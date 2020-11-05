Moody's assigns Ca rating to the Province of Mendoza USD 590 million notes due 2029 and affirms Ca issuer ratings

New York, November 05, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
assigned a Ca debt rating to the $590 million senior unsecured
notes due 2029 issued by the Province of Mendoza in exchange of its $590
million senior unsecured notes due 2024. Moody's also affirmed
the ca baseline credit assessment and Ca issuer (domestic and foreign
currency) ratings. The outlook on the ratings remains stable.
Assignments:
..Issuer: Mendoza, Province of
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Assigned Ca
Affirmations:
..Issuer: Mendoza, Province of
.... Issuer Rating, Affirmed Ca
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Mendoza, Province of
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The assignment of a Ca rating to the new $590 million 2029 notes
reflects Moody's expectation that risk to the bondholders of potential
losses remains consistent with the 35%-65% range
associated with Mendoza's Ca issuer rating despite the recent debt
restructuring undertaken by the province.
On 5 October, the Province of Mendoza finished restructuring $590
million of its foreign-currency debt issued under foreign legislation.
The Province issued new 2029 notes in exchange of its 2024 notes.
The debt restructuring extended upcoming maturities and reduced interest
payments. As a result, the Province's annual debt service
on the newly restructured debt will remain around $20 million until
2023, but will spike markedly thereafter. In Moody's
view, the risk of future debt restructurings remains high as debt
payments are set to rise materially and Mendoza's ability to meet them
remains uncertain because of restricted market access and a challenging
operating environment.
The affirmation of the ca/Ca baseline credit assessment and issuer ratings
of the Province of Mendoza reflects the very close economic and financial
linkages that exist between Argentina´s sovereign and sub-sovereign
governments. Moody's notes that Argentina faces a series
of macroeconomic challenges that include a weak economy now in its third
year of recession, persistently high inflation bolstered by central
bank funding of fiscal deficits, and heightened pressures on the
exchange rate and international reserves. In Moody's opinion,
until the fundamental macroeconomic problems that continue to weigh on
the sovereign credit profile are addressed, capital market access
will remain limited for the Argentine sub-sovereign governments
leading to the elevated credit risks of Mendoza.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook captures Moody's expectation that economic and
financial pressure faced by Mendoza will not differ materially over the
next 12-18 months and therefore lead to fiscal pressure consistent
with recent results. Mendoza will likely continue to face a heightened
likelihood of further debt mispayments, with losses to bondholders
consistent with levels captured in the Ca rating.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Given the strong macroeconomic and financial linkages between Argentine
Sub-sovereigns and the Government of Argentina, which currently
carries a stable outlook, Moody's does not expect upward pressures
in the near to medium term for the Province of Mendoza. Nevertheless,
Moody's would consider an upgrade if financing conditions stabilize and
the anticipated losses to private creditors in future debt restructurings
are less than currently forecast.
Alternatively, a downgrade in Argentina's bond ratings and/or further
systemic deterioration could exert downward pressure on the ratings.
Increased idiosyncratic risks could also translate into a downgrade.
Moody's would also downgrade the ratings in the event a debt restructuring
results in losses greater than those reflected in the current ratings.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Regional and Local
Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Ursula Cassinerio
Analyst
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 800 666 3506
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Yves Lemay
MD - Sovereign/Sub Sovereign
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653