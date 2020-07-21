Moody's assigns Baa3 to Weir's new bank facilities

London, 21 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 instrument rating to The Weir Group Plc's (Weir) new senior unsecured GBP200 million term loan due 2022 and senior unsecured $950 million new revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2023. The new facilities replace existing financing. Weir's existing ratings and outlook remain unaffected.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The transaction is positive because it improves the company's maturity profile and reduces debt by GBP100 million. Aside from short-term commercial paper maturities the next larger maturities are now the new term loan and private placement maturities in 2022. The covenants remain unchanged, including the 2 financial maintenance covenants tested annually.

However, the company also remains affected by macro developments in 2020 with pressure, to varying degrees, on all its divisions and uncertainty regarding the medium term outlook. The company's reported net debt/EBITDA ratio has been above its stated target of below 2.0x since 2015, which is likely to remain the case for at least 2020, while Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and Moody's-adjusted RCF/Net Debt are also likely to remain outside the expectation for the rating for at least 2020. This positions the rating weakly and Moody's continues to assess the company's financial policy and willingness and capacity to achieve required metrics for the rating level. This assessment includes the company's willingness and ability to achieve its own leverage target of below 2.0x, also in the context of its approach to dividends and shareholder remuneration, as well as liquidity and maturity profile management.

Weir's ratings remain supported by its (1) strong market leadership in product niches, which are key to the mining and oil and gas industries, with the group being typically the leader or among the global leaders in respective addressable markets and with good market share for core products; (2) good geographical diversification at the group level and wide manufacturing and services footprint with focus on diverse minerals, which enables proximity to its also diverse customer base; (3) business model that is focused on fairly inexpensive but operation-critical products, with very high aftermarket potential, which provides more stability and typically higher margins; and (4) high profitability in its core mining operations and solid free cash flow generation, particularly during downturns.

The main constraints for the ratings are (1) Weir's modest scale in terms of revenue and somewhat narrower product portfolio than that of similarly rated peers; (2) short lead time of its businesses with limited backlog, which constrains revenue visibility into new equipment sales; and (3) its exposure to very cyclical end markets such as oil and gas and to a lesser extent mining, which experienced severe pressure during 2015 and 2016 and are likely to do so in 2020.

The liquidity profile remains adequate with GBP500 million of available committed facilities and cash balances and, aside from its commercial paper maturities, no major debt maturities until 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's would consider stabilizing the outlook if the company can demonstrate its ability to achieve metrics commensurate with the Baa3 rating in an appropriate time horizon, such as a 20% RCF/net debt and debt/EBITDA of 3.5x (all Moody's-adjusted). This also includes a broader assessment of the company's financial policy with regard to leverage, shareholder remuneration and liquidity/maturity management. It will also include Moody's assessment of the implications of any Oil & Gas segment divestment on the company's business profile, profitability, cash flow profile and debt levels.

Although unlikely in the context of the current negative outlook, Moody's would consider upgrading the rating if Weir improves its capital structure sustainably to a level below 2.5x of Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA. Concurrently, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if (1) Weir's liquidity position weakens, for example, because of shrinking flexibility under its net leverage covenant ratio (test level of 3.5x) or if free cash flow turned negative; (2) there are indications that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably exceeds 3.5x; or (3) if Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt falls sustainably below 20%.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Glasgow, UK, Weir is an engineering solution provider focusing on designing, manufacturing and supplying products and engineering services for the minerals and oil & gas markets. Weir bought ESCO in July 2018, a provider of ground engaging tools for large mining machines, and disposed of Flow Control in June 2019. Hence, it now reports in three principal segments: Minerals (around 56% of group revenue in FY 2019), Oil & Gas (23%) and ESCO (21%). For the 12 months ended December 2019, Weir generated revenue of GBP2.7 billion from continuing operations. Weir is a publicly listed company, and as of 1 April 2020, it had a market capitalisation of around GBP1.9 billion. With its 2019 full year results, the company announced that it considers divesting the Oil &Gas segment.

