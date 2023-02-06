Moody's assigns Baa3 to T-Mobile's proposed senior unsecured notes

New York, February 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned a Baa3 to T-Mobile USA, Inc.'s (T-Mobile) proposed senior unsecured notes, which will be comprised of new five year and 10 year tranches and the re-opening of existing 5.650% senior notes due 2053 initially issued in September 2022. T-Mobile intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of these new senior unsecured notes for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases and refinancing of existing indebtedness on an ongoing basis. The company's outlook remains stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: T-Mobile USA, Inc.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

T-Mobile's Baa3 unsecured rating reflects the company's significant and nearly complete network and operations integration following its April 2020 merger with Sprint Communications LLC, and high visibility into the company's steady path towards sustained debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) below 3.75x. T-Mobile's sizable operating scale, high speed 5G coverage footprint, substantial upside growth potential in historically under-indexed rural and enterprise end market segments, incremental revenue growth adjacencies in fixed wireless access, extensive asset base (which include recent spectrum additions) and solid industry market position support continued subscriber growth, EBITDA margin expansion and ramping free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Moody's views the recent announcement of the sale of the company's wireline operations -- a legacy Sprint business and non-core to T-Mobile's current business model -- to Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. as largely credit neutral in its impact going forward. The company's financial policy, which prudently focuses on network infrastructure investments to support market share growth, remains an important driver of the credit profile going forward. Moody's views network investments, including spectrum investments, as supportive of the business profile.

Moody's expects that T-Mobile's debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) will fall to near 3.7x by year-end 2022 on a before merger related and other one-time costs basis, even after factoring in debt leverage impacts (Moody's adjusted) from recent spectrum investments, including additional 2.5 GHz licenses won in the FCC's recently completed Auction 108 and 3.45 GHz licenses won in Auction 110 earlier in 2022. Moody's further expects T-Mobile's organic growth and continued progress on cost synergies will enable it to generate positive free cash flow in the high-single digits as a percentage of revenue by year-end 2023, with ramping expansion thereafter. T-Mobile's growing free cash flow enabled it to recently announce a $14 billion share buyback program through Q3 2023, of which up to $3 billion was authorized to be utilized to repurchase shares in 2022. The company has stated that controlling shareholder Deutsche Telekom AG (DT, Baa1 stable) does not currently intend to sell shares into this buyback program, enabling its ownership share to grow as buybacks progress. Moody's expects these share repurchases will be targeted and steady, but also expects such shareholder friendly actions will be prudent, measured and ultimately constrained by Board-enforced and company-defined debt targets over the longer term. Moody's believes that T-Mobile's steadily improving cost structure will enable it to adequately invest in its network to remain competitive, including in future spectrum-based capacity enhancements and potential fiber investments if necessary to deliver evolving 5G technology applications while competing at discounted price points relative to its nationwide wireless peers. T-Mobile's increased operating scale now enables it to better pursue opportunities in several under-indexed markets, including in more rural and enterprise end markets. In addition, T-Mobile could benefit from its affiliation with its controlling shareholder DT, although Moody's does not impute any credit support to the rating from DT.

Moody's expects that T-Mobile will maintain good liquidity over the next 12-18 months to address total cash needs including remaining debt maturities through 2023. At December 31, 2022 T-Mobile had $4.5 billion of cash on hand and full availability under its $7.5 billion revolver maturing in October 2027. Moody's believes T-Mobile's remaining business and integration plan is adequately funded for aggregated costs to achieve synergies and effect full and final integration of networks and operations. We expect free cash flow (Moody's adjusted, cash from operations minus capital spending minus dividends) to step up from year-end 2021's level of $4.6 billion to above $6 billion and $11 billion in 2022 and 2023, respectively. Moody's free cash flow calculation is before spectrum investments, which we treat as a cash outflow within other investing activities on an industry basis and which can place some strain on overall liquidity when spectrum becomes broadly available in the industry. In 2023 we expect free cash flow to continue to ramp as the company realizes further merger synergies.

T-Mobile also uses accounts receivable securitizations to manage the working capital swings associated with device financing plans. The company currently has a $950 million accounts receivable securitization facility and a $1.3 billion equipment installment plan facility. These facilities amortize over a short time frame and are a source of revolving credit. Moody's expects the company to extend and likely increase the size of these facilities as necessary, but if unsuccessful this could be a call on cash of up to around $2 billion.

T-Mobile amended its credit agreement in August 2022 and released all liens securing obligations under the facility. The liens securing T-Mobile's senior secured notes were automatically released upon effectiveness of the credit agreement amendment. With the release of the collateral underlying T-Mobile's previously senior secured notes and revolving credit facility, all of T-Mobile's debt, except for debt issued by special purpose vehicles (SPVs) secured by certain spectrum licenses and equipment installment plan receivables, is now senior unsecured.

For so long as the outstanding principal amount of the senior unsecured notes issued by T-Mobile in 2017 and 2018 exceeds $2.0 billion, (1) senior unsecured debt issued by T-Mobile (including any notes initially issued as senior secured notes) will continue to be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile US), parent of T-Mobile, and all wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries of T-Mobile, including the entities acquired in the 2020 Sprint merger transaction (but SPVs will continue to be designated as restricted non-guarantors), and (2) T-Mobile US, T-Mobile and T-Mobile's wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries (subject to customary exceptions) will also continue to guarantee Sprint spectrum lease payments on a senior unsecured basis. At such time as $2.0 billion or less of the senior unsecured notes issued by T-Mobile in 2017 and 2018 remain outstanding (and concurrent with the release of all subsidiary guarantees underlying T-Mobile's revolving credit facility), (1) all subsidiary guarantees of T-Mobile's senior unsecured debt may be released at T-Mobile's election, other than subsidiary guarantees of the senior unsecured notes issued by T-Mobile in 2017 and 2018, and (2) certain subsidiaries of Sprint Communications LLC (SC) will remain guarantors of the Sprint spectrum lease payments unless SC satisfies certain ratings and asset coverage conditions.

At all times, the senior unsecured notes issued by Sprint and Sprint's wholly-owned subsidiary Sprint Capital Corporation (SCC) will continue to receive downstream senior unsecured guarantees from T-Mobile US and T-Mobile. Further, (1) the senior unsecured notes issued by Sprint will continue to be guaranteed by SC and (2) the senior unsecured notes issued by SCC will continue to be guaranteed by both Sprint and SC.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for T-Mobile's continued subscriber and service revenue growth, EBITDA margin expansion, debt leverage (Moody's adjusted) declining steadily towards and sustained around 3.75x and rising free cash flow.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

T-Mobile's ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) declines below 3.5x and free cash flow as a percentage of debt rises to the high-single digits, both on a sustained basis.

The ratings could be downgraded if T-Mobile's debt/EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) was expected to be sustained above 4x, including as a result of additional debt-funded investments, or if free cash flow was to turn negative for an extended period of time.

With headquarters in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile USA, Inc. (T-Mobile) provides wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands in the US, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. Following the merger of its parent, T-Mobile US, Inc., with Sprint on April 1, 2020, T-Mobile now operates with 113.6 million subscribers as of December 31, 2022. Deutsche Telekom AG owns an approximate 48.6% stake in T-Mobile's parent, T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile US), but consolidates the T-Mobile parent and subsidiaries by virtue of its voting control over approximately 52.2% of T-Mobile US.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications Service Providers published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393391. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

