Moody's assigns Caa1 CFR to K&N Parent; outlook stable

New York, February 17, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned new ratings for K&N Parent, Inc. (New) ("K&N"), including a Caa1 corporate family rating ("CFR") and a Caa1-PD probability of default rating. Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's new first lien priority term loan facility due February 2027 and a Caa2 rating to its new first lien term loan due August 2027. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from K&N's new term loans were used to complete a restructuring of K&N's capital structure in February 2023. The out-of-court restructuring reduced total funded debt from approximately $450 million to a new total of about $190 million. The former creditors now hold the equity of the company.

K&N's post-restructuring credit profile reflects its improved financial flexibility with adjusted debt/EBITDA expected to be around 6x by the end of 2023. Further, the company's liquidity is improved with materially lower cash interest costs and an adequate level of cash. However, liquidity is limited by expectations for about breakeven free cash flow in 2023 and no access to a committed revolving credit facility.

Governance risks, which have had a very highly negative impact to K&N's credit profile, remain a key consideration to the ratings. K&N's financial leverage remains high and Moody's believes there is execution risk for K&N to realize planned cost savings over the next twelve months.

Assignments:

..Issuer: K&N Parent, Inc. (New)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa1-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned B1 (LGD2)

.... Backed Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: K&N Parent, Inc. (New)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

K&N's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's modest scale with exposure to discretionary consumer products, high financial leverage and track record of negative free cash flow. Moody's expects demand for K&N's premium automotive filtration products to remain pressured through 2023 although ongoing commercial and pricing initiatives should keep overall revenue relatively flat year-over-year.

K&N's multi-year corporate initiatives, including the relocation of its manufacturing and distribution facilities to Texas from California, contributed to the company's financial distress ahead of its debt restructuring. Moody's believes these initiatives, which also included customer and product consolidation efforts, were largely completed in 2022. As a result, Moody's believes K&N's earnings and cash flow should improve in 2023 despite softer consumer demand.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for K&N to maintain high financial leverage and adequate liquidity as it navigates a challenging demand environment over the next 12 months.

Moody's expects K&N to maintain adequate liquidity, primarily supported by a cash balance expected to be maintained around $30 million. Free cash flow is expected to improve to about breakeven in 2023 upon lower cash interest costs and reduced capex spend. Free cash flow had been materially negative in past years, partly due to costs tied to completing the relocation of its manufacturing facilities. K&N's liquidity is limited by the absence of a committed revolving credit facility to support the company should free cash flow remain negative.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OR UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if demand for K&N's products declines and the company is unable to improve earnings. Weakened liquidity with continuing negative free cash flow could result in a rating downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if K&N is able to realize cost savings to materially improve earnings such that debt/EBITDA is expected to remain below 6x on a sustained basis. In addition, improving liquidity with positive free cash flow would be necessary to support an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Automotive Suppliers published in May 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72204. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

K&N is a domestically focused designer and manufacturer of performance automotive aftermarket products. The company's products include air filters, air intakes, oil filters, exhausts and accessories. Net revenue for the twelve months ended September 2022 was approximately $209 million.

