Moody's assigns Baa3 to Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation's guaranteed USD notes

Hong Kong, August 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD notes to be issued by Chouzhou International Investment Limited, and unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation Co., Ltd. (YSCO, Baa3 stable).

The rating outlook is stable.

YSCO plans to use the proceeds of the proposed notes to invest in key infrastructure construction projects, refinance existing debt, and for general corporate purposes.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation Co., Ltd.'s (YSCO) Baa3 issuer rating is based on Yiwu government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Yiwu government's propensity to provide support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Yiwu city government's capacity to support reflects (1) Yiwu's status as a county-level city, one of the lower administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments in China (A1 stable); (2) its relatively high state-owned enterprise-related contingent liability risks.

Moody's expects the Yiwu government to have strong propensity to support YSCO because of (1) the company's 100% ownership by the Yiwu government; (2) its status as the largest local government financing vehicle (LGFV) in Yiwu city by asset size, managing around 90% of stated-owned asset in the city; (3) the company's dominant role in providing essential public services including affordable housing and infrastructure projects; and its monopoly position in utility services, such as transportation and water services; (4) the track record of government support.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment reflects the contingent risk related to external guarantees provided to other local state-owned enterprises in Yiwu, and its large and growing debt position relative to the government payments it receives.

YSCO's ratings also consider the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

YSCO is exposed to low environmental risks via its infrastructure projects with environmental studies and planning before the commencement of projects, and with close supervision during the construction phase.

YSCO bears high social risks as it implements public policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Yiwu city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape YSCO's development targets and ultimately affect the Yiwu city government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the ratings, as the issuer is subject to oversight by and reporting requirements to its owner RLG, reflecting its public policy role and status as a government owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlooks for YSCO reflect (1) the stable outlook on the Chinese government; (2) Moody's expectation that Yiwu government's capacity to support will remain stable, and (3) its business profile and integration with Yiwu government, and Moody's view that the control and oversight provided by Yiwu government will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

The ratings could be upgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded or Yiwu government's capacity to support strengthens, which could be a result of a material strengthening in its economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; or (2) YSCO's characteristics change in a way that enhances the Yiwu government's propensity to support, such as an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of government payment mechanism such as dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments, such that government payments can consistently cover a large share of its operational and debt servicing needs.

The ratings could be downgraded if (1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded or Yiwu government's capacity to support weakens, which could be the result of a material weakening in its economic or financial profile, or its ability to coordinate timely support; (2) there are changes in Chinese government policies that prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or (3) YSCO's characteristics change in a way that lowers the Yiwu government's propensity to support, such as:

- Material changes in its businesses, including substantial expansions into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses in commercial activities;

- A decline in its position as the largest and dominant public service providers in Yiwu city;

- Rapid increases in its debt and leverage with less corresponding government payments: or

- There is a material increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties wherein the contingent liabilities will account for a high proportion of its equity base.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yiwu State-owned Capital Operation Co., Ltd. (YSCO) is 100%-owned and directly supervised by the State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC) of the Yiwu city government.

As the largest platform owned by Yiwu government, the company consolidates the city's major state-owned operational assets, including its small commodity trading centers, urban infrastructure construction, the development of shantytown renovation projects, warehousing and logistics, water services, and public transportation.

Its reported assets totaled RMB186 billion as of year-end 2019.

The local market analyst for this rating is Elaine lai, +86 (21) 2057-4018.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Moody's considers a rated entity or its agent(s) to be participating when it maintains an overall relationship with Moody's. Unless noted in the Regulatory Disclosures as a Non-Participating Entity, the rated entity is participating and the rated entity or its agent(s) generally provides Moody's with information for the purposes of its ratings process. Please refer to www.moodys.com for the Regulatory Disclosures for each credit rating action under the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page and for details of Moody's Policy for Designating Non-Participating Rated Entities.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

The first name below is the lead rating analyst for this Credit Rating and the last name below is the person primarily responsible for approving this Credit Rating.

Chenyi Lu

VP - Senior Credit Officer

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Gary Lau

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Hong Kong Ltd.

24/F One Pacific Place

88 Queensway

Hong Kong

China (Hong Kong S.A.R.)

JOURNALISTS: 852 3758 1350

Client Service: 852 3551 3077

