Moody's assigns Baa3(hyb) to China Everbright Limited's proposed senior perpetual notes

Hong Kong, October 16, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has assigned a Baa3(hyb) foreign currency
rating to the USD-denominated senior unsecured perpetual notes
to be issued by China Everbright Limited (Baa3 stable).
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Baa3(hyb) senior unsecured rating is on par with China Everbright
Limited's Baa3 long-term issuer ratings, reflecting
the proposed bonds' seniority in the issuer's liability structure.
The perpetual notes constitute direct, unsubordinated, unconditional
and unsecured obligation of China Everbright Limited and shall at all
times rank pari passu and at least equally with all China Everbright Limited's
other present and future unsecured, unconditional and unsubordinated
obligations.
The rating also reflects the features of the senior perpetual securities
which will have optional and cumulative deferral, dividend payout
restrictions in the case of deferral and increase on distribution rate
in case of change of control, a breach of covenant event and a relevant
indebtedness default event.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
What could change the rating -- up
Since the note rating is on par with the company's issuer ratings,
an upgrade of China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings would result in
an upgrade of the note rating.
China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could be upgraded if its standalone
assessment improves. Its standalone assessment could be raised
if the company (1) reduces its leverage materially and maintains debt-to-Moody's
adjusted EBITDA below 7.5x, (2) maintains the resilience
of its assets under management while improving its geographic and product
diversification, and (3) restores its pre-tax income margin
from the weakened level in 1H 2020, this maintaining its track record
of robust profitability, with a healthy pre-tax income margin
and stable revenue growth.
What could change the rating -- down
Since the note rating is on par with the company's issuer ratings,
a downgrade of China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings would also lead
to a downgrade of the note rating.
China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could be downgraded if Moody's
lowers its assumption of support from the group, or if the ratings
of China Everbright Bank are downgraded.
China Everbright Limited's issuer ratings could also be downgraded if
its standalone assessment deteriorates materially. Its standalone
assessment could be lowered if (1) the company's scale and franchise erode
in China's alternative asset management sector, resulting in significantly
weaker resilience of its assets under management, (2) its profitability
deteriorates, which could be the result of lower revenue,
investment losses and/or higher volatility in investment performance with
pre-tax income margin narrows to below 15%, or (3)
debt-to-Moody's adjusted EBITDA sustains above 9.0x.
The principal methodology used in this rating was Asset Managers Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1186105.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, China Everbright Limited reported assets
of HKD85.4 billion as of the end of June 2020.
