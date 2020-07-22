Moody's assigns Baa3 to USD notes guaranteed by Huzhou City Investment Development Group

Hong Kong, July 22, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the USD notes to be issued by Taihu Pearl Oriental Company Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Huzhou City Investment Development Group Co., Ltd (Huzhou City Group, Baa3 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

Huzhou City Group plans to use the proceeds of the proposed notes to refinance the company's existing debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 rating on the proposed notes reflects the irrevocable and unconditional guarantee to be provided by Huzhou City Group.

Huzhou City Group's Baa3 issuer rating combines: (1) its ba3 Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA); and (2) Moody's assessment of a strong likelihood of support from, and a high level of dependence on, the Huzhou City Government and ultimately the Government of China (A1 stable) in times of need, resulting in a rating that is three notches above its BCA.

Moody's government support assessment reflects Huzhou City Group's important role as a major infrastructure developer and provider of utilities and public services, such as water and gas supply, social housing and property management service, in Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province.

In addition, the support assessment considers the company's 100% ownership by the Huzhou City State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) and its track record of receiving government support such as capital and asset injections, and interest subsidy.

The support assessment also considers the reputational and contagion risks that may arise if Huzhou City Group were to default, given its status as the largest state-owned enterprise by assets in Huzhou City.

As such, Moody's believes the central government would support efforts by the local government to prevent Huzhou City Group from defaulting, thereby avoiding disruption to the domestic financial market. Such support can take various forms, including government subsidies, capital or asset injections, and loans from policy and state-owned banks.

The high dependence level reflects the fact that Huzhou City Group and the central government are exposed to common political and economic event risks.

Huzhou City Group's ba3 BCA is driven by: (1) its dominant position in both infrastructure construction and water and gas supply in Huzhou City; (2) the recurring and strong government cash payments to cover the company's investment needs; and (3) Huzhou City Group's good access to domestic funding channels, including bank loans and debt capital markets.

At the same time, Huzhou City Group's BCA is constrained by its exposure to commercial businesses such as the recently launched commodity trading business. Such businesses are exposed to market volatilities and policy risks, although their current scale is small.

Moody's estimates that Huzhou City Group's cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2019, together with its expected government cash payments, are sufficient to cover its maturing debt, investments and working capital needs over the next 12 months. Moody's expects Huzhou City Group to maintain its good access to domestic and international funding channels, because it has relatively low funding costs and minimal exposure to non-standard financing channels such as trusts and leasing companies.

Moody's has considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in its assessment.

Huzhou City Group bears high social risks as it implements public-policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Huzhou city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape Huzhou City Group's development targets and ultimately affect the Huzhou government's willingness to support Huzhou City Group.

In terms of governance risk, Huzhou City Group is entirely owned and controlled by the Huzhou government and there is low predictability in respect of the investments it will make, along with limited information transparency regarding its investment strategy and financial policy. These issues are mitigated by (1) the supervision and close monitoring exercised by the Huzhou government, (2) the close alignment of the company's operations with the city's public-service initiatives and (3) that Huzhou City Group discloses its annual reports and quarterly financials in the domestic bond market.

The stable rating outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's A1 sovereign rating, and (2) Moody's expectation that Huzhou City Group will continue to receive strong and recurring government support.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Moody's would upgrade the notes' rating if Huzhou City Group's issuer rating is upgraded.

Moody's could upgrade Huzhou City Group's issuer rating if the likelihood of government support increases and Huzhou City Group's BCA improves, such that: (1) its operating cash flow and government cash payments materially exceed Moody's expectation and consistently cover its investment needs, and (2) it maintains its strong liquidity.

Moody's would downgrade the notes' rating if Huzhou City Group's issuer rating is downgraded.

Moody's could downgrade Huzhou City Group's issuer rating if the likelihood of government support weakens or Huzhou City Group's BCA deteriorates, as indicated by: (1) lower-than-expected government cash payments and higher-than-expected investments especially in the commercial sector; or (2) a weakened funding access with increased reliance on non-standard financing channels.

The methodologies used in this rating were Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985, and Government-Related Issuers Methodology published in February 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186207. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

Huzhou City Investment Development Group Co., Ltd (Huzhou City Group) was established in 1993 as a local state-owned-enterprise to undertake infrastructure projects and provide utilities and public services, such as water and gas supply, social housing and property management service in Huzhou City, Zhejiang Province. In 2019, the company reported assets of RMB 93 billion and revenue of RMB 7.6 billion.

