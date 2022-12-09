Moody's assigns Baa3 to PVH's senior unsecured credit facilities

New York, December 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned Baa3 ratings to PVH Corp.'s ("PVH" or "the Company") senior unsecured bank credit facilities due 2027, consisting of an approximately $1.2 billion revolving credit facility issued by PVH Corp. ($1.15 billion multicurrency facility with PVH B.V. and PVH Brands Australia Pty Limited as co-borrowers) and PVH Asia Limited ($50 million), and a €440.6 million Term Loan A issued by PVH B.V. There is no change to PVH's existing Baa3 senior unsecured rating, P-3 commercial paper rating or stable outlook.

The new credit facilities provide for upsized revolving credit facilities, with availability in an aggregate amount of approximately $1.2 billion replacing the company's existing $1 billion credit facilities due 2024, in aggregate. The approximately €440.6 million euro-denominated Term Loan A facility will also replace PVH B.V.'s exiting term loan due 2024.

Assignments:

..Issuer: PVH Asia Limited

.... Senior Unsecured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Baa3

..Issuer: PVH B.V.

.... Senior Unsecured Term Loan A, Assigned Baa3

..Issuer: PVH Corp.

.... Senior Unsecured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

PVH Corp.'s Baa3 senior unsecured rating reflects its strong market position and diversity, including ownership of two multibillion dollar lifestyle fashion brands with global presence and broad lifestyle appeal — Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. The credit profile also reflects the company's longer term track record of maintaining consistent growth and operating margins in a difficult apparel environment, and governance considerations including its long term track record of balancing share repurchases and debt reduction, but with the potential for significant debt-financed acquisitions from time-to-time. PVH's debt burden is moderate with Moody's lease-adjusted debt/EBITDAR of around 2.5 times and EBITA/interest of around 6.1x as of October 30, 2022. Moody's expects metrics to remain solid despite challenging global macroeconomic conditions. Constraining factors include the inherent risks in the apparel sector, such as volatility related to shifts in consumer spending and fashion risk.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that PVH will successfully navigate the current challenging macroeconomic pressures, and that it will drive longer term organic revenue growth while maintaining its solid operating margins, moderate leverage and very strong liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could result in an upgrade include the successful execution of its PVH+ multiyear strategic growth plan, especially with the domestic consumer in North America, leading to stable consolidated revenue and profit growth over time. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5 times and interest coverage above 5.5 times.

Factors that could result in a downgrade include a material deterioration in operating performance, credit metrics or liquidity, such as an inability to address its approximately €525 million of euro notes due July 2024, or if financial strategy turns more aggressive, such as debt-financed share repurchases or a sizable acquisition. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA was sustained above 3.0 times and EBITA/Interest below 4.5 times.

Headquartered in New York, NY, PVH Corp. is one of the world's largest apparel companies and owns two global iconic brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, as well as licenses various other brands. Revenue for the twelve months ended May 1, 2022 approached $9.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Apparel published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

