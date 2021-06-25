Moody's assigns Baa3/Aaa.br ratings to Xingu Rio Transmissora de Energia's debentures, outlook is stable

Sao Paulo, June 25, 2021 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s")
has assigned Baa3/Aaa.br ratings (in the global scale and Brazilian
national scale, respectively) to Xingu Rio Transmissora de Energia
S.A. ("XRTE")'s proposed issuance of senior
secured debentures in the amount of BRL1.1 billion, due 2034.
The outlook is stable.
RATINGS RATIONALE
XRTE's Baa3/Aaa.br ratings reflect the stable and predictable
cash flow stream dictated by the availability-based revenue profile
provided by its concession agreement, combined with moderately low
complexity of operations of its transmission business. It also
reflects the anticipated very strong credit metrics yielding average and
minimum DSCRs of 1.75x and 1.64x, respectively,
under the Moody's base case along with a significant cushion to
breakeven scenarios. The ratings consider the project finance structure,
which includes a 6-month debt service reserve account for the debentures,
and security over all of the project's assets on a pari-passu
basis with loans provided by Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico
e Social - BNDES. The ratings further reflect the overall
credit linkages to sovereign credit quality of the Government of Brazil
(Ba2 stable) due to the highly regulated nature of the energy sector and
exposure to regulatory and political intervention risks, which is
mitigated by the very high diversification of the offtake base and the
incentives for timely payment.
The project started partial operations in August 2019 and total operations
in October 2019 and has shown average availability of 98.6%.
The metric is highly influenced by lower than usual availability in November
2020, which related to a gas leakage that was fixed that same month,
with availability above 99.8% thereafter. Ramp-up
risks are mitigated by the presence of a corporate guarantee provided
by the project single sponsor, State Grid Brazil Holding S.A.
(SGBH, Baa3/Aaa.br stable) until certain financial parameters
are achieved, which we expect to occur in July 2021. Regardless
of the release of the corporate guarantee, we expect XRTE to continue
to benefit from its sponsor strong credit profile throughout the life
of the transaction, reflecting Moody's assessment of the likelihood
of continued support from its foreign controlling shareholder State Grid
International Development Limited (SGID, A1 stable). This
is based on our view of the strategic alignment between the non-domestic
parent and the Brazilian operations, which is demonstrated by the
technology transfers to the XRTE project and structural incentives to
maintain support in case of financial distress, given cross-default
clauses at existing SGID's bond indentures related to bankruptcy of any
subsidiary where SGID holds more than 50% interest.
The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the project's operating
and financial performance will remain appropriately positioned for the
rating category after the release of the corporate guarantee.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Positive rating action would be triggered by a similar rating action in
Brazil's sovereign rating, given its local revenue base and
regulated business profile.
On the other hand, the ratings could be downgraded if Brazil's
sovereign rating is downgraded or if there is a reduction in our parental
support assessment. Downward rating pressure would also develop
if the stability and transparency of the regulatory regime in Brazil is
weakened, ultimately resulting in a perception of more volatility
or decrease of the cash flow bases.
PROJECT PROFILE
Xingu Rio Transmissora de Energia S.A. (XRTE) is a transmission
project awarded in July 2015 to build, operate and maintain transmission
assets for a 30-year term. The asset consists in an Ultra
High Voltage Continuous Current (UHVCC) transmission line (500/800kv)
with 2,539 kilometers of extension, comprising 4,448
towers and two substations, between the cities of Anapu (in the
state of Para) and Paracambi (in the state of Rio de Janeiro), crossing
81 cities in five Brazilian states. The project is fully operating
since October 2019 and has Permitted Annual Revenues (RAP) of BRL1,256
million per year, which are adjusted annually by inflation.
The project sponsor is State Grid Brazil Holding S.A. (SGBH,
Baa3/Aaa.br stable). SGBH's ultimate controller is State
Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), controlled by the Government of
China (A1 stable).
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244806.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of this methodology.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, debt documentations, legislation, by-laws
and legal documents, operating data, historical performance
data, Moody's information, and regulatory filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1258170.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287489
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287491
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1263068.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Bernardo Costa
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Cristiane Spercel
VP - Senior Credit Officer/Manager
Infra Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653