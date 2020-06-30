Moody's assigns Ca/Ca.ar ratings to the Province of Rio Negro's Proposed Notes

Buenos Aires City, June 30, 2020 -- Moody´s Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo S.A., ("Moody´s") has assigned today a Ca -Global Scale local currency debt rating- and an Ca.ar --National Scale local currency- senior unsecured debt rating to the Province of Rio Negro's proposed Notes with maturity on 2021 for up to ARS 2,000 million. The ratings are in line with the province's long term issuer ratings. The outlook of the ratings is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Province will issue the Notes under a Program created by Provincial Decree No. 277/2020 on March 16, 2020, for a maximum outstanding amount of ARS 2,000 million, 2.9% of the Province's total revenues in 2019.

The Notes will bear variable interest rate (local benchmark plus a margin to be determined that will not exceed 700 bp) to be paid on a quarterly basis, and will have a 1-year tenure. Funds will be allocated for the cancellation of several financial obligations due in fiscal year 2020. The notes could be suscribed in Argentine Pesos and/or in kind through the delivery of Rio Negro's Class 1 Notes issued by the province on 6 July, 2017, for ARS 1,800 million, which are due on 6 July, 2020.

The assigned debt ratings reflect Moody's view that the willingness and capacity of Rio Negro to honor these Notes is in line with the provincial's long-term credit quality as reflected in the Ca/Ca.ar issuer ratings.

The assigned Ca/Ca.ar ratings to the proposed Notes are based on preliminary documentation received by Moody's as of the rating assignment date. Moody's does not expect changes to the documentation reviewed over this period, nor does it anticipate changes in the main conditions that the Notes will carry. Should issuance conditions and/or final documentation of the program deviate from the original ones submitted and reviewed by the rating agency, Moody's will assess the impact that these differences may have on the ratings and act accordingly.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the strong macroeconomic and financial linkages between the Government of Argentina's and sub-sovereigns, a downgrade in Argentina's bond ratings and/or further systemic deterioration could exert downward pressure on the ratings. Alternatively, an increase in Rio Negro's idiosyncratic risks could translate into a downgrade.

Moody's does not expect upward pressures in the rated Argentinean sub-sovereigns in the near to medium term.

The principal Rating Procedure Manual used in assigning these ratings was the Procedures Manual for Risk Rating of Sub-Sovereign Governments published in January 2017 registered with the CNV -- Comisión Nacional de Valores in Argentina. Please see the Manuales de Procedimientos page on www.moodys.com.ar for a copy of this document. These ratings have been assigned through processes that are consistent with those employed for the assignment of ratings of similar securities or entities by other affiliates of Moody's Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo in other jurisdictions under the methodology Regional and Local Governments published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1091595. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country, enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks. NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities, but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn" country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za" for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time. For information on the historical default rates associated with different global scale rating categories over different investment horizons, please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.ar.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

For issuers domiciled in Argentina, the regulatory report related to this rating action is available on www.moodys.com.ar.

Moody's Latin America Agente de Calificación de Riesgo's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found in the principal Rating Procedure Manual(s) used in the credit rating action(s) announced and described above. These general principles are consistent with those employed for assessing ESG risks in the assignment of ratings of similar securities or entities by other affiliates of Moody's in other jurisdictions, as described at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com.ar for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.ar for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

