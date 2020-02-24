Moody's assigns Baa3 to Shuifa's proposed USD guaranteed bonds; outlook stable

Hong Kong, February 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed guaranteed bonds to be issued by Shuifa International
Holdings (BVI) Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary
of Shuifa Group Co., Ltd. (Shuifa, Baa3 stable).
The bond will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Shuifa.
The ratings outlook is stable.
Shuifa plans to use the net proceeds of the notes for project construction
and refinancing of the Group's existing indebtedness in the PRC.
RATINGS RATIONALE
"Shuifa's Baa3 issuer rating and the senior unsecured rating
of its subsidiary's proposed guaranteed notes reflect its close alignment
with the Shandong provincial government and its high strategic importance
to the regional water supply, " says Ada Li, a Moody's
Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.
"The proposed issuance will not materially affect Shuifa's
credit metrics, as the size of the issuance is manageable relative
to the company's overall scale, and part of the net proceeds
will be used to refinance existing debt," adds. Li.
The Baa3 senior unsecured rating assigned to the proposed bond is consistent
with Shuifa's Baa3 issuer rating, reflecting the unconditional and
irrevocable guarantee that will be provided by Shuifa.
Shuifa's Baa3 issuer rating combines (1) its b1 baseline credit assessment
(BCA) and (2) a four-notch uplift, based on Moody's assessment
of a high likelihood of support from, and a high level of dependence
on, the Shandong provincial government and ultimately the Government
of China (A1 stable) in times of need.
Shuifa's BCA reflects its strong market position in water supply within
the province, and the recurring financial support it receives from
the Shandong provincial government. However, its BCA is constrained
by its weak financial metrics, and by the elevated risks associated
with its non-water utilities operations.
Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support is based on the company's
(1) strategic importance as a commercial public sector enterprise,
reflecting the company's policy role as the province's sole platform for
water supply and utilities services; and (2) full ultimate ownership
by the Shandong provincial government, which exercises direct supervision
and control. The high dependence level reflects that Shuifa and
the Chinese government are exposed to common political and economic event
risks.
Moody's expects Shuifa to maintain high financial leverage, with
funds from operations (FFO) to interest coverage and FFO/net debt --
after considering recurring government payments, subsidies and its
acquisition of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited in November
2019-- around 1.5x-1.7x and 2%-4%
respectively over the next three years.
Moody's expects the company's capital expenditure program to be around
RMB7-RMB9 billion during 2020-2022.
Shuifa's business risk and financial volatility is increasing with
its growing investment in non-water supply or businesses outside
Shandong province. At the same time, these investments are
less likely to benefit from the ongoing financial support from the provincial
and central governments. These risks are somewhat mitigated by
Moody's expectation that the water-related business will remain
Shuifa's predominant focus by a large degree, providing support
for its BCA and rating.
In addition, the company is exposed to evolving policies around
water utilities, clean energy and government support for local state-owned
enterprises.
The stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign
rating; and (2) Moody's expectation that Shuifa's BCA will remain
appropriately positioned at b1. The stable outlook also considers
Moody's expectation that Shuifa's strategic importance to the government
will not change materially, despite the evolving policy environment
and Shuifa's diversification into non-water utilities operations.
The ratings could be upgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support
for Shuifa increases; or (2) Shuifa's standalone credit profile improves
significantly.
Its BCA could improve over time if (1) there are material positive improvements
in the regulatory environment for water utilities and local state-owned
enterprises; (2) Shuifa adopts a less aggressive expansionary strategy;
or (3) it achieves sustained improvements in its financial profile.
Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade of its BCA include adjusted
FFO interest coverage, after considering recurring government payments
and subsidies, exceeding 2.5x on a sustained basis.
The rating could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support
for Shuifa decreases; (2) Shuifa's standalone credit profile weakens
meaningfully; or (3) there is a material weakening in Shuifa's policy
functions.
Shuifa's BCA could be downgraded if (1) there are material negative changes
in the regulatory framework for water utilities and local state-owned
enterprises; (2) Shuifa further engages in risky non-water
utilities commercial operations; (3) it undertakes significant debt-funded
mergers and acquisitions with weaker state-owned enterprises or
privately-owned enterprises; or (4) its financial metrics
weaken for a prolonged period.
Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade of its BCA include adjusted
FFO interest coverage, after considering recurring government payments
and subsidies, falling below 1.25x for a prolonged period.
In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations,
Moody's has considered Shuifa's moderate exposure to environmental
risks, its water supply operations are threatened by drought,
water diversion and pollution. In addition, Shuifa faces
moderate social risks, its engagement in water supply and water
treatment could affect general public health.
The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Water Utilities published
in June 2018, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology
published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.
Established in 2009, Shuifa Group Co., Ltd.
is the sole financing and operating entity in Shandong province for water
utilities and water-related construction, controlling key
water sources and reservoirs within the province. The company is
also engaged in environmental services, clean energy, modern
agriculture and other businesses.
Shuifa is 100% ultimately owned by the Shandong provincial government,
through a 70% stake held by the Shandong State-Owned Assets
Supervision and Advisory Commission (SASAC), a 20% stake
by Shandong Guohui Investment Co., Ltd. (Baa2 stable),
and a 10% stake by Shandong Social Security Fund.
