Moody's assigns Baa3 to PVH's proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa3 rating
to PVH Corp.'s ("PVH" or "the Company") proposed senior unsecured
notes offering, and affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings on
PVH and its subsidiaries. PVH's Prime-3 commercial
paper rating was also affirmed. The outlooks remain stable.
The net proceeds from the proposed offering are expected to be used for
general corporate purposes, including, among other things,
the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.
"The transaction will boost PVH's already excellent liquidity,
allowing it to navigate the severe near term challenges caused by the
global coronavirus pandemic," stated Moody's apparel
analyst, Mike Zuccaro. "The Company continues to maintain
a solid position in the global apparel market, with ownership of
two multibillion dollar lifestyle fashion brands with solid execution
and long term growth potential. With a slow recovery set to begin
in late 2020 and a sizeable amount of pre-payable debt, we
expect credit metrics to quickly improve closer to 2019 levels towards
the end of 2021."
Assignments:
..Issuer: PVH Corp.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3
Affirmations:
..Issuer: PVH Asia Limited
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: PVH B.V.
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa3
..Issuer: PVH Corp.
....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility,
Affirmed Baa3
....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper,
Affirmed P-3
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Affirmed Baa3
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: PVH Asia Limited
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: PVH B.V.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: PVH Corp.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, and high asset price volatility have created an
unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on PVH Corp. of the deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to temporary
store closures and discretionary consumer spending, which has left
it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions.
PVH's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its strong market position
and diversity, including ownership of two multibillion dollar lifestyle
fashion brands with global presence and broad lifestyle appeal -
Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. The rating also reflects the Company's
ability to maintain consistent performance as evidenced by maintaining
strong operating margins in a challenging apparel environment over the
past several years. Having reduced balance sheet debt significantly
over the past five years, PVH's financial leverage was moderate,
with debt/EBITDA of around 2.8 times as of the fiscal year ended
February 2020. However, Moody's expects operating performance
and credit metrics to significantly deteriorate in 2020 as a result of
the unprecedented disruptions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic
(COVID-19), with improvement towards 2019 levels (debt/EBITDA
improving near 3.0x) in 2021 due to a gradual earnings recovery
and permanent debt reduction. The rating also reflects governance
considerations including suspension of share repurchases and dividends,
with a longer term track record of balancing share repurchases and debt
reduction, as well as meaningful debt-financed acquisitions
from time-to-time.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance
and metrics will significantly improve in 2021, that its financial
strategy will remain focused on reducing debt and leverage, and
that liquidity will remain excellent.
Ratings could be downgraded if it appears that the company will be unable
to improve 2021 EBITDA to a level within 20% below 2019,
if liquidity deteriorates or financial strategy becomes more aggressive,
including share repurchases before returning to more normalized operating
performance and reducing debt and leverage. Quantitatively,
ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 3.0
times and EBITA/Interest below 4.5 times.
Ratings could be upgraded if the Company maintains stable revenue and
profit growth over time. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA
sustained below 2.5 times and interest coverage above 5.5
times.
Headquartered in New York, NY, PVH is one of the world's largest
apparel companies, with owned brands such as Calvin Klein,
Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's,
Olga, and True&Co. PVH markets a variety of goods under
these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed
brands. Revenue for the twelve months ended May 4, 2020 approached
$9 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology
published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
