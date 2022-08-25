Moody's assigns Baa3 to Weifang Urban Construction's proposed USD bonds

Hong Kong, August 25, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Weifang Urban Construction and Development Investment Group Co., Ltd. (Baa3 stable).

Weifang Urban Construction plans to use the net proceeds for project construction and replenishing working capital.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The company's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Weifang city government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Weifang city government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Weifang city's GCS reflects (1) its status as a prefectural-level city in Shandong, a lower-risk province on the east coast of China (A1 stable); (2) the city's fiscal strength relative to peer cities, characterized by steadily expanding fiscal revenue in recent years; (3) the city's weaker standalone economic fundamentals relative to peer cities, including volatile GDP growth and muted population growth; and (4) its high local state-owned enterprises (SOE) liabilities relative to its fiscal revenue, which could weigh on the city's ability to provide timely support.

Weifang Urban Construction's Baa3 rating also reflects the Weifang city government's propensity to support the company, given (1) the city government's effective and direct control of the company, (2) the company's status as the largest local government financing vehicle (LGFV) in the city and its important role in undertaking major public infrastructure and urban upgrade projects; (3) track record of government cash payment; and (4) relatively good access to funding from banks and the domestic bond market, given its status as the largest LGFV in Weifang city of Shandong province.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Weifang city government's GCS score reflects the company's (1) moderate debt management with relatively large capital expenditure (capex) requirements relative to government payments, and (2) medium exposure to contingent risks arising from external guarantees and other receivables.

Moody's expects the company to continue receiving government cash payments, in the form of cash injections, operating subsidies, rental income from government, government repurchases, cash refunds of land sales proceeds, proceeds from government special purpose bond issuance and other fiscal funds allocations. The government cash payments received by Weifang Urban Construction approximately amounted to RMB8 billion in 2021.

Moody's also expects the company's annual investment to remain stable over the next 12 months, at around RMB4 billion – RMB5 billion, which will be funded by a combination of government cash payments, internal cash and external debt. Accordingly, Weifang Urban Construction's adjusted debt (including guarantee) is likely to increase 10% year on year to around RMB60 billion for 2022.

Moody's has also considered the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors in the assessment.

Weifang Urban Construction bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Weifang city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Weifang government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating as Weifang Urban Construction is subject to oversight by the Weifang city government and has to meet several reporting requirements, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

Environmental risks are low for Weifang Urban Construction.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Weifang Urban Construction's stable outlook reflects (1) the stable outlook on China's sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Weifang city's GCS score will remain stable; and (3) the Weifang city government's control and oversight of the company will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded and Weifang city's GCS strengthens, which could arise from a significant strengthening in Weifang city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; provided that the company's characteristics do not change in a way that weakens the Weifang city government's propensity to support; or (2) Weifang Urban Construction's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Weifang city government's propensity to support on a sustained basis, such as:

- It receives more government payments consistently, such that dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt-servicing needs; and

- It significantly reduces loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from current levels.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Weifang city's GCS weakens, which could arise from a significant weakening in Weifang city's economic or financial profile or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) changes in the Chinese government's policies prohibit regional and local governments (RLGs) from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) the company's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Weifang city government's propensity to support, such as:

- A weakening in its position as the major platform undertaking infrastructure and urban-related projects in Weifang city;

- Its core businesses undergo material changes, including a substantial expansion into commercial activities that result in substantial losses or at the cost of public services;

- Its debt and leverage rapidly increase without a corresponding rise in government payments, leaving the company reliant on high-cost financing, including through non-standard channels; or

- It significantly increases loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties from current levels.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in April 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/386644. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Established in September 2016, Weifang Urban Construction and Development Investment Group Co., Ltd. is 90% owned by the Weifang State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and 10% owned by Shandong Provincial Department of Finance through Shandong Caixin Assets Operation Co., Ltd. It is the largest LGFV in terms of asset size in Weifang city. As of the end of 2021, the company reported total assets of RMB112.6 billion and total revenue of RMB17.5 billion.

Weifang Urban Construction is responsible for the city's major public infrastructure and urban upgrade projects, including the transfer of land, construction of major infrastructure facilities, inter-regional key water conservatory projects, water and heat supply, as well as the development of tourism, leisure and cultural recreation industries. It also has some commercial operations in gardening, auto parts, chemical and trading.

The local market analyst for this rating is Cindy Yang, +86 (106) 319-6570.

