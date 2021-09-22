Moody's assigns Baa3 to ParkUToledo Inc.'s forthcoming parking system revenue bonds, series 2021. Outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned
a first-time Baa3 rating to ParkUToledo Inc.'s proposed
$71 million Parking System Revenue Bonds, Series 2021,
issued by the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, OH.
The rating outlook is stable. Proceeds will be used to acquire
the rights to a 35-year concession of the parking system at the
University of Toledo, OH (A2 negative).
RATINGS RATIONALE
ParkUToledo Inc.'s Baa3 rating is underpinned by the relatively
strong competitive position of the University of Toledo parking system,
with a monopoly for on-campus parking and limited alternatives
for students, faculty, and visitors. The project is
further supported by the strong experience of Diogenes Capital as Asset
Manager, and SP+ as Operator, leaders in transportation
and parking system management, that bring a well-established
track record of parking operations under similar higher-ed concession
regimes. Enrollment levels are a key factor for the rating,
given that project economics and financial metrics are susceptible to
weakening should enrollment levels see material declines. While
the University of Toledo has seen a trend in deteriorating enrollments
over the past decade, reflecting demographic challenges and competitive
pressures with other universities in the region, the university
is taking steps to reverse these declines, though implementation
risks remain. Enrollment risk is partially mitigated by above-average
liquidity and supportive structural features at the project. This
includes a first-loss $5 million escrow fund provided by
the University that will replenish liquidity when DSCRs are below 1.0x.
The $5 million escrow is equal to at least 18 months of debt service
over the first 15 years of the concession, which combines with a
separate standard six-month Debt Service Reserve Fund to provide
roughly two years of dedicated liquidity for debt service. The
project is also structured to actively trap cash subject to a relatively
conservative two-tiered release test, the satisfaction of
which would effectively require either strong revenue performance (above
the Moody's base case) or maintenance of a significant surplus cash
balance. Cash can be released to the university through two DSCR
tests: (i) 1.75x DSCR coverage for a release of the funds
total balance to the university, and (ii) an enhanced DSCR of 3.0x
to allow for a given year's distribution to occur.
As a new issuer, project governance was a key rating driver in assigning
the Baa3 rating. As such, the rating also reflects the overall
project structure, which codifies the allocation of risks among
project parties, and which includes key provisions such as a sound
concession framework with an appropriate compensation regime, prohibitions
on competing parking actions, and cure rights for senior lenders.
University of Toledo's retention of snow removal, utilities,
landscaping and certain other aspects reduces operational complexity.
The project has identified relatively sizeable capital spending,
approximating 15% of revenue in many years, which could be
difficult to fully cover in the event cash flow is reduced. We
believe there is flexibility around this capex and view the university's
involvement and incentives as supportive to the project. The project
exhibits sound bond ordinance DSCRs of 1.24x on average for the
first ten years, but more limited DSCRs post-capex of 1.09x
on average in the same period.
RATING OUTLOOK
The rating outlook is stable given our expectation that university efforts
to attract additional students will be sufficient to maintain enrollment
levels such that project financial metrics remain commensurate with the
Baa3 rating level.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
> A track-record of stabilizing or improving enrollment trends.
> Longer-term trend of debt service coverage greater than 1.30x,
excluding capital expenditures.
> Given links to the University of Toledo, more explicit evidence
of university financial support to the project.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
> Debt service coverage less than 1.15x, excluding capital
expenditures.
> Material deferrals of capital expenditures due to financial underperformance
> Weakening of project level liquidity, including draws on the
university escrow fund and/or low levels of liquidity in the Stability
Fund
LEGAL SECURITY
The bonds are special limited obligations payable solely and only from
the Trust Estate, which consists primarily of the revenue and moneys
on deposit in the funds and accounts established under the indenture as
related to the University of Toledo parking system, which is under
a 35 year concession to the borrower ParkUToledo Inc. As such,
the transaction includes a leasehold mortgage where the concessionaire
can grant one or more Leasehold Mortgages, secured by the Concessionaire
Interest, including the rights of the Concessionaire to Parking
System Revenue.
USE OF PROCEEDS
The $71 million of proceeds from the Series 2021 Bonds will be
used as follows: $50 million concession consideration to
the University of Toledo; $10 million to Capital Improvements
Fund; $2.4 million to Debt Service Reserve Fund;
$2.3 million to the Capitalized Interest Account; and
the balance to an Operating Reserve Fund and to cover the costs of issuance.
PROFILE
The University of Toledo is a large, comprehensive public university
situated in Ohio's fourth most populous city. It offers diverse
degree programs, including offerings in all seven professional fields
of business, education, engineering, law, medicine,
nursing and pharmacy. The university also operates The University
of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC), a 249-bed medical center
located on the Health Sciences campus. The university parking system
encompasses the main campus, which includes 52 surface parking lots
containing a total of 7,053 spaces, and the health sciences
campus, which includes 16 surface parking lots containing 3,723
spaces. The bonds were issued by the Toledo-Lucas County
Port Authority.
METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244806.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Moses Kopmar
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Project Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
One Front Street
Suite 1900
San Francisco, CA 94111
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Kurt Krummenacker
Associate Managing Director
Project Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653