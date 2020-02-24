Moody's assigns Baa3 to Shuifa's proposed USD guaranteed bonds; outlook stable

Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

Terms of One-Time Website Use 1. Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form. 2. You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities. Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision. No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever. 3. To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information. 4. You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information. 5. You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers Shuifa Group Co., Ltd. Related Issuers Shuifa Group Co., Ltd. Shuifa International Holdings (BVI) Co., Ltd Related Research Credit Opinion: Shuifa Group Co., Ltd: New issuer Announcement: Moody's: Chinese retail, travel and transport companies most at risk from coronavirus Announcement: Moody's: Chinese non-financial companies' credit conditions will be negative in 2020 Announcement: Moody's: US-China trade tensions and slowing economic growth cloud 2020 outlook for Asian (ex-Japan) non-financial companies Announcement: Moody's: Liquidity in China's onshore bond market has improved Rating Action: Moody's assigns Baa3 to Shuifa's proposed USD guaranteed bonds; outlook stable 24 Feb 2020 Hong Kong, February 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed guaranteed bonds to be issued by Shuifa International Holdings (BVI) Co., Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shuifa Group Co., Ltd. (Shuifa, Baa3 stable). The bond will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Shuifa. The ratings outlook is stable. Shuifa plans to use the net proceeds of the notes for project construction and refinancing of the Group's existing indebtedness in the PRC. RATINGS RATIONALE "Shuifa's Baa3 issuer rating and the senior unsecured rating of its subsidiary's proposed guaranteed notes reflect its close alignment with the Shandong provincial government and its high strategic importance to the regional water supply, " says Ada Li, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer. "The proposed issuance will not materially affect Shuifa's credit metrics, as the size of the issuance is manageable relative to the company's overall scale, and part of the net proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt," adds. Li. The Baa3 senior unsecured rating assigned to the proposed bond is consistent with Shuifa's Baa3 issuer rating, reflecting the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee that will be provided by Shuifa. Shuifa's Baa3 issuer rating combines (1) its b1 baseline credit assessment (BCA) and (2) a four-notch uplift, based on Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support from, and a high level of dependence on, the Shandong provincial government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need. Shuifa's BCA reflects its strong market position in water supply within the province, and the recurring financial support it receives from the Shandong provincial government. However, its BCA is constrained by its weak financial metrics, and by the elevated risks associated with its non-water utilities operations. Moody's assessment of a high likelihood of support is based on the company's (1) strategic importance as a commercial public sector enterprise, reflecting the company's policy role as the province's sole platform for water supply and utilities services; and (2) full ultimate ownership by the Shandong provincial government, which exercises direct supervision and control. The high dependence level reflects that Shuifa and the Chinese government are exposed to common political and economic event risks. Moody's expects Shuifa to maintain high financial leverage, with funds from operations (FFO) to interest coverage and FFO/net debt -- after considering recurring government payments, subsidies and its acquisition of China Singyes Solar Technologies Holdings Limited in November 2019-- around 1.5x-1.7x and 2%-4% respectively over the next three years. Moody's expects the company's capital expenditure program to be around RMB7-RMB9 billion during 2020-2022. Shuifa's business risk and financial volatility is increasing with its growing investment in non-water supply or businesses outside Shandong province. At the same time, these investments are less likely to benefit from the ongoing financial support from the provincial and central governments. These risks are somewhat mitigated by Moody's expectation that the water-related business will remain Shuifa's predominant focus by a large degree, providing support for its BCA and rating. In addition, the company is exposed to evolving policies around water utilities, clean energy and government support for local state-owned enterprises. The stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; and (2) Moody's expectation that Shuifa's BCA will remain appropriately positioned at b1. The stable outlook also considers Moody's expectation that Shuifa's strategic importance to the government will not change materially, despite the evolving policy environment and Shuifa's diversification into non-water utilities operations. The ratings could be upgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support for Shuifa increases; or (2) Shuifa's standalone credit profile improves significantly. Its BCA could improve over time if (1) there are material positive improvements in the regulatory environment for water utilities and local state-owned enterprises; (2) Shuifa adopts a less aggressive expansionary strategy; or (3) it achieves sustained improvements in its financial profile. Financial metrics indicative of an upgrade of its BCA include adjusted FFO interest coverage, after considering recurring government payments and subsidies, exceeding 2.5x on a sustained basis. The rating could be downgraded if (1) the likelihood of government support for Shuifa decreases; (2) Shuifa's standalone credit profile weakens meaningfully; or (3) there is a material weakening in Shuifa's policy functions. Shuifa's BCA could be downgraded if (1) there are material negative changes in the regulatory framework for water utilities and local state-owned enterprises; (2) Shuifa further engages in risky non-water utilities commercial operations; (3) it undertakes significant debt-funded mergers and acquisitions with weaker state-owned enterprises or privately-owned enterprises; or (4) its financial metrics weaken for a prolonged period. Financial metrics indicative of a downgrade of its BCA include adjusted FFO interest coverage, after considering recurring government payments and subsidies, falling below 1.25x for a prolonged period. In terms of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, Moody's has considered Shuifa's moderate exposure to environmental risks, its water supply operations are threatened by drought, water diversion and pollution. In addition, Shuifa faces moderate social risks, its engagement in water supply and water treatment could affect general public health. The methodologies used in this rating were Regulated Water Utilities published in June 2018, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies. Established in 2009, Shuifa Group Co., Ltd. is the sole financing and operating entity in Shandong province for water utilities and water-related construction, controlling key water sources and reservoirs within the province. The company is also engaged in environmental services, clean energy, modern agriculture and other businesses. Shuifa is 100% ultimately owned by the Shandong provincial government, through a 70% stake held by the Shandong State-Owned Assets Supervision and Advisory Commission (SASAC), a 20% stake by Shandong Guohui Investment Co., Ltd. (Baa2 stable), and a 10% stake by Shandong Social Security Fund. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating. Ada Li

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Project & Infrastructure Finance

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Terry Fanous

MD-Public Proj & Infstr Fin

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Yian Ning Loh

Associate Managing Director

Project & Infrastructure Finance

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

