Related Issuers Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited: Update following H1 2019 results Credit Opinion: Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited: Update to credit analysis Announcement: Moody's: Chinese developers' offshore issuance surges in November, but will slow again in H1 2020 Announcement: Moody's: Chinese non-financial companies' credit conditions will be negative in 2020 Announcement: Moody's 2020 outlook for China's property sector is stable, but risks are building amid slowing sales and tight funding Rating Action: Moody's assigns Baa3 to Sino-Ocean Group's proposed senior notes 08 Jan 2020 Hong Kong, January 08, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes to be issued by Sino-Ocean Land Treasure IV Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited (Sino-Ocean, Baa3 stable). The notes will be covered by an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from Sino-Ocean. The rating outlook is stable. The company plans to use the bond proceeds mainly to refinance its existing debt. RATINGS RATIONALE "The proposed issuance will not have an immediate impact on Sino-Ocean's Baa3 issuer rating or stable outlook, because the proceeds will be used by the company mainly to refinance existing debt," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. Sino-Ocean's Baa3 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit strength and a two-notch uplift, based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive strong support from China Life Insurance Co Ltd (China Life, insurance financial strength A1 stable) — its largest shareholder — in the event of financial distress. The notes will be covered by an irrevocable and unconditional guarantee from Sino-Ocean. The rating outlook is stable. The company plans to use the bond proceeds mainly to refinance its existing debt. RATINGS RATIONALE "The proposed issuance will not have an immediate impact on Sino-Ocean's Baa3 issuer rating or stable outlook, because the proceeds will be used by the company mainly to refinance existing debt," says Cedric Lai, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst. Sino-Ocean's Baa3 issuer rating reflects its standalone credit strength and a two-notch uplift, based on Moody's expectation that the company will receive strong support from China Life Insurance Co Ltd (China Life, insurance financial strength A1 stable) — its largest shareholder — in the event of financial distress. Sino-Ocean's standalone credit profile reflects its long operating history in the property sector, focus on conducting business in high-tier Chinese cities, good access to funding and diversified products, and the increasing recurring revenue contribution from its investment property portfolio. On the other hand, the standalone credit profile is constrained by its moderate financial metrics. Moody's expects that Sino-Ocean's adjusted debt leverage - as measured by revenue/adjusted debt - will recover to around 65% over the next 12-18 months from 47% for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019, driven by revenue growth on the back of strong contracted sales in the past two years and controlled debt growth by slowing land acquisitions. Similarly, Moody's expects that Sino-Ocean's EBIT/interest will improve to 2.7x-3.1x over the next 12-18 months from 2.2x for the 12 months ended 30 June 2019. The two notches of uplift reflects Moody's expectation that China Life will continue its track record of providing financial support to Sino-Ocean and treating Sino-Ocean as a strategic investment. This view also factors in China Life's strong ability to provide support to Sino-Ocean, as illustrated by its A1 insurance financial strength. With respect to governance risk, Sino-Ocean's Baa3 issuer rating has considered the company's: (1) Financial policy to pursue expansion, which has resulted in its moderately high leverage; (2) Good track record in operations and sales execution; (3) Strong shareholders and representation in the board of directors; (4) Disclosure of material related-party transactions as required under the Corporate Governance Code for companies listed on the Hong Kong Exchange; and (5) Diversified board of directors and four special committees to supervise the company's operations. The company also has a stable dividend policy, as seen by its dividend payout of around 30%-40% of its net profit over the past five years. The stable rating outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Sino-Ocean's credit metrics will improve to levels supportive of its rating over the next 12-18 months, and that Moody's assumption of support from China Life will remain unchanged. Upward pressure on Sino-Ocean's issuer rating could emerge, if the company grows its scale through stable sales growth, while maintaining a strong liquidity position, prudent financial management, and disciplined land acquisitions. Credit metrics indicative of upward rating pressure include (1) EBIT/interest above 4.25x; (2) adjusted revenue/debt above 90%-100%; or (3) adjusted debt/capitalization below 40% on a sustained basis. An upgrade of China Life's rating would not have an immediate impact on Sino-Ocean's rating, without a material improvement in Sino-Ocean's standalone credit profile. On the other hand, downward rating pressure could emerge, if Sino-Ocean suffers a deterioration in its sales execution, gross profit margin, debt leverage or liquidity position. Credit metrics indicative of a potential downgrade include: (1) EBIT/interest below 2.7x; (2) revenue/adjusted debt below 60%-65%; or (3) adjusted debt/capitalization above 50% on a sustained basis. Moody's could also downgrade the ratings without a decline in the company's standalone credit quality, if Moody's assesses that support from its parent has deteriorated. This situation could result from any evidence of a reduction in the ownership by or a weakening of the support from China Life, or a deterioration in China Life's own credit profile. The principal methodology used in this rating was Homebuilding And Property Development Industry published in January 2018. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. Sino-Ocean Group Holding Limited is a leading property developer in China. The company focuses on developing mid- to high-end residential properties, office premises and retail properties. At 30 June 2019, the company had a land bank of about 39.25 million square meters across 47 cities in China. The Beijing-based company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in September 2007. China Life Insurance Co Ltd and Anbang Insurance Group Co., Ltd. are its two largest shareholders, with 29.59% and 29.58% equity stakes, respectively, as of 30 June 2019. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating. Cedric Lai

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Franco Leung

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

