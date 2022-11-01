Moody's assigns Baa3 to Shangcheng Capital's proposed USD bonds

Hong Kong, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Zhejiang Kunpeng (BVI) Company Limited (Kunpeng, issuer), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hangzhou Shangcheng State-owned Capital Operation Group Co., Ltd (Shangcheng Capital, Baa2 stable).

The proposed bond is supported by a Keepwell and Liquidity Support Deed (KLSD) between Kunpeng, Shangcheng Capital and the bond trustee, as well as a Deed of Equity Interest Purchase Undertaking (DEP) between Shangcheng Capital and the bond trustee.

The proposed bond is also supported by a cross-border standby facility agreement between Shangcheng Capital and the issuer.

The rating outlook is stable.

Shangcheng Capital plans to use the proceeds for project development and general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The Baa3 senior unsecured rating on the bond reflects Shangcheng Capital's credit quality, as well as ability and willingness to support the bond issuer, and the features of the bond," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst.

Moody's expects that Shangcheng Capital will have the ability and willingness to support the issuer, if needed. Although the proposed bond amount is small relative to Shangcheng Capital's funding needs, failure to support it will (1) bring severe reputational risks to Shangcheng Capital and Shangcheng district government, (2) undermine Shangcheng Capital's access to funding and ability to execute policy mandate, and (3) potentially bring about contagion effects on access to capital market of other local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in Hangzhou.

The one-notch difference between Shangcheng Capital's issuer rating and the bond rating reflects uncertainty in the priority of claims for the bond investors relative to other senior unsecured creditors of Shangcheng Capital, in the absence of a guarantee on the bond by Shangcheng Capital.

In Moody's view, the KLSD and DEP are different from an explicit guarantee in terms of the nature and procedures of enforcement. The final result of such a legal claim is unclear given a lack of precedent litigations against Chinese LGFVs on such agreements.

Shangcheng Capital's Baa2 issuer rating is based on the Shangcheng government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa1, and Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Shangcheng government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment from the GCS score.

Moody's assessment of Shangcheng's GCS score reflects (1) its status as a core district in a well-developed provincial-capital city; (2) its strong and advanced economy; (3) robust fiscal revenue profile with no reliance on transfer payments and (4) very low direct debt burden.

Shangcheng Capital's Baa2 rating also reflects the Shangcheng government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the Shangcheng government's effective and direct control of the company; (2) the company's status as the holding company of all state-owned assets in the district, most of which are related to public infrastructure and services; (3) its monopoly role in providing essential public services including primary land, social housing and infrastructure construction in a core district of an economically well-developed provincial capital; and (4) low exposure to contingent risks.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Shangcheng's GCS score reflects Moody's view that the government payments the company receives are subject to volatility in the land and property markets. In addition, Moody's expects the district to maintain moderate debt growth over the next 2 – 3 years to support public projects in the enlarged Shangcheng district, whose geographic area has increased to 122 sq km from 18.1 sq km after the reconfiguration of administrative districts in Hangzhou in March 2021.

Shangcheng Capital's willingness to support the bond is stated by its undertakings in the KLSD and DEP. Moody's believes that failure to support the proposed bond would cast uncertainties about the close linkage between Shangcheng Capital and the Shangcheng district government, which is important to Shangcheng Capital's ability to access the onshore and offshore bond and bank loan markets. Moreover, a failure to support could trigger contagion risk and affect the ability of other Hangzhou SOEs to access credit.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Shangcheng Capital bears high social risks because it implements public-policy initiatives by building, owning and operating public infrastructure. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape its development targets and ultimately affect the Shangcheng government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as Shangcheng Capital is subject to oversight by the Shangcheng government and has to meet reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Shangcheng Capital.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook of the ratings reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that Shangcheng government's GCS score will remain stable, and that (3) Shangcheng government's control and oversight of Shangcheng capital will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Shangcheng Capital's issuer rating if China's sovereign rating is upgraded or the Shangcheng government's capacity to support strengthens, which could result from a material strengthening in the Shangcheng government's economic or financial profile, or the Shangcheng government's ability to coordinate timely support.

As Shangcheng Capital has a relatively short operating history and its issuer rating is one notch below Shangcheng district's GCS, a potential upgrade of Shangcheng Capital's issuer rating will be more likely driven by an improvement in the district's GCS score.

However, in the longer term, if Shangcheng Capital demonstrates a track record of enhancing its strategic importance in the district, and its synergies with its subsidiaries and its linkage with the government, its credit quality could move closer to the district's GCS score. Such improvement can be demonstrated by (1) strong access to funding, (2) predictable and sufficient government payments to cover the company's debt servicing and investment needs on a sustained basis, and (3) effective integration and control over its subsidiaries' risk management, financing and operating activities.

Moody's could downgrade Shangcheng Capital's issuer rating if: (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or the Shangcheng government's capacity to support weakens, as a result of a significant weakening in its economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) Changes in the Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) Shangcheng Capital's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Shangcheng government's propensity to support, such as:

- significant changes in its core businesses, including a further expansion of its commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses by its commercial businesses;

- a rapid increase in debt and leverage without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through nonstandard financing channels; or

- a significant weakening in the company's access to funding; or

- a significant increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from the current level, or a substantial loss resulting from these credit exposures.

Since the bond rating is closely linked to Shangcheng Capital's credit profile, an upgrade of Shangcheng Capital's issuer rating could trigger an upgrade of the bond rating.

The bond rating will be downgraded if (1) Shangcheng Capital's rating is downgraded; or (2) Shangcheng Capital's ability and willingness to support the bond under the KLSD and DEP weakens .

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Hangzhou Shangcheng State-owned Capital Operation Group Co., Ltd (Shangcheng Capital) is the holding company that owns all state-owned enterprises' assets in Shangcheng district, a core urban district of Hangzhou city. Most of its assets are public policy related projects. It is 100%-owned by Shangcheng government via Shangchen Finance Bureau.

Shangcheng Capital was set up in October 2021, when the new Shangcheng district was formed after the former Shangcheng district and Jianggan district merged. After the district merger, Shangcheng government reorganized all of the district's state-owned assets into four major SOEs: Shangcheng Chengtou, Shangcheng Chengfa, Shangcheng Shizheng, and Shangcheng Guotou. The Shangcheng government placed these four major SOEs under Shangcheng Capital to form a "1+4" state-owned assets management structure.

Through its major subsidiaries, Shangcheng Capital undertakes all of Shangcheng district's infrastructure and city operation works. It conducts primary land development and social housing projects, and provides a wide range of city operation services such as environmental and hygiene, infrastructure maintenance, and management of public parking space.

Apart from government-mandated public services, it also undertakes commercial businesses including property development and leasing, financial investments, financial guarantee, engineering and construction and security services.

In terms of asset scale, Shangcheng is the single dominant LGFV in Shangcheng district, with reported assets of RMB146 billion as of the end of 2021. For comparison, it is ranked no.4 by asset among all Hangzhou LGFVs (including city-level, district/county LGFVs).

The local market analyst for this rating is Elaine Lai, +86 (212) 057-4018.

Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

Ivan Chung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

