgrade include adjusted debt/total capitalization below 20%-25%, and recurring income coverage above 2.0x-2.5x, both on a sustained basis.

Downward rating pressure could emerge, if NFIH (1) undergoes aggressive expansion that results in an increase in its debt leverage; and/or (2) records a material decline in its cash position or financial investment portfolio, or both. Credit metrics Moody's would take into consideration for a downgrade include debt leverage, as measured by adjusted debt/total capitalization, above 30%-35%, and recurring income coverage of interest below 1.25x.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1108031. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nan Fung International Holdings Limited is an established property developer based in Hong Kong, with property projects in Hong Kong and China. In addition to its own developments, it also has joint ventures with major developers in Hong Kong. The company has a sizable financial investment portfolio, providing the group with a good liquidity buffer.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Stephanie Lau

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Chris Park

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

