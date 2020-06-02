Moody's assigns Baa3 to Service Properties Trust's note offering

New York, June 02, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 rating to Service Properties Trust's ("SVC") proposed offering of Gtd. senior unsecured notes. Proceeds will be used to repay amounts outstanding on its credit facility. SVC's Ba1 corporate family rating (CFR) and senior unsecured debt ratings remain unchanged. The ratings outlook remains negative.

The following ratings were assigned:

Issuer: Service Properties Trust

--Gtd. senior unsecured debt at Baa3

--Gtd. senior unsecured debt shelf at (P)Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The new notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a joint and several basis and on a senior unsecured basis by all of SVC's subsidiaries except for foreign subsidiaries and certain other excluded subsidiaries. Other excluded subsidiaries include those whose equity has been pledged to secure borrowings under its credit agreement, as well as those that own properties with secured debt or not wholly-owned.

The new notes will be cross-defaulted with existing senior unsecured notes, but will have priority of claim on about $8.9 billion of unencumbered assets. The Baa3 rating is one notch higher than the REIT's existing non gtd. senior unsecured debt rating of Ba1, reflecting the notes' priority of claim due to subsidiary guarantees and the modest amount of gtd. debt relative to the large size of the unencumbered asset pool. Importantly, the guarantees do not inhibit SVC's ability to sell or obtain secured financing on assets held within these subsidiaries, thereby preserving financial flexibility offered by its unencumbered assets.

Moody's notes that SVC will simultaneously launch a tender offer for its $400 million senior notes due February 2021. The company plans to fund any repurchases pursuant to the tender with additional borrowings under the revolver.

Service Properties Trust's Ba1 corporate family rating reflects the REIT's meaningful scale and largely unencumbered portfolio that is well diversified geographically across 45 states in the U.S., Washington D.C., with a presence in Puerto Rico and Canada. Additionally, SVC's credit profile benefits from the strong lease and management agreement structures within its hotel portfolio that help to reduce cash flow volatility. These positives are counterbalanced by elevated leverage metrics that are expected to increase further in the coming months due to earnings pressure related to the coronavirus pandemic as well as material operator concentration, albeit improving as a result of the completed SMTA acquisition in September 2019. Additionally, the ratings reflect an adequate liquidity profile given material near-term 2021 debt maturities that are heavily dependent on hotel asset sales or additional revolver borrowings for repayment. Moody's notes that the new notes offering improves the REIT's liquidity position and provides cushion to address near-term maturities.

ESG considerations are material to Service Properties Trust's credit profile. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under Moody's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The REIT's ratings also consider governance risks associated with its external management structure, which we believe creates potential conflicts of interest between management and investors. SVC is managed by The RMR Group (RMR), which also manages several other REITs and operating companies.

The negative outlook reflects near-term liquidity pressures as well as the increased risk of material revenue and earnings loss as travel restrictions being put in place across the US related to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus cause significant declines in occupancy and revenue per available room (RevPAR).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade is unlikely and would require material improvement in the overall lodging outlook. Additionally, Net Debt/EBITDA below 6.5x on a sustained basis, fixed charge coverage above 3x on a sustained basis, a return to a fully unsecured funding strategy and demonstration of improving earnings stability through the economic and real estate cycle, would be needed for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded should the company fail to maintain adequate liquidity cushion in the coming months, given significant near-term maturities. Additionally, failure to restore credit metrics to previous levels by the end of 2021 could also lead to downward ratings pressure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was REITs and Other Commercial Real Estate Firms published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1095505. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

