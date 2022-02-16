Moody's assigns Baa3 to Temple University Health System's, PA Ser. 2022; outlook positive

New York, February 16, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 to Temple University Health System's (TUHS), PA proposed $179 million Revenue Bonds (Temple University Health System Obligated Group), Series 2022 to be issued through the Philadelphia Hospital and Higher Education Facilities Authority. The Series 2022 are expected to be issued as fixed rate tax exempt bonds that will mature in 2042. Moody's maintains a Baa3 rating on TUHS' outstanding revenue bonds. The outlook is positive. TUHS has approximately $465 million of debt outstanding.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The assignment of the Baa3 reflects notable growth of cash reserves and better than budgeted operating performance for two consecutive years that is expected to be sustained, despite the headwinds of the pandemic and labor shortages. Additionally, the Baa3 reflects the recent sale of Health Partners Plan, Inc. (HPP), which brought approximately $300 million to TUHS' balance sheet after FYE 2021, transforming days cash on hand and unrestricted cash and investments to total debt to better than investment grade levels. Improved cash flow and CARES relief funding contributed to a meaningful build of the System's unrestricted cash and investments through FYE 2021 as well. TUHS' improved financial profile will undergird its ability to execute on a clearly articulated strategic and capital reinvestment plan that is part of the cultural shift transpiring at TUHS, in unison with Temple University (TU). The Baa3 expects that the system will sustain improved, but still modest operating margins post-pandemic, and that the Commonwealth will substantially sustain supplemental funding at current levels. The rating also acknowledges the health system's large size, key role as an academic medical center and safety net provider in Philadelphia, and close working relationship with the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at TU. It is expected that TUHS' balance sheet will be maintained at better levels, even after the repayment of Medicare advance funds and plans for higher levels of capital spending. Key credit challenges include still modest operating margins, above average Medicaid exposure with heavy reliance on supplemental funding, a highly competitive operating environment, and increased labor pressures.

RATING OUTLOOK

The positive outlook reflects an expectation of durability of better margins which will allow for good debt service coverage and maintenance of better balance sheet measures during a capital intensive period for the health system. The outlook also incorporates our expectation that leverage will not materially increase.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATING

- Durability of operating margins at levels that meet or exceed budget

- Maintenance of balance sheet cushion relative to debt, operations and liquidity covenant

- Notable reduction of average age of plant

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

- A return to weaker operating performance

- Significant reduction in supplemental funding that is not readily absorbed

- Increase in financial leverage or decline in liquidity that results in material dilution of balance sheet metrics

- Adverse change in relationship with TU

- Materially weakened headroom under debt covenants

LEGAL SECURITY

The obligated group consists of Temple University Hospital, Inc. (TUH), TUHS, The American Oncologic Hospital, The Institute for Cancer Research, Fox Chase Cancer Center Medical Group, Inc., Fox Chase Network, Inc., Temple Health System Transport Team, Inc. and Temple Physicians, Inc. Each member of the obligated group is jointly and severally liable for all obligations issued under or secured by the Loan and Trust Agreement. The Bonds are secured on parity basis with the obligations currently outstanding issued under the Loan and Trust Agreement. As security for the obligated group's obligations under the Loan and Trust Agreement, each member of the obligated group has pledged its respective gross receipts. The Bonds are also secured by mortgages on certain real property of certain members of the obligated group. With the 2022 issuance, the covenants have been proposed to be amended to: 1) an Event of Default if the Coverage Ratio is less than 1.0 times for two consecutive Fiscal Years and, (2) no liquidity covenant. However, as long as the Series 2017 are outstanding there will be a liquidity covenant of 45 days.

USE OF PROCEEDS

TUHS will use the proceeds of the Series 2022 bonds to: (i) current refund the outstanding Series 2012A; and (ii) pay the costs of issuance.

PROFILE

TUHS is a $2.4 billion academic health system anchored in northern Philadelphia. Temple University owns TUHS. The Health System includes TUH-Main Campus; TUH-Episcopal Campus; TUH-Northeastern Campus; Fox Chase Cancer Center, an NCI designated comprehensive cancer center; and TUH-Jeanes campus, a community-based remote hospital campus of TUH offering medical, surgical and emergency services. TUHS also has a network of specialty and primary-care physician practices. TUH is the academic medical center for the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at TU.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Not-For-Profit Healthcare published in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1154632. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

