Moody's assigns Baa3 to PVH's proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, July 06, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today assigned a Baa3 rating to PVH Corp.'s ("PVH" or "the Company") proposed senior unsecured notes offering, and affirmed the Baa3 senior unsecured ratings on PVH and its subsidiaries. PVH's Prime-3 commercial paper rating was also affirmed. The outlooks remain stable. The net proceeds from the proposed offering are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including, among other things, the repayment of outstanding indebtedness.

"The transaction will boost PVH's already excellent liquidity, allowing it to navigate the severe near term challenges caused by the global coronavirus pandemic," stated Moody's apparel analyst, Mike Zuccaro. "The Company continues to maintain a solid position in the global apparel market, with ownership of two multibillion dollar lifestyle fashion brands with solid execution and long term growth potential. With a slow recovery set to begin in late 2020 and a sizeable amount of pre-payable debt, we expect credit metrics to quickly improve closer to 2019 levels towards the end of 2021."

Assignments:

..Issuer: PVH Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

Affirmations:

..Issuer: PVH Asia Limited

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: PVH B.V.

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

..Issuer: PVH Corp.

....Senior Unsecured Bank Credit Facility, Affirmed Baa3

....Senior Unsecured Commercial Paper, Affirmed P-3

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Baa3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: PVH Asia Limited

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PVH B.V.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

..Issuer: PVH Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on PVH Corp. of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to temporary store closures and discretionary consumer spending, which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

PVH's Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its strong market position and diversity, including ownership of two multibillion dollar lifestyle fashion brands with global presence and broad lifestyle appeal - Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. The rating also reflects the Company's ability to maintain consistent performance as evidenced by maintaining strong operating margins in a challenging apparel environment over the past several years. Having reduced balance sheet debt significantly over the past five years, PVH's financial leverage was moderate, with debt/EBITDA of around 2.8 times as of the fiscal year ended February 2020. However, Moody's expects operating performance and credit metrics to significantly deteriorate in 2020 as a result of the unprecedented disruptions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), with improvement towards 2019 levels (debt/EBITDA improving near 3.0x) in 2021 due to a gradual earnings recovery and permanent debt reduction. The rating also reflects governance considerations including suspension of share repurchases and dividends, with a longer term track record of balancing share repurchases and debt reduction, as well as meaningful debt-financed acquisitions from time-to-time.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that operating performance and metrics will significantly improve in 2021, that its financial strategy will remain focused on reducing debt and leverage, and that liquidity will remain excellent.

Ratings could be downgraded if it appears that the company will be unable to improve 2021 EBITDA to a level within 20% below 2019, if liquidity deteriorates or financial strategy becomes more aggressive, including share repurchases before returning to more normalized operating performance and reducing debt and leverage. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 3.0 times and EBITA/Interest below 4.5 times.

Ratings could be upgraded if the Company maintains stable revenue and profit growth over time. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5 times and interest coverage above 5.5 times.

Headquartered in New York, NY, PVH is one of the world's largest apparel companies, with owned brands such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner's, Olga, and True&Co. PVH markets a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. Revenue for the twelve months ended May 4, 2020 approached $9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel Methodology published in October 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1182038. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Michael M. Zuccaro

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Margaret Taylor

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

