Moody's assigns Baa3/Aaa.br ratings to Xingu Rio Transmissora de Energia's debentures, outlook is stable

Sao Paulo, June 25, 2021 -- Moody´s América Latina Ltda., ("Moody´s") has assigned Baa3/Aaa.br ratings (in the global scale and Brazilian national scale, respectively) to Xingu Rio Transmissora de Energia S.A. ("XRTE")'s proposed issuance of senior secured debentures in the amount of BRL1.1 billion, due 2034. The outlook is stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

XRTE's Baa3/Aaa.br ratings reflect the stable and predictable cash flow stream dictated by the availability-based revenue profile provided by its concession agreement, combined with moderately low complexity of operations of its transmission business. It also reflects the anticipated very strong credit metrics yielding average and minimum DSCRs of 1.75x and 1.64x, respectively, under the Moody's base case along with a significant cushion to breakeven scenarios. The ratings consider the project finance structure, which includes a 6-month debt service reserve account for the debentures, and security over all of the project's assets on a pari-passu basis with loans provided by Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social - BNDES. The ratings further reflect the overall credit linkages to sovereign credit quality of the Government of Brazil (Ba2 stable) due to the highly regulated nature of the energy sector and exposure to regulatory and political intervention risks, which is mitigated by the very high diversification of the offtake base and the incentives for timely payment.

The project started partial operations in August 2019 and total operations in October 2019 and has shown average availability of 98.6%. The metric is highly influenced by lower than usual availability in November 2020, which related to a gas leakage that was fixed that same month, with availability above 99.8% thereafter. Ramp-up risks are mitigated by the presence of a corporate guarantee provided by the project single sponsor, State Grid Brazil Holding S.A. (SGBH, Baa3/Aaa.br stable) until certain financial parameters are achieved, which we expect to occur in July 2021. Regardless of the release of the corporate guarantee, we expect XRTE to continue to benefit from its sponsor strong credit profile throughout the life of the transaction, reflecting Moody's assessment of the likelihood of continued support from its foreign controlling shareholder State Grid International Development Limited (SGID, A1 stable). This is based on our view of the strategic alignment between the non-domestic parent and the Brazilian operations, which is demonstrated by the technology transfers to the XRTE project and structural incentives to maintain support in case of financial distress, given cross-default clauses at existing SGID's bond indentures related to bankruptcy of any subsidiary where SGID holds more than 50% interest.

The stable outlook reflects the expectation that the project's operating and financial performance will remain appropriately positioned for the rating category after the release of the corporate guarantee.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Positive rating action would be triggered by a similar rating action in Brazil's sovereign rating, given its local revenue base and regulated business profile.

On the other hand, the ratings could be downgraded if Brazil's sovereign rating is downgraded or if there is a reduction in our parental support assessment. Downward rating pressure would also develop if the stability and transparency of the regulatory regime in Brazil is weakened, ultimately resulting in a perception of more volatility or decrease of the cash flow bases.

PROJECT PROFILE

Xingu Rio Transmissora de Energia S.A. (XRTE) is a transmission project awarded in July 2015 to build, operate and maintain transmission assets for a 30-year term. The asset consists in an Ultra High Voltage Continuous Current (UHVCC) transmission line (500/800kv) with 2,539 kilometers of extension, comprising 4,448 towers and two substations, between the cities of Anapu (in the state of Para) and Paracambi (in the state of Rio de Janeiro), crossing 81 cities in five Brazilian states. The project is fully operating since October 2019 and has Permitted Annual Revenues (RAP) of BRL1,256 million per year, which are adjusted annually by inflation.

The project sponsor is State Grid Brazil Holding S.A. (SGBH, Baa3/Aaa.br stable). SGBH's ultimate controller is State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC), controlled by the Government of China (A1 stable).

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1244806. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1280297.

