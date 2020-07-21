Moody's assigns Baa3 to Weir's new bank facilities

London, 21 July 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Baa3 instrument
rating to The Weir Group Plc's (Weir) new senior unsecured GBP200
million term loan due 2022 and senior unsecured $950 million new
revolving credit facility (RCF) due 2023. The new facilities replace
existing financing. Weir's existing ratings and outlook remain
unaffected.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The transaction is positive because it improves the company's maturity
profile and reduces debt by GBP100 million. Aside from short-term
commercial paper maturities the next larger maturities are now the new
term loan and private placement maturities in 2022. The covenants
remain unchanged, including the 2 financial maintenance covenants
tested annually.
However, the company also remains affected by macro developments
in 2020 with pressure, to varying degrees, on all its divisions
and uncertainty regarding the medium term outlook. The company's
reported net debt/EBITDA ratio has been above its stated target of below
2.0x since 2015, which is likely to remain the case for at
least 2020, while Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA and Moody's-adjusted
RCF/Net Debt are also likely to remain outside the expectation for the
rating for at least 2020. This positions the rating weakly and
Moody's continues to assess the company's financial policy and willingness
and capacity to achieve required metrics for the rating level.
This assessment includes the company's willingness and ability to achieve
its own leverage target of below 2.0x, also in the context
of its approach to dividends and shareholder remuneration, as well
as liquidity and maturity profile management.
Weir's ratings remain supported by its (1) strong market leadership in
product niches, which are key to the mining and oil and gas industries,
with the group being typically the leader or among the global leaders
in respective addressable markets and with good market share for core
products; (2) good geographical diversification at the group level
and wide manufacturing and services footprint with focus on diverse minerals,
which enables proximity to its also diverse customer base; (3) business
model that is focused on fairly inexpensive but operation-critical
products, with very high aftermarket potential, which provides
more stability and typically higher margins; and (4) high profitability
in its core mining operations and solid free cash flow generation,
particularly during downturns.
The main constraints for the ratings are (1) Weir's modest scale in terms
of revenue and somewhat narrower product portfolio than that of similarly
rated peers; (2) short lead time of its businesses with limited backlog,
which constrains revenue visibility into new equipment sales; and
(3) its exposure to very cyclical end markets such as oil and gas and
to a lesser extent mining, which experienced severe pressure during
2015 and 2016 and are likely to do so in 2020.
The liquidity profile remains adequate with GBP500 million of available
committed facilities and cash balances and, aside from its commercial
paper maturities, no major debt maturities until 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Moody's would consider stabilizing the outlook if the company can demonstrate
its ability to achieve metrics commensurate with the Baa3 rating in an
appropriate time horizon, such as a 20% RCF/net debt and
debt/EBITDA of 3.5x (all Moody's-adjusted). This
also includes a broader assessment of the company's financial policy with
regard to leverage, shareholder remuneration and liquidity/maturity
management. It will also include Moody's assessment of the implications
of any Oil & Gas segment divestment on the company's business profile,
profitability, cash flow profile and debt levels.
Although unlikely in the context of the current negative outlook,
Moody's would consider upgrading the rating if Weir improves its capital
structure sustainably to a level below 2.5x of Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA. Concurrently, Moody's could downgrade the ratings
if (1) Weir's liquidity position weakens, for example, because
of shrinking flexibility under its net leverage covenant ratio (test level
of 3.5x) or if free cash flow turned negative; (2) there are
indications that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA sustainably exceeds
3.5x; or (3) if Moody's-adjusted RCF/net debt falls
sustainably below 20%.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Glasgow, UK, Weir is an engineering solution
provider focusing on designing, manufacturing and supplying products
and engineering services for the minerals and oil & gas markets.
Weir bought ESCO in July 2018, a provider of ground engaging tools
for large mining machines, and disposed of Flow Control in June
2019. Hence, it now reports in three principal segments:
Minerals (around 56% of group revenue in FY 2019), Oil &
Gas (23%) and ESCO (21%). For the 12 months ended
December 2019, Weir generated revenue of GBP2.7 billion from
continuing operations. Weir is a publicly listed company,
and as of 1 April 2020, it had a market capitalisation of around
GBP1.9 billion. With its 2019 full year results, the
company announced that it considers divesting the Oil &Gas segment.
