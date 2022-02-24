Moody's assigns Baa3 to River City Science Academy Schools, FL's $31.04 million series 2022A and 2022B bonds; the outlook is stable

New York, February 24, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the $17.16 million Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (River City Science Academy Projects), Series 2022A, $13.395 million Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (River City Science Academy Projects), Series 2022B, and $485,000 Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (River City Science Academy Projects), Taxable Series 2022A-2 of River City Education Management, LLC (borrower), for the River City Science Academy Schools. The conduit issuer is Florida Development Finance Corporation. Concurrently, we have affirmed the Baa3 ratings for River City Education Management, LLC's Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds (River City Science Academy Projects) Series 2021 A and B bonds. Upon issuance of the series 2022A&B Educational Facilities Revenue Bonds RCSA will have $67.1 million in debt outstanding. The outlook remains stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

River City Science Academy Obligated Group's credit profile benefits from strong academic performance and enrollment trends at all of its Duval County-based schools. It has been designated a 'High Performing' charter system by the Florida Department of Education, and its schools have continued to have strong academic results and enrollment through the pandemic. The Baa3 rating considers current projections, with satisfactory pro forma debt service coverage and a continued trend of solid financial performance and liquidity. One-time federal aid through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) program will also support finances in the near term. The rating also incorporates RCSA's considerable leverage, primarily from debt associated with an ongoing growth plan, and further elevated by pension obligations.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of continued stable coverage and the maintenance or strengthening of overall liquidity, as well as the continuation of a strong enrollment trend and academic achievement.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Improved coverage and cash position

- Materially reduced leverage

- Continued strong enrollment and waitlist

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material reduction of liquidity or coverage

- Any further increase to leverage beyond current expectations

- Deterioration of academic performance or decline in enrollment

LEGAL SECURITY

The 2022A bonds are issued by the Florida Development Finance Corporation, proceeds of which will be loaned to River City Education Management, LLC, per the loan agreement. The sole member of River City Education Management, LLC is River City Education Services, Inc (RCSA) which operates the obligated group schools. The current Obligated Group schools include RCSA Elementary, RCSA Innovation, RCSA Mandarin, and RCSA Intracoastal. The schools are joint and severally obligated under the loan agreement and master trust indenture; the obligations of the schools are absolute and unconditional. District (School Board) payments to the school are the primary source of revenue and are the principal and expected source of repayment of the bonds.

The bonds of each series are secured by a gross revenue pledge of RCSA Obligated Group schools and a first priority lien on facilities owned by the obligated group. The school will make payments to the trustee on the first calendar day of each month. The trustee will apply these payments to the flow of funds, with excess funds after debt service set asides flowing to the bond or redemption funds.

The bond covenants include debt service coverage requirement for the obligated group of 1.1x net revenues and a liquidity test of 45 days cash on hand. If the coverage and liquidity covenants are not met RCSA is required to hire a management consultant to review and make recommendations as to the operation and administration of RCSA. The additional bond test requires the Obligated Group to have historical coverage and projected coverage ratio of 1.2x. The debt service reserve is funded at the lesser of Maximum Annual Debt Service or 125% of average annual debt service or 10% of initial principle, which will be funded from bond proceeds.

Upon issuance and delivery of the Series 2022B bonds, expected November 1, 2022, the master indenture will be amended to include RCSA Middle-High School as an Obligated Group school, taking the pledge from four campuses currently to a total of five campuses.

USE OF PROCEEDS

The Series 2022A bonds proceeds will be used to finance the acquisition and improvement of the RCSA Mandarin Campus. The Series 2022B bond proceeds will be used to refinance the existing Capital Trust Agency Charter School Revenue Bonds (River City Education Services, Inc. Project), Series 2015A bonds, which were originally issued to finance the acquisition of the Middle-High School campus. Once the bonds are delivered (November 2022), the Middle-High School will become a member of the Obligated Group, as defined in the loan agreement and trust indenture.

PROFILE

RCSA, Inc was incorporated in 2006. The Academy currently consists of five schools. The current obligated group is a subset of four of the schools all located within Duval County. The obligated group schools and charter expirations are RCSA Elementary (2030), RCSA Innovation (2023), RCSA Mandarin (2035), and RCSA Intracoastal (2026). RCSA Middle-High School (2035) will be added to the Obligated Group in 2022. The schools benefit from the statutory designation of the system as a 'High Performing Charter System'. As of fall 2021 the obligated group schools served a combined 3,485 students in grades K-12.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Charter Schools published in September 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1039451. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

