Moody's assigns Baa3 underlying / A2 enhanced rating to New Kensington-Arnold School District, PA's Series A and B of 2020 Bonds; outlook remains stable

New York, May 18, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3 general obligation unlimited tax (GOULT) rating to New Kensington-Arnold School District, PA's $1.7 million General Obligation Bonds, Series A of 2020 and a Baa3 general obligation limited tax (GOLT) rating to the district's $6.5 million General Obligation Bonds, Series B of 2020. Moody's has furthermore assigned an A2 (fiscal agent) enhanced rating to both series of debt. Concurrently, Moody's has affirmed the district's Baa3 GOLT rating on the district's $20.1 million in parity rated debt outstanding. Moody's has also affirmed the district's Baa3 issuer rating, which is an implied GOULT rating. There is no debt associated with the district's issuer rating. Moody's maintains the A2 (fiscal agent) enhanced rating on all outstanding debt. The outlook is stable

The pledge supporting a portion of the district's rated debt (including the Series B of 2020 bonds) is limited tax based on the limited ability of Pennsylvania school districts to increase their property tax levy above a preset index.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The district's Baa3 GOULT/issuer and GOLT reflects its pressured financial position, limited and stable taxable base with below average wealth, and elevated debt burden.

The absence of distinction between the GOULT and GOLT ratings reflect Pennsylvania school districts' ability to apply for exceptions to the cap on property tax increases in order to cover debt service, the Commonwealth's history of granting such exceptions, and the district's full faith and credit pledge supporting all general obligation debt.

The A2 enhanced rating reflects our current assessment of the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program, which provides that state aid will be allocated to bondholders in the event that the school district cannot meet its scheduled debt service payments. The A2 enhanced rating reflects the presence of language in the bond documents that requires the paying agent to trigger the state aid intercept prior to default. As of audited 2019 financial statements, New Kensington-Arnold School District's state aid revenue provides more than sum sufficient debt service coverage.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. New Kensington-Arnold School District is not susceptible to immediate material credit risks related to coronavirus. The longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. The situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving. If our view of the credit quality of New Kensington-Arnold School District changes, we will publish our updated opinion at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

The outlook is stable, as the rating incorporates some further expectation of small operating deficits and further appropriation of reserves before stabilization is achieved.

The stable outlook on the enhanced rating mirrors that of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (Aa3 stable).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Multiyear trend of material growth in reserves and liquidity

- Significant tax base growth

- Improvement in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in an upgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Decline in reserves and liquidity beyond current expectations

- Material reduction in tax base size

- Additional leverage

- Downgrade in the Commonwealth's rating, resulting in a downgrade to the Pennsylvania School District State Aid Intercept Program rating (enhanced)

- Debt service coverage by state aid falling below sum sufficiency (enhanced)

LEGAL SECURITY

The district's Series A of 2020 bonds are secured by the district's GOULT pledge, as the bonds are being issued to refund debt that was incurred prior to the implementation of Act 1 in 2006.

The district's Series B of 2020, Series A of 2019, and Series B of 2019 bonds are secured by its GOLT pledge, which is subject to the limits of Pennsylvania's Act 1.

The bonds are enhanced by the Pennsylvania School District Intercept Program.

The intercept program is not a general obligation guarantee of the Commonwealth, and in fact, there have been times when the state has not distributed any aid to school districts, as was the case during the 2016 state budget impasse. However, with implementation of Act 85 in 2016, the state has ensured that intercept payments, for the benefit of bond debt service, will be made even in the absence of an appropriation budget.

USE OF PROCEEDS

Proceeds from the sale of the Series A of 2020 bonds will be used to refund the district's Series A of 2015 bonds. Proceeds from the sale of the Series B of 2020 bonds will be used to refund the district's Series B of 2015 bonds and to finance various capital projects in the district.

PROFILE

New Kensington-Arnold School District is located in Westmoreland County (Aa3 negative), approximately 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh, and is comprised of the third-class cities of Arnold and New Kensington. The district serves roughly 1,900 students in grades Pre-K - 12 and operates three elementary schools and one middle / high school.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the issuer and underlying ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. The principal methodology used in the enhanced ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

