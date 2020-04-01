Moody's assigns Baa3 to T-Mobile's senior secured credit facilities, downgrades unsecured to Ba3

New York, April 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has assigned Baa3 ratings to T-Mobile
USA, Inc.'s (T-Mobile) new senior secured credit
facilities (Secured Credit Facilities), comprised of a $4
billion five-year senior secured revolving credit facility (undrawn)
and $4 billion seven-year senior secured term loan,
and proposed senior secured notes (Secured Notes) of various maturities
in USD and/or Eurodollar denominations. Moody's has affirmed
T-Mobile's Ba2 corporate family rating (CFR) and Ba2-PD
probability of default rating (PDR) and downgraded its senior unsecured
rating to Ba3 from Ba2, concluding a review for downgrade on these
notes that was initiated on April 29, 2018. A $19
billion 364-day secured bridge loan facility (Secured Bridge Facility),
drawn in full today and equal in priority ranking with the Secured Credit
Facilities and Secured Notes, is unrated and is expected to be partially
repaid with proceeds from the proposed new Secured Notes. Proceeds
from the Secured Credit Facilities and Secured Bridge Facility refinanced
portions of the balance sheets of Sprint Corporation (Sprint) and T-Mobile
with today's completion of the business combination (the Merger)
of T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile US), parent
of T-Mobile, and Sprint. The downgrade of T-Mobile's
unsecured debt reflects the significant increase in the proportion of
secured debt in the pro forma capital structure of the combined company.
T-Mobile's SGL-1 speculative grade liquidity rating is unchanged.
The outlook remains stable.
The Secured Credit Facilities and Secured Bridge Facility was primarily
used to repay T-Mobile's existing term loan and revolving
credit facilities held by Deutsche Telekom AG (DT, Baa1 negative),
a portion of unsecured notes held by DT, existing term loan and
revolving credit facilities and accounts receivable facilities held at
Sprint's wholly-owned subsidiary Sprint Communications,
Inc. (SCI), Sprint's guaranteed unsecured notes due
2028, and for transaction fees and expenses.
As part of this action, Moody's has upgraded the senior unsecured
notes of Sprint itself and SCI to B1 from B3, and the unsecured
notes of Sprint Capital Corporation (SCC) to B1 from B3 reflecting the
guarantees from Sprint itself and SCI on a senior unsecured basis.
This rating action concludes a review for upgrade on these notes that
was initiated on April 29, 2018. The ratings on all of the
unsecured notes of Sprint, SCI and SCC also reflect their junior-most
position in the pro forma capital structure of the combined company and
downstream unsecured guarantees from T-Mobile US and T-Mobile.
With the Merger's close, T-Mobile remains a wholly-owned
subsidiary of T-Mobile US and Sprint becomes a wholly-owned
subsidiary of T-Mobile US. DT and SoftBank Group Corp.
(SoftBank, Ba3 RUR downgrade), as well as public shareholders
of T-Mobile US and Sprint, now own the equity of the combined
company, with T-Mobile as the successor company operating
under the T-Mobile brand. SoftBank has granted a proxy to
vote its T-Mobile shares to DT subject to certain exceptions.
Moody's also withdrew the following ratings: Sprint's B2 CFR,
B2-PD PDR, B1 rating on Sprint's guaranteed unsecured
notes due 2028, and SCI's Ba2 senior secured rating.
With the Merger's close, Sprint's guaranteed unsecured
notes due 2028 and SCI's senior secured debt were repaid.
Upgrades:
..Issuer: Sprint Capital Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Sprint Communications, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
..Issuer: Sprint Corporation
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Upgraded to B1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
Downgrades:
..Issuer: T-Mobile USA, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ba3 (LGD4) from Ba2 (LGD4)
Assignments:
..Issuer: T-Mobile USA, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Assigned Baa3 (LGD2)
....Gtd Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Baa3 (LGD2)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: T-Mobile USA, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Stable
..Issuer: Sprint Capital Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Sprint Communications, Inc.
....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From
Rating Under Review
..Issuer: Sprint Corporation
....Outlook, Changed To No Outlook From
Rating Under Review
Affirmations:
..Issuer: T-Mobile USA, Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed
Ba2
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Affirmed Ba2-PD
Withdrawals:
..Issuer: Sprint Communications, Inc.
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba2 (LGD2)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Withdrawn , previously rated Ba2 (LGD2)
..Issuer: Sprint Corporation
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated B2-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Withdrawn , previously rated SGL-3
.... Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn
, previously rated B2
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Withdrawn , previously rated B1 (LGD3)
RATINGS RATIONALE
T-Mobile's post-Merger credit profile reflects governance
considerations, specifically our expectation that the company's
financial policy will focus on improving leverage to under 4x, the
company's large scale of operations, extensive asset base
and enhanced industry market position which Moody's believes will
align the company on a post-merger subscriber basis to very near
AT&T Inc. (AT&T, Baa2 stable). We expect T-Mobile
to continue to capture market share following the transaction due to its
focus on customer service, simple products, competitive price
plans and enhancements to customer value.
Moody's projects that the transaction will result in the combined company's
leverage peaking near 4.5x (Moody's adjusted) one year after the
Merger's close, and falling towards 4x two years after and
below 4x thereafter. Moody's estimates free cash flow will be approximately
breakeven in the first year based on revised integration benefits compared
with our initial expectations. Moody's expects free cash
flow will steadily ramp thereafter, with meaningful growth potential
in the third year and beyond.
Moody's believes that the combination of T-Mobile US and Sprint
will substantially improve the combined company's cost structure enabling
it to invest in its network as the company prepares to further develop
capacity for 5G technology applications. In addition, T-Mobile
could benefit from its affiliation with its controlling shareholder DT,
although Moody's does not impute any credit support to the rating from
DT.
Moody's expects T-Mobile to maintain committed liquidity
sufficient to address 12-18 months of total cash needs, including
debt maturities. It will need to maintain access to multiple segments
of the debt capital markets to allow it to comfortably address upcoming
maturities. Moody's believes T-Mobile's business
plan at the Merger's close is adequately funded for aggregated costs
to achieve synergies and effect full integration of networks and operations.
The company's 364-day Secured Bridge Facility can be extended
for an additional year under two 6-month extensions so long as
no payment or bankruptcy event of default has occurred. We expect
T-Mobile will fully refinance any remaining outstandings under
its Secured Bridge Facility as soon as practicable. Moody's
expects T-Mobile would have very good liquidity supported by an
undrawn $4 billion revolving credit facility and approximately
$7.4 billion of cash.
These strengths could be offset by a meaningful increase in business risk
and a near term deterioration in operating free cash flow as the costs
to achieve synergies are incurred well ahead of the benefits. Moody's
believes that the process of integrating the two networks is the primary
risk factor that could negate the potential benefits of the business combination.
If the integration work results in a deterioration in service quality
as T-Mobile migrates Sprint customers to the T-Mobile network,
churn would increase and T-Mobile would suffer damage to its newly
defined brand and reputation operating as a combined company. The
combined effects of increased churn and lower share of gross adds could
pressure T-Mobile's revenue and cash flow. If sustained,
a negative subscriber trajectory would undermine the confidence of investors
and present liquidity difficulties for the combined company, especially
as it addresses debt maturities in later years.
The US wireless industry is expected to be more resilient than many sectors
as the spread of the coronavirus outbreak widens and the global economic
outlook deteriorates. Moody's does not anticipate reduced
wireless demand initially as a result of a weakening US economy.
While telecom networks might become stressed from rising teleworking activity,
Moody's notes that T-Mobile has deployed additional 600 MHz
spectrum made available to it from several companies, including
DISH Network Corporation (Dish, Ba3 rating under review for downgrade),
that have allowed the company to remove smartphone data caps for all customers
through mid-May initially. If economic conditions remain
weak for an extended period of time T-Mobile could see lower or
negative net subscriber additions growth due to its retail store closings,
with some positive offset from digital sales and marketing efforts.
Customer churn associated with missed service and device payments could
ramp over time if any economic downturn is prolonged. Disruptions
in supply chains could also impact device and network equipment sourcing,
but this would not likely appear as a negative development until the second
half of 2020. Moody's believes T-Mobile is more resilient
to these unprecedented operating conditions and shifts in market sentiment
that curtail credit availability than lower-rated issuers and more
vulnerable industry sectors. Moody's will take rating actions
as warranted to reflect the breadth and severity of the shock as it unfolds
and potentially impacts T-Mobile's credit quality.
Post-Merger, secured debt held at T-Mobile is guaranteed
on a secured basis by all wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries
of T-Mobile and Sprint (subject to customary exceptions including
for Sprint Spectrum special purpose vehicles), but the guarantees
by Sprint, SCI and SCC are unsecured due to secured debt restrictions
in the Sprint senior note documents. The Baa3 secured rating reflects
Moody's expectation that funded secured debt will represent no greater
than 50% of the total of funded secured debt plus unsecured debt
of the combined company at the Merger's close or thereafter.
Post-Merger, unsecured debt held at T-Mobile is guaranteed
on an unsecured basis by all wholly-owned domestic restricted subsidiaries
of T-Mobile and Sprint (subject to customary exceptions),
but Sprint Spectrum special purpose vehicles are designated as restricted
non-guarantors. T-Mobile US, T-Mobile
and T-Mobile's and Sprint's wholly-owned domestic
restricted subsidiaries (subject to customary exceptions) guarantee Sprint
spectrum lease payments, out of which up to $3.5 billion
is secured on a pari passu basis by the assets of the same entities whose
assets are pledged to secure the secured debt held at T-Mobile.
Sprint, SCI and SCC senior unsecured notes receive downstream unsecured
guarantees from T-Mobile US and T-Mobile.
The stable outlook reflects T-Mobile's market share gains and meaningful
margin expansion, which will continue to benefit cash flow.
The stable outlook also reflects Moody's expectations that T-Mobile
will refinance all of its 364-day secured bridge loan facility
as soon as practicable over the next 2-3 quarters.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
T-Mobile's rating could be upgraded if leverage is on track to
fall below 4.0x and free cash flow were to improve to the high
single digits percentage of total debt (all on a Moody's adjusted basis).
Downward rating pressure could develop if T-Mobile's leverage is
sustained above 4.5x and free cash flow deteriorates. This
could occur if EBITDA margins come under sustained pressure or if future
debt-funded spectrum purchases significantly exceed our expectations.
In addition, a deterioration in liquidity such that the company
was unable to fully address 12-18 months of total cash needs,
including debt maturities, would pressure the rating downward.
The revolving credit facility is subject to a maximum first lien secured
net leverage ratio of 3.30x, tested quarterly. The
first lien credit facility is expected to contain covenant flexibility
for transactions that could adversely affect creditors, including
incremental facility capacity up to the greater of $11 billion
and 0.5x consolidated cash flow (to be determined definition),
plus an unlimited amount subject to pro forma (x) first lien net leverage
ratio = 2.0x, if pari passu secured, (y) secured
net leverage ratio = 2.5x, if junior secured,
or (z) total net leverage ratio = 6.0x, if unsecured
(ratios limited to indebtedness for borrowed money, including indebtedness
of any Spectrum special purpose vehicle, but excluding indebtedness
in respect of tower securitizations, capital leases, purchase
money debt, and other exceptions (to be determined definition).
In addition, borrower may incur incremental debt to finance a permitted
acquisition or investment so long as the leverage ratios do not increase.
Up to the greater of $5 billion and 22.5% of consolidated
cash flow of incremental or incremental equivalent debt may be incurred
with an earlier maturity date than the term loan maturity date.
Other flexible covenant provisions include: (a) the risk that guarantees
may be released when a subsidiary ceases to be wholly owned, (b)
collateral leakage is permitted through the transfer of assets to unrestricted
subsidiaries; there are no additional "blocker" protections,
and (c) step downs in the asset sale prepayment requirement to 75%,
then 50% of net proceeds subject to achieving certain first lien
net leverage ratios.
The above are proposed terms and the final terms of the credit agreement
can be materially different.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Telecommunications
Service Providers published in January 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1055812.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
