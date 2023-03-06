Moody's assigns Baa3 to WarnerMedia Holdings, Inc.'s proposed senior notes

New York, March 06, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned a Baa3 rating to the proposed senior unsecured notes of WarnerMedia Holdings, Inc. (WHM), direct wholly owned subsidiary of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (unrated) (WBD or the Company). Net proceeds from the new note issuance will be used primarily to repay a portion of the outstanding amount on their existing term loan facilities, so therefore we anticipate the note offering will be leverage neutral. All other ratings and the stable outlook are unchanged.

Assignments:

..Issuer: WarnerMedia Holdings, Inc.

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Baa3

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Baa3 long-term debt rating reflects the entities' diversity within the media and entertainment segment, large scale (nearly $34 billion in FY 2022) and expanded library of premier franchises, brands, and content. WBD's combination of complementary content offerings, strong intellectual property, and high-quality production capabilities have allowed them to become competitive within the increasingly crowded direct-to-consumer (DTC) landscape, specifically among established tier 1 streaming platform companies such as Netflix, Inc. ("Netflix", Ba1 positive) and The Walt Disney Company ("Disney", A2 stable), and Tier 2 platform owners striving to become Tier 1 platforms. However, the company has faced a decline in subscribers, engagement and advertising revenue and we expect this to continue as linear TV faces growing secular pressure due to the accelerating cord-cutting trends for traditional pay TV bundles in favor of video-on-demand as the company experienced a 2% pro-forma decrease in network revenue in 2022.

WBD has robust liquidity with a sizable cash balance ($3.7 billion as of FYE 2022), a recently extended $6.0 billion committed credit facility (undrawn) maturing in June 2026. The company reported $3.3 billion in free cash flow for the year end 2022. Moody's expects adjusted free cash flow will continue to climb one the company achieves its planned synergy target savings and when it reaches more competitive scale in the DTC landscape.

The company remains highly leveraged and therefore is weakly positioned for its current credit ratings. However, the stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that subscriber growth from domestic and international expansion of the DTC streaming platforms will, over time, be able to offset secular pressure that is driving revenue and EBITDA declines within WBD's linear segment. Despite secular headwinds affecting linear networks, particularly in the US, Moody's expects that WBD's linear segment will have margins in the low to mid 40 percent range which will offset medium-term losses from the streaming expansion and important increasing content investment. We expect management will continue to use most, if not all, free cash flow after SVOD content investment for debt repayment, driving Moody's adjusted leverage to or below 4.25x by the end of 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if management's strategies lead to competitive subscriber growth and international expansion. It also is dependent upon the company reducing and sustaining Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) leverage under 3.75x, and free-cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) above 15%. A positive rating action could also be conditional on management meeting and sustaining its stated more conservative financial policy.

The ratings could be downgraded if management's execution of its integration plan for its SVOD/AVOD platform(s) results in sluggish subscriber growth that it is not sufficient to mitigate linear subscriber loss trends, or Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) leverage is sustained above 4.25x, or free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 10%. The ratings could also be downgraded if the company's financial policies become more aggressive, such as prioritizing shareholder returns above improvement in credit metrics while leverage remains high relative to its Baa3 credit ratings.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., with its headquarters in New York, NY is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the one of the world's most complete portfolios of content and brands across television, film and streaming. Available in more than 220 countries and territories and 50 languages, the company's content, platforms and networks have iconic brands and products including: Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, OWN, Investigation Discovery, TLC, Magnolia Network, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros. Pictures, Warner Bros. Television, Warner Bros. Games, New Line Cinema, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies, Discovery en Español, Hogar de HGTV and others. Revenue for the year end 2022 were approximately $34 billion.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

