Moody's assigns CDK Global a B2 CFR, Sr. Sec 1st credit facilities rated B1, 2nd lien term loan rated Caa1, unsecured notes downgraded to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, June 02, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned CDK Global, Inc. (new) (CDK) a B2 corporate family rating (CFR) and a B2-PD probability of default rating (PDR). In addition, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's new senior secured first lien term loan and revolving credit facility and a Caa1 rating to the company's new senior secured second lien term loan and delayed draw term loan. Moody's also downgraded the ratings of the company's unsecured note obligations that remain outstanding following a tender offer in connection with the LBO of the company to Caa1 from Ba1. This concludes Moody's review for downgrade on those debt instruments that commenced on April 8, 2022. Ratings for the existing CDK Global, Inc. rated entity remain under review for downgrade and will be withdrawn following the close of this transaction. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the first and second lien term loans together with other first lien secured debt and over $3.4 billion of new sponsor equity will fund the acquisition of CDK by Brookfield Business Partners.

"CDK Global's debt-to-EBITDA will be very high following the LBO and annual cash interest expense will exceed $300 million," said Brian Silver, Vice President at Moody's. "However, we expect EBITDA growth and debt repayment from more than $125 million of free cash in fiscal 2023 will present opportunity to quickly reduce leverage," continued Silver.

Assignments:

..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc. (new)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD6)

....Senior Secured Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD3)

Downgrades:

..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc. (new)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD6) from Ba1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: CDK Global, Inc. (new)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

Governance is material factor in the ratings assignment as Moody's expects CDK to operate with high financial leverage and employ an active acquisition strategy to grow its business.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating reflect CDK's very high leverage. Pro forma debt-to-LTM EBITDA at March 31, 2022 is high at 7.7 times assuming half of the company's expected synergies are realized (6.9 times if all expected synergies are realized). However, Moody's expects debt-to-EBITDA to improve to around 6.0 times over the next 12-18 months driven by both EBITDA growth and debt repayment. Moody's also expects CDK to remain acquisitive in search of future value-added layered application offerings for its flagship CDK Drive DMS.

CDK Global Inc.'s ratings also reflect its solid market position as a provider of subscription-based technology and services to automotive retail dealers via its dealer management systems ("DMS") and complementary layered software applications. Although concentrated in the mature North American auto dealership market CDK's revenue base is broad representing more than 15,000 dealer locations. Moody's expects CDK's revenue growth will be supported by annual price escalators contained in subscription-based multi-year DMS contracts as well as increased sales of layered applications. Moody's also expects CDK's EBITDA margin to expand from various margin improvement initiatives implemented by new ownership following several years of increased investment in the business that suppressed profitability but benefitted CDK operationally.

Moody's expects CDK to have good liquidity, supported by over $125 million of free cash flow in FY2023 (June 30 fiscal year end) and access to a new $650 million 5-year revolving credit facility that will be undrawn at the close of the transaction.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that CDK's profitability will grow, which together with debt repayment, will reduce debt-to-EBITDA below 7 times by the end of FY2023.

The proposed first lien term loan is not expected to contain financial maintenance covenants while the proposed revolving credit facility will contain a springing maximum first lien net leverage ratio to be set with at least a 40% cushion to credit agreement defined consolidated EBITDA that will be tested when the revolver is more than 40% drawn at the end of the quarter. The new credit facilities are expected to contain aggressive covenant flexibility that could adversely affect creditors, including the omission of certain material lender protections.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if CDK continues to grow its size and scale, is able to sustain debt-to-EBITDA below 5.5 times and EBITA-to-interest above 3.0 times. CDK would also be expected to maintain good liquidity for an upgrade.

The ratings could be downgraded if there is a decline in CDK's dealership subscriber base, debt-to-EBITDA increases from pro-forma levels, EBITA-to-interest falls below 1.5 times, or if the company makes a large debt funded acquisition and/or dividend. In addition, if liquidity weakens the ratings could be downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

CDK Global, Inc., (CDK) headquartered in Hoffman Estates, IL, is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation and heavy equipment industries. The company provides software solutions to original equipment manufacturers and over 5,600 customers representing more than 15,000 dealer locations in North America. CDK's flagship dealer management system software solutions provides enterprise resource planning tools that help facilitate the sale of new and used vehicles, consumer financing, repair and maintenance services, and vehicle and parts inventory management.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Brian Silver, CFA

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

Dean Diaz

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

