Moody's assigns Baa3 to TML Holdings' new proposed notes supported by Bank of Baroda

Singapore, July 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed notes to be issued by TML Holdings Pte Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited (B1 negative). The assigned Baa3 rating is under review for downgrade.

The notes are supported by an irrevocable standby letter of credit (SBLC) from Bank of Baroda, London Branch (the LC Bank). Moody's has a Baa3(cr) long-term Counterparty Risk (CR) Assessment on Bank of Baroda (Baa3, rating under review for downgrade).

Issuer: TML Holdings Pte Limited

- GBP98 million 4.0 percent credit enhanced notes due 2023, assigned Baa3, placed on review for downgrade

RATINGS RATIONALE

The notes' Baa3 rating is based on Bank of Baroda's CR Assessment, with the review for downgrade reflecting the review for downgrade on Bank of Baroda's ratings. The notes are fully supported by an irrevocable British pound-denominated SBLC, which is an unsecured and unsubordinated obligation of the LC bank.

The payment obligations of the LC bank under the SBLC will at all times rank pari passu with all of its other present and future unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Moody's notes that the SBLC covers up to GBP100 million, which is comprised of the face value of the proposed notes (GBP98 million) and interest payments up to 186 days. As such, any demand against the SBLC can be raised for an amount that is the lower of: (1) GBP100 million; or (2) the total outstanding principal amount plus any interest to be accrued and other unpaid fees.

The absence of an interest reserve account and the limited cushion in the SBLC face value (namely, GBP2 million which is the difference between the SBLC face value and the face value of the proposed notes) expose noteholders to potential recovery risks in the event of a default triggered by non-payment of interest.

The issuer may from time to time create and issue further notes provided that certain conditions have been met, including ensuring that such notes are supported by an irrevocable letter of credit issued by the LC bank. The terms of the irrevocable letter of credit of the new notes have to be substantially similar to those of the SBLC.

Moody's analysis of the transaction is based primarily on the assessment of Bank of Baroda's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and its ability to support the payment of the notes through the SBLC from the LC bank.

Citicorp International Limited is the trustee, Citibank N.A. (London branch) is the principal paying and transfer agent, and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG is the registrar.

Bank of Baroda is a public-sector commercial bank that provides retail, corporate and wholesale banking services, as well as treasury facilities to individuals, medium-sized and large companies, institutions, provident fund trusts, and central and state governments. Operating mainly in India, the bank serves around 131 million customers. The Government of India (Baa3 negative) owns a 71.6% stake in Bank of Baroda.

Following its merger with Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank on 1 April 2019, Bank of Baroda had a deposit market share of 6.8% as of 31 December 2019. After the merger, the bank had a combined network of 9,470 domestic branches and a global presence across 100 overseas offices spanning 21 countries, including one International Banking Unit at GIFT City (SEZ) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India, as of the end of December 2019.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Any change to the long-term CR Assessment of Bank of Baroda could lead to a corresponding change in the rating of the notes.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Rating Transactions Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed, Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1068154. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

