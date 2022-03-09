info

Yes No
Moodys.com
Terms of Use
REGULATORY AFFAIRS
.
SUSTAINABILITY
.
DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION
CAREERS
.
ABOUT US
.
CONTACT US
HOME
Please Note
We brought you to this page based on your search query. If this isn't what you are looking for, you can continue to Search Results for ""
The maximum number of items you can export is 3,000. Please reduce your list by using the filtering tool to the left.
Close
Close
Email Research
Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed.
Recipient's
Email

Use semicolon to separate each address, limit to 20 addresses.
Enter the
characters you see
Can't read?
Try a new set
Send Cancel
Close
Email Research
Thank you for your interest in sharing Moody's Research. You have reached the daily limit of Research email sharings.
OK
Close
Thank you!
You have successfully sent the research.
Please note: some research requires a paid subscription in order to access.
OK
Already a customer?
LOG IN
Don't want to see this again?
REGISTER
OR
Accept our Terms of Use to continue to Moodys.com:

PLEASE READ AND SCROLL DOWN!

 

By clicking “I AGREE” [at the end of this document], you indicate that you understand and intend these terms and conditions to be the legal equivalent of a signed, written contract and equally binding, and that you accept such terms and conditions as a condition of viewing any and all Moody’s inform​ation that becomes accessible to you [after clicking “I AGREE”] (the “Information”).   References herein to “Moody’s” include Moody’s Corporation, Inc. and each of its subsidiaries and affiliates.

 

Terms of One-Time Website Use

 

1.            Unless you have entered into an express written contract with Moody’s to the contrary, you agree that you have no right to use the Information in a commercial or public setting and no right to copy it, save it, print it, sell it, or publish or distribute any portion of it in any form.               

 

2.            You acknowledge and agree that Moody’s credit ratings: (i) are current opinions of the future relative creditworthiness of securities and address no other risk; and (ii) are not statements of current or historical fact or recommendations to purchase, hold or sell particular securities.  Moody’s credit ratings and publications are not intended for retail investors, and it would be reckless and inappropriate for retail investors to use Moody’s credit ratings and publications when making an investment decision.  No warranty, express or implied, as the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, merchantability or fitness for any particular purpose of any Moody’s credit rating is given or made by Moody’s in any form whatsoever.          

 

3.            To the extent permitted by law, Moody’s and its directors, officers, employees, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for: (i) any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with use of the Information; and (ii) any direct or compensatory damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud or any other type of liability that by law cannot be excluded) on the part of Moody’s or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with use of the Information.

 

4.            You agree to read [and be bound by] the more detailed disclosures regarding Moody’s ratings and the limitations of Moody’s liability included in the Information.     

 

5.            You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​

I AGREE
Related Issuers
Related Research
Rating Action:

Moodys assigns Baa3 to proposed senior unsecured notes of Magallanes, Inc. (owner of WarnerMedia Spinco assets) as it approaches imminent merger with Discovery (Baa3); outlook is stable

09 Mar 2022

New York, March 09, 2022 -- Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) assigned Baa3 ratings to Magallanes, Inc.’s (Spinco) proposed senior unsecured notes. Presently, AT&T Inc. (AT&T) (Baa2) owns Spinco, which owns the WarnerMedia assets. Spinco is issuing approximately $29 billion of new notes of various benchmark sizes and maturities as part of the funding required for its spinoff from AT&T and simultaneous merger with Discovery Inc. (subsidiary Discovery Communications, LLC (Discovery) - Baa3). The outlook is stable.

On May 17, 2021, AT&T announced a definitive agreement with Discovery Inc. that Spinco and its WarnerMedia assets would be spun off to shareholders and merged with Discovery Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, which will be structured as an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust transaction, Spinco and WarnerMedia will become a subsidiary of Discovery Inc. and a sister company to Discovery. Discovery Inc. will be renamed Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD). AT&T will receive $43 billion (subject to adjustments including for working capital) in cash and debt relief (debt moving with WarnerMedia). AT&T’s shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new combined WBD and Discovery Inc.’s shareholders would own 29% of the WBD. Spinco’s shares will be spun off to AT&T’s shareholders via dividend and simultaneously combined with Discovery Inc. Spinco and WarnerMedia have also secured up to $10 billion in term loans as part of the transaction and there will be approximately $39 billion of total new debt at Spinco after closing (subject to the aforementioned adjustments). The transaction has received IRS approval for tax-free treatment for AT&T and AT&T’s shareholders. Closing is anticipated to occur in the second quarter of 2022, subject to approval by Discovery shareholders (which is highly probable given that the controlling shareholders, Dr. John Malone and the Newhouse family have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction) and customary closing conditions. No vote is required by AT&T shareholders. Discovery’s current multiple classes of shares will be consolidated to a single class with one vote per share. WBD’s Board of Directors will consist of 13 members, 7 initially appointed by AT&T, including the chairman of the board; Discovery will initially appoint 6 members, including CEO David Zaslav.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Until the closing of the transaction, the new notes at Spinco will be guaranteed by AT&T. At closing, these guarantees will fall away. As Moody’s anticipates that the notes will move to the newly merged company imminently, Moody’s is looking through this brief period under AT&T, and rating to the expected permanent issuer of the new notes, WBD’s Spinco subsidiary. Moody’s anticipates that at closing, Spinco and the existing Discovery issuer will benefit from downstream guarantees from their parent company, WBD. In addition, Moody’s anticipates that Spinco and Discovery will cross guarantee each other’s indebtedness, and will each receive a guarantee from sister company Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc., which does not have rated debt. Therefore, all the company’s senior unsecured debt will effectively be pari passu by virtue of the guarantees. This results in the Spinco debt ratings and Discovery debt ratings being unified at Baa3. In a highly improbable scenario where the transaction did not close, the Spinco bondholders would be repaid according to the term of the indenture.

The Baa3 long-term debt rating reflects the pro forma merged entities’ diversity within the media and entertainment segment, large scale and expanded library of premier franchises, brands and content. This unique combination of complementary content offerings, strong intellectual property, and high quality production capabilities will allow WBD to become more competitive within the increasingly crowded direct-to-consumer (DTC) landscape, specifically among established tier 1 streaming platform companies such as Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix”, Ba1 positive) and The Walt Disney Company (“Disney”, A2 stable), and Tier 2 platform owners striving to become Tier 1 platforms. This merger will also create attractive opportunities for advertising and enhance the company’s linear TV position that is facing, and will continue to face, growing secular pressure due to the accelerating cord-cutting trends for traditional pay TV bundles in favor of video-on-demand. This risk is captured in the S-3 Social Issuer Profile Score. The combination will provide significant cost saving opportunities and synergies within programming, marketing, and SG&A, which management estimates to be at least $3.0 billion annually. Though the assets are of high quality, integration and execution risks are particularly sensitive surrounding the future strategies for HBOMAX and Discovery+, and any consolidation, rebranding and repricing decisions which Moody’s believes are essential to the company’s success.

Governance risk is considered is considered neutral to low as reflected in the G-2 Governance Issuer Profile Score. At the transaction close, Moody’s expects WBD will have about $54 billion of debt before Moody’s adjustments, with securitizations, leases and pension underfunding adding to this figure. WBD will have between $5 and $6 billion of cash on hand, will maintain at least $1.5 billion of cash for ongoing operations, and will have a fully undrawn $6 billion revolving credit facility. As the combined company realizes synergies, Moody’s expects free cash flows will rise to at least $6 billion annually, which will be used to deleverage until management reaches its long-term leverage target. Management has communicated its intent and commitment to reduce the proforma combined company’s high gross debt leverage of at least 5.0x at closing (before Moody’s adjustments and excluding synergies). Moody’s expects the company to sustaining prudent long term financial policies, and use free cash flow to pay down debt, driving leverage to below 4x (Moody’s adjusted) within 18 to 24 months following the close of the transaction. Once WBD reaches its target leverage of 2.5x to 3.0x gross debt leverage (before Moody’s adjustments), Moody’s expects capital will be prioritized for investments and returning excess capital to shareholders.

Moody’s believes management is committed to a strong investment grade rating, evidenced by its long-term leverage target of 2.5x to 3.0x (Moody’s adjusted leverage is likely to be only moderately higher). Moody’s expects the debt-averse Newhouse family will hold the largest non-institutional ownership stake and continue to be a strong influence in managing to a conservative financial posture. Moody’s also expects John Malone, who has had a more aggressive profile in most of his investments, will have a smaller share with the elimination of super-voting shares in the combined company.

The stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectations that subscriber growth from domestic and international expansion of the merged entities’ DTC streaming platforms will, over time, be able to offset secular pressure that is driving revenue and EBITDA declines within WBD’s linear segment. Despite secular headwinds affecting linear networks, particularly in the US, Moody’s expects that WBD’s linear segment will have margins in the mid 40 percent range which will offset medium-term losses from the streaming expansion and important increasing content investment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a positive rating action if management’s strategies lead to competitive subscriber growth and international expansion. It also is dependent upon the company reducing and sustaining Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) leverage under 3.75x, and free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) above 15%. A positive rating action could also be conditional on management sustaining its stated more conservative financial policy.

Moody's could consider a negative rating action if management’s integration execution results in sluggish SVOD subscriber growth such that it is not sufficient to mitigate linear subscriber loss trends, or Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) leverage is sustained above 4.25x, or free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 10%

Discovery, with its headquarters in New York, NY is a leading provider of non-fiction programming. The company largely distributes its content through a branded array of cable networks including Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel (TLC) and Animal Planet, as well as HGTV, the Food Network, and Travel Channel. The Company's parent company, Discovery, Inc., is the publicly-traded stock issuer, ultimate parent of DCL, and the sole guarantor of DCL's credit facility and notes. Revenues for the last twelve months ended 31 December 2021 were approximately $12.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody’s key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody’s Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody’s Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody’s general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody’s Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody’s affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody’s Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody’s office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Neil Begley
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Lenny J. Ajzenman
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

No Related Data.
© 2022 Moody’s Corporation, Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., Moody’s Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, “MOODY’S”). All rights reserved.

CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE THEIR CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S (COLLECTIVELY, “PUBLICATIONS”) MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY’S DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE APPLICABLE MOODY’S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS (“ASSESSMENTS”), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY’S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY’S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY’S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.

ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY’S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.

MOODY’S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.

All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY’S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided “AS IS” without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY’S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY’S.

To the extent permitted by law, MOODY’S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY’S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.

NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY’S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.

Moody’s Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation (“MCO”), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $5,000,000. MCO and Moody’s Investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody’s Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody’s Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com under the heading “Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy.”

Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY’S affiliate, Moody’s Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody’s Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to “wholesale clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY’S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a “wholesale client” and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to “retail clients” within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY’S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.

Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. (“MJKK”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody’s Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody’s SF Japan K.K. (“MSFJ”) is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (“NRSRO”). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.

MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY100,000 to approximately JPY550,000,000.

MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.

Moodys.com