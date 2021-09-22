Moody's assigns Baa3 to ParkUToledo Inc.'s forthcoming parking system revenue bonds, series 2021. Outlook stable

New York, September 22, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a first-time Baa3 rating to ParkUToledo Inc.'s proposed $71 million Parking System Revenue Bonds, Series 2021, issued by the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, OH. The rating outlook is stable. Proceeds will be used to acquire the rights to a 35-year concession of the parking system at the University of Toledo, OH (A2 negative).

RATINGS RATIONALE

ParkUToledo Inc.'s Baa3 rating is underpinned by the relatively strong competitive position of the University of Toledo parking system, with a monopoly for on-campus parking and limited alternatives for students, faculty, and visitors. The project is further supported by the strong experience of Diogenes Capital as Asset Manager, and SP+ as Operator, leaders in transportation and parking system management, that bring a well-established track record of parking operations under similar higher-ed concession regimes. Enrollment levels are a key factor for the rating, given that project economics and financial metrics are susceptible to weakening should enrollment levels see material declines. While the University of Toledo has seen a trend in deteriorating enrollments over the past decade, reflecting demographic challenges and competitive pressures with other universities in the region, the university is taking steps to reverse these declines, though implementation risks remain. Enrollment risk is partially mitigated by above-average liquidity and supportive structural features at the project. This includes a first-loss $5 million escrow fund provided by the University that will replenish liquidity when DSCRs are below 1.0x. The $5 million escrow is equal to at least 18 months of debt service over the first 15 years of the concession, which combines with a separate standard six-month Debt Service Reserve Fund to provide roughly two years of dedicated liquidity for debt service. The project is also structured to actively trap cash subject to a relatively conservative two-tiered release test, the satisfaction of which would effectively require either strong revenue performance (above the Moody's base case) or maintenance of a significant surplus cash balance. Cash can be released to the university through two DSCR tests: (i) 1.75x DSCR coverage for a release of the funds total balance to the university, and (ii) an enhanced DSCR of 3.0x to allow for a given year's distribution to occur.

As a new issuer, project governance was a key rating driver in assigning the Baa3 rating. As such, the rating also reflects the overall project structure, which codifies the allocation of risks among project parties, and which includes key provisions such as a sound concession framework with an appropriate compensation regime, prohibitions on competing parking actions, and cure rights for senior lenders. University of Toledo's retention of snow removal, utilities, landscaping and certain other aspects reduces operational complexity. The project has identified relatively sizeable capital spending, approximating 15% of revenue in many years, which could be difficult to fully cover in the event cash flow is reduced. We believe there is flexibility around this capex and view the university's involvement and incentives as supportive to the project. The project exhibits sound bond ordinance DSCRs of 1.24x on average for the first ten years, but more limited DSCRs post-capex of 1.09x on average in the same period.

RATING OUTLOOK

The rating outlook is stable given our expectation that university efforts to attract additional students will be sufficient to maintain enrollment levels such that project financial metrics remain commensurate with the Baa3 rating level.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

> A track-record of stabilizing or improving enrollment trends.

> Longer-term trend of debt service coverage greater than 1.30x, excluding capital expenditures.

> Given links to the University of Toledo, more explicit evidence of university financial support to the project.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

> Debt service coverage less than 1.15x, excluding capital expenditures.

> Material deferrals of capital expenditures due to financial underperformance

> Weakening of project level liquidity, including draws on the university escrow fund and/or low levels of liquidity in the Stability Fund

LEGAL SECURITY

The bonds are special limited obligations payable solely and only from the Trust Estate, which consists primarily of the revenue and moneys on deposit in the funds and accounts established under the indenture as related to the University of Toledo parking system, which is under a 35 year concession to the borrower ParkUToledo Inc. As such, the transaction includes a leasehold mortgage where the concessionaire can grant one or more Leasehold Mortgages, secured by the Concessionaire Interest, including the rights of the Concessionaire to Parking System Revenue.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The $71 million of proceeds from the Series 2021 Bonds will be used as follows: $50 million concession consideration to the University of Toledo; $10 million to Capital Improvements Fund; $2.4 million to Debt Service Reserve Fund; $2.3 million to the Capitalized Interest Account; and the balance to an Operating Reserve Fund and to cover the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

The University of Toledo is a large, comprehensive public university situated in Ohio's fourth most populous city. It offers diverse degree programs, including offerings in all seven professional fields of business, education, engineering, law, medicine, nursing and pharmacy. The university also operates The University of Toledo Medical Center (UTMC), a 249-bed medical center located on the Health Sciences campus. The university parking system encompasses the main campus, which includes 52 surface parking lots containing a total of 7,053 spaces, and the health sciences campus, which includes 16 surface parking lots containing 3,723 spaces. The bonds were issued by the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244806. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

