Moody's assigns Baa3 to Yuyao Shuncai's proposed guaranteed bonds

Hong Kong, April 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 senior unsecured rating to the proposed USD bonds to be issued by Yuyao Economic Development Zone Construction Investment and Development Co., Ltd (YEDZ), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yuyao Shuncai Investment Holding Co., Ltd (Baa3 stable).

The Baa3 rating on the senior unsecured bonds reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee from Yuyao Shuncai and the fact that the guarantee is ranked pari passu with the company's other senior unsecured obligations.

The rating outlook is stable.

Yuyao Shuncai plans to use the proceeds from the proposed bonds to refinance its existing offshore bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Yuyao Shuncai's Baa3 issuer rating is based on (1) the Yuyao government's capacity to support (GCS) score of baa2, and (2) Moody's assessment of how the company's characteristics affect the Yuyao government's propensity to support, resulting in a one-notch downward adjustment.

Moody's assessment of Yuyao government's GCS reflects (1) Yuyao's status as a county-level city, one of the lower administrative levels in Moody's assessment of the hierarchy of regional and local governments (RLGs) in China (A1 stable); (2) Yuyao's status as a county-level city within Zhejiang province's Ningbo city which, as one of five centrally planned cities, has close linkages with the central government; and (3) Yuyao's relatively high state-owned enterprise-related contingent liability risks, which are counterbalanced by its solid economic and fiscal fundamentals.

Moody's assessment of the Yuyao government's propensity to support Yuyao Shuncai considers (1) the Yuyao government's ultimate control of the company; (2) Yuyao Shuncai's position as Yuyao city's largest local government financing vehicle (LGFV) by asset size, accounting for over 80% of state-owned enterprise (SOE) assets in the city; and (3) the company's strategic role in providing essential public services, including primary land development, infrastructure and social housing construction, utilities and transportation services in Yuyao city.

However, the one-notch downward adjustment from Yuyao's GCS score mainly reflects the contingent risks associated with the external guarantees that Yuyao Shuncai has provided to other SOEs in Yuyao city. The major counterparties are SOEs or LGFVs under lower-tier RLGs in Yuyao city that are involved in industries such as water supply, agricultural operations and rural infrastructure development.

The rating also considers the following environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

Yuyao Shuncai is exposed to low environmental risks via its infrastructure projects. Such risks could be moderated by environmental impact studies and planning before the commencement of projects, and close supervision during the construction phase.

Yuyao Shuncai bears high social risks as it implements public-policy initiatives by building public infrastructure in Yuyao city. Demographic changes, public awareness and social priorities shape the company's development targets and ultimately affect the Yuyao government's propensity to support the company.

Governance considerations are also material to the rating, as Yuyao Shuncai is subject to the oversight and reporting requirements of the Yuyao government, reflecting its public-policy role and status as a government-owned entity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable rating outlook on Yuyao Shuncai's rating reflects (1) the stable outlook on the sovereign rating; (2) Moody's expectation that the Yuyao government's capacity to support will remain stable; and (3) Moody's view that the company's business profile, as well as its integration with and control and oversight by the Yuyao government, will remain largely unchanged over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's could upgrade Yuyao Shuncai's rating if:

(1) China's sovereign rating is upgraded; or the Yuyao government's capacity to support strengthens, which could arise from a material strengthening of its economic or financial profile or ability to coordinate timely support; or

(2) Yuyao Shuncai's characteristics change in a way that strengthens the Yuyao government's propensity to support, such as an increase in government payments and an improvement in the predictability of the government payment mechanism. An example would be dedicated fiscal budget allocations and transfers from higher-tier governments, such that government payments can consistently cover a large share of the company's operational and debt-servicing needs.

Conversely, Moody's could downgrade Yuyao Shuncai's rating if:

(1) China's sovereign rating is downgraded; or the Yuyao government's capacity to support weakens, which could arise from a material weakening of its economic or financial profile or ability to coordinate timely support;

(2) changes in the Chinese government's policies prohibit RLGs from providing financial support to LGFVs; or

(3) Yuyao Shuncai's characteristics change in a way that weakens the Yuyao government's propensity to support, such as through:

- material changes in the company's businesses, including substantial expansions into commercial activities at the cost of public services, or substantial losses from commercial activities;

- a weakening in its position as the largest and dominant public service provider in Yuyao city;

- a rapid increase in its debt and leverage with fewer corresponding government payments, thus increasing its reliance on high-cost financing, including debt borrowing from non-standard channels; or

- a material increase in loans, guarantees or other credit exposures to external parties wherein the contingent liabilities account for a large proportion of the company's equity base.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Local Government Financing Vehicles in China Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216254. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Yuyao Shuncai is the largest LGFV in Yuyao city. It held over 80% of the city's state-owned assets as of the end of 2021. It is mainly responsible for primary land and infrastructure development, such as social housing construction and other public services, including water and gas supply, transportation and tideland reclamation. As of the end of 2021, Yuyao Shuncai was 90% directly owned by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Yuyao city, and 10% owned by Zhejiang Financial Development Co Ltd. Its ultimate controller is the Yuyao government. The company reported a total revenue of RMB8.4 billion in the first three quarters of 2021 and total assets of RMB149.6 billion as of the end of the third quarter of 2021.

