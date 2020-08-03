Moody's assigns Baa3 to Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation's guaranteed USD notes

Hong Kong, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating
to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Chouzhou International Investment
Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Yiwu
State-owned Capital Operation Co., Ltd. (YSCO,
Baa3 stable).
The rating outlook is stable.
YSCO plans to use the proceeds of the proposed notes to invest in key
infrastructure construction projects, refinance existing debt,
and for general corporate purposes.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation Co., Ltd.'s
(YSCO) Baa3 issuer rating is based on Yiwu government's capacity
to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment
of how the company's characteristics affect the Yiwu government's
propensity to provide support, resulting in a one-notch downward
adjustment.
Moody's assessment of Yiwu city government's capacity to support
reflects (1) Yiwu's status as a county-level city,
one of the lower administrative levels in Moody's assessment of
the hierarchy of regional and local governments in China (A1 stable);
(2) its relatively high state-owned enterprise-related contingent
liability risks.
Moody's expects the Yiwu government to have strong propensity to
support YSCO because of (1) the company's 100% ownership
by the Yiwu government; (2) its status as the largest local government
financing vehicle (LGFV) in Yiwu city by asset size, managing around
90% of stated-owned asset in the city; (3) the company's
dominant role in providing essential public services including affordable
housing and infrastructure projects; and its monopoly position in
utility services, such as transportation and water services;
(4) the track record of government support.
However, the one-notch downward adjustment reflects the contingent
risk related to external guarantees provided to other local state-owned
enterprises in Yiwu, and its large and growing debt position relative
to the government payments it receives.
YSCO's ratings also consider the following environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors.
YSCO is exposed to low environmental risks via its infrastructure projects
with environmental studies and planning before the commencement of projects,
and with close supervision during the construction phase.
YSCO bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives
by building public infrastructure in Yiwu city. Demographic changes,
public awareness and social priorities shape YSCO's development
targets and ultimately affect the Yiwu city government's propensity
to support the company.
Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as the
issuer is subject to oversight by and reporting requirements to its owner
RLG, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government
owned entity.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
The stable outlooks for YSCO reflect (1) the stable outlook on the Chinese
government; (2) Moody's expectation that Yiwu government's
capacity to support will remain stable, and (3) its business profile
and integration with Yiwu government, and Moody's view that
the control and oversight provided by Yiwu government will remain largely
unchanged over the next 12-18 months.
The ratings could be upgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is
upgraded or Yiwu government's capacity to support strengthens,
which could be a result of a material strengthening in its economic or
financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support;
or (2) YSCO's characteristics change in a way that enhances the
Yiwu government's propensity to support, such as an increase
in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government
payment mechanism such as dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers
from higher-tier governments, such that government payments
can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt servicing
needs.
The ratings could be downgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating
is downgraded or Yiwu government's capacity to support weakens,
which could be the result of a material weakening in its economic or financial
profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) there
are changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing
financial support to LGFVs; or (3) YSCO's characteristics change
in a way that lowers the Yiwu government's propensity to support,
such as:
- Material changes in its businesses, including substantial
expansions into commercial activities at the cost of public services,
or substantial losses in commercial activities;
- A decline in its position as the largest and dominant public
service providers in Yiwu city;
- Rapid increases in its debt and leverage with less corresponding
government payments: or
- There is a material increase in loans, guarantees or other
credit exposures to external parties wherein the contingent liabilities
will account for a high proportion of its equity base.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing
Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at
https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation Co., Ltd.
(YSCO) is 100%-owned and directly supervised by the State-Owned
Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the Yiwu city
government.
As the largest platform owned by Yiwu government, the company consolidates
the city's major state-owned operational assets, including
its small commodity trading centers, urban infrastructure construction,
the development of shantytown renovation projects, warehousing and
logistics, water services, and public transportation.
Its reported assets totaled RMB186 billion as of year-end 2019.
The local market analyst for this rating is Elaine lai, +86
(21) 2057-4018.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating
when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless
noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity,
the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s)
generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of
its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com
for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the
ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's
Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating
and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving
this Credit Rating.
Chenyi Lu
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Gary Lau
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.
24/F One Pacific Place
88 Queensway
Hong Kong
China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)
JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350
Client Service: 852 3551 3077