New York, March 09, 2022 -- Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) assigned Baa3 ratings to Magallanes, Inc.’s (Spinco) proposed senior unsecured notes. Presently, AT&T Inc. (AT&T) (Baa2) owns Spinco, which owns the WarnerMedia assets. Spinco is issuing approximately $29 billion of new notes of various benchmark sizes and maturities as part of the funding required for its spinoff from AT&T and simultaneous merger with Discovery Inc. (subsidiary Discovery Communications, LLC (Discovery) - Baa3). The outlook is stable.

On May 17, 2021, AT&T announced a definitive agreement with Discovery Inc. that Spinco and its WarnerMedia assets would be spun off to shareholders and merged with Discovery Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, which will be structured as an all-stock, Reverse Morris Trust transaction, Spinco and WarnerMedia will become a subsidiary of Discovery Inc. and a sister company to Discovery. Discovery Inc. will be renamed Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD). AT&T will receive $43 billion (subject to adjustments including for working capital) in cash and debt relief (debt moving with WarnerMedia). AT&T’s shareholders will receive stock representing 71% of the new combined WBD and Discovery Inc.’s shareholders would own 29% of the WBD. Spinco’s shares will be spun off to AT&T’s shareholders via dividend and simultaneously combined with Discovery Inc. Spinco and WarnerMedia have also secured up to $10 billion in term loans as part of the transaction and there will be approximately $39 billion of total new debt at Spinco after closing (subject to the aforementioned adjustments). The transaction has received IRS approval for tax-free treatment for AT&T and AT&T’s shareholders. Closing is anticipated to occur in the second quarter of 2022, subject to approval by Discovery shareholders (which is highly probable given that the controlling shareholders, Dr. John Malone and the Newhouse family have agreed to vote in favor of the transaction) and customary closing conditions. No vote is required by AT&T shareholders. Discovery’s current multiple classes of shares will be consolidated to a single class with one vote per share. WBD’s Board of Directors will consist of 13 members, 7 initially appointed by AT&T, including the chairman of the board; Discovery will initially appoint 6 members, including CEO David Zaslav.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Until the closing of the transaction, the new notes at Spinco will be guaranteed by AT&T. At closing, these guarantees will fall away. As Moody’s anticipates that the notes will move to the newly merged company imminently, Moody’s is looking through this brief period under AT&T, and rating to the expected permanent issuer of the new notes, WBD’s Spinco subsidiary. Moody’s anticipates that at closing, Spinco and the existing Discovery issuer will benefit from downstream guarantees from their parent company, WBD. In addition, Moody’s anticipates that Spinco and Discovery will cross guarantee each other’s indebtedness, and will each receive a guarantee from sister company Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc., which does not have rated debt. Therefore, all the company’s senior unsecured debt will effectively be pari passu by virtue of the guarantees. This results in the Spinco debt ratings and Discovery debt ratings being unified at Baa3. In a highly improbable scenario where the transaction did not close, the Spinco bondholders would be repaid according to the term of the indenture.

The Baa3 long-term debt rating reflects the pro forma merged entities’ diversity within the media and entertainment segment, large scale and expanded library of premier franchises, brands and content. This unique combination of complementary content offerings, strong intellectual property, and high quality production capabilities will allow WBD to become more competitive within the increasingly crowded direct-to-consumer (DTC) landscape, specifically among established tier 1 streaming platform companies such as Netflix, Inc. (“Netflix”, Ba1 positive) and The Walt Disney Company (“Disney”, A2 stable), and Tier 2 platform owners striving to become Tier 1 platforms. This merger will also create attractive opportunities for advertising and enhance the company’s linear TV position that is facing, and will continue to face, growing secular pressure due to the accelerating cord-cutting trends for traditional pay TV bundles in favor of video-on-demand. This risk is captured in the S-3 Social Issuer Profile Score. The combination will provide significant cost saving opportunities and synergies within programming, marketing, and SG&A, which management estimates to be at least $3.0 billion annually. Though the assets are of high quality, integration and execution risks are particularly sensitive surrounding the future strategies for HBOMAX and Discovery+, and any consolidation, rebranding and repricing decisions which Moody’s believes are essential to the company’s success.

Governance risk is considered is considered neutral to low as reflected in the G-2 Governance Issuer Profile Score. At the transaction close, Moody’s expects WBD will have about $54 billion of debt before Moody’s adjustments, with securitizations, leases and pension underfunding adding to this figure. WBD will have between $5 and $6 billion of cash on hand, will maintain at least $1.5 billion of cash for ongoing operations, and will have a fully undrawn $6 billion revolving credit facility. As the combined company realizes synergies, Moody’s expects free cash flows will rise to at least $6 billion annually, which will be used to deleverage until management reaches its long-term leverage target. Management has communicated its intent and commitment to reduce the proforma combined company’s high gross debt leverage of at least 5.0x at closing (before Moody’s adjustments and excluding synergies). Moody’s expects the company to sustaining prudent long term financial policies, and use free cash flow to pay down debt, driving leverage to below 4x (Moody’s adjusted) within 18 to 24 months following the close of the transaction. Once WBD reaches its target leverage of 2.5x to 3.0x gross debt leverage (before Moody’s adjustments), Moody’s expects capital will be prioritized for investments and returning excess capital to shareholders.

Moody’s believes management is committed to a strong investment grade rating, evidenced by its long-term leverage target of 2.5x to 3.0x (Moody’s adjusted leverage is likely to be only moderately higher). Moody’s expects the debt-averse Newhouse family will hold the largest non-institutional ownership stake and continue to be a strong influence in managing to a conservative financial posture. Moody’s also expects John Malone, who has had a more aggressive profile in most of his investments, will have a smaller share with the elimination of super-voting shares in the combined company.

The stable outlook reflects Moody’s expectations that subscriber growth from domestic and international expansion of the merged entities’ DTC streaming platforms will, over time, be able to offset secular pressure that is driving revenue and EBITDA declines within WBD’s linear segment. Despite secular headwinds affecting linear networks, particularly in the US, Moody’s expects that WBD’s linear segment will have margins in the mid 40 percent range which will offset medium-term losses from the streaming expansion and important increasing content investment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could consider a positive rating action if management’s strategies lead to competitive subscriber growth and international expansion. It also is dependent upon the company reducing and sustaining Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) leverage under 3.75x, and free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) above 15%. A positive rating action could also be conditional on management sustaining its stated more conservative financial policy.

Moody's could consider a negative rating action if management’s integration execution results in sluggish SVOD subscriber growth such that it is not sufficient to mitigate linear subscriber loss trends, or Debt-to-EBITDA (Moody's adjusted) leverage is sustained above 4.25x, or free cash flow-to-debt (Moody's adjusted) is sustained below 10%

Discovery, with its headquarters in New York, NY is a leading provider of non-fiction programming. The company largely distributes its content through a branded array of cable networks including Discovery Channel, The Learning Channel (TLC) and Animal Planet, as well as HGTV, the Food Network, and Travel Channel. The Company's parent company, Discovery, Inc., is the publicly-traded stock issuer, ultimate parent of DCL, and the sole guarantor of DCL's credit facility and notes. Revenues for the last twelve months ended 31 December 2021 were approximately $12.2 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

