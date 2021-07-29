Moody's assigns Caa1 CFR to McClatchy, rates term loan at B3; outlook stable

Approximately $172 million in debt securities affected

New York, July 29, 2021 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to The McClatchy Company, LLC ("McClatchy"). Moody's also assigned a B3 rating to the company's senior secured term loan due 2026. The outlook is stable.

McClatchy faces secular declines in its print and advertising focused activities as consumers taste continue to gravitate towards digital media and advertisers shift to more efficient, high returning ad channels to reach their customers. McClatchy's credit profile also reflects the company's financial strategy focused on debt repayment. Moody's expects that McClatchy will apply its free cash flows to materially reducing leverage over the next 12-24 months.

Assignments:

..Issuer: The McClatchy Company, LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa1

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The McClatchy Company, LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

McClatchy's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's core business that is in a secular decline, the progress that is yet to be made in converting print circulation to a sustainable and profitable digital platform, and a heavy interest burden. Moody's does not expect the secular pressures on McClatchy's advertising and print circulation to ease in the future and any acceleration in the pace of decline in print circulation revenue would likely negate any growth in the smaller digital revenue segment. Moody's considers McClatchy's leverage to be high given the company's structural business risk. While leverage is expected to decline to around 3.5x -- 4x by the end of 2022 from 6.9x as of LTM Q1 2021 (all ratios are Moody's adjusted), the reduction is reliant on voluntary and mandatory debt repayment and also on further cost savings being achieved over the next 12-18 months.

McClatchy generated around 38% of its LTM 3/2021 revenue from advertising -- of which 45% was print advertising -- which experienced a near 42% decline in 2020 and is expected to continue to decline at double digit percent rates in the face of growing digital ad spend. In addition, 54% of the company's LTM 3/2021 revenue came from consumer segment (circulation-related) -- 60% of which also continues to be print based and in secular decline. McClatchy's consumer print revenue decreased 11.5% in 2020 compared to the same period last year, driven by decline in volumes that were partially offset by price increases.

McClatchy's credit profile benefits from one of the largest portfolios of newspaper assets in the U.S. The company's print and online operations deliver locally oriented content and advertising to a broad audience. McClatchy has good geographic diversification with 30 newspaper and affiliated media companies located in 14 states across the United States. The company has the potential to mitigate the decline in print circulation by growing digital consumer revenue through migration of current print subscribers to digital, capturing new subscribers by providing differentiated news and information products, and targeted, premium pricing tactics across its media portfolio. The company's rating also reflects Moody's expectation for modest but positive cash flow generation over the next 12-18 months. Moody's expects that excess cash will be prioritized for debt reduction to bring leverage to 3x (Moody's-adjusted) or below by the end of 2022.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Social risks considered in McClatchy's ratings include evolving demographic and social trends, with changes in the way consumers consume media. The print media industry has been affected by ongoing shifts in consumer behavior towards the use of social media and digital platforms for news content.

Governance risks taken into consideration include Moody's expectation that the company will apply free cash flow to reduce leverage, a prudent strategy considering the secular business risks facing the company.

The B3 rating on the term loan reflects the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Caa1-PD probability of default rating, an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default, and the term loan's ranking in the capital structure ahead of $98 million of the 1.5-lien senior secured PIK Toggle notes due 2027. The term loan ranks junior to the ABL facility (unrated), which benefits from a priority claim on the ABL collateral. In addition, the 365-day $35 million letter of credit facility is secured by cash.

Moody's expects that the company will maintain adequate liquidity over the next year, driven by modest but positive cash flow generation, though most of it is expected to be used for voluntary debt repayment or to satisfy the expected cash flow sweep requirement. The company's liquidity profile is constrained by limited borrowing capacity under the $50 million ABL facility. The ABL facility matures in 2023 and had $21 million and $14 million of borrowing capacity at 12/31/20 and 3/31/21, respectively, with no borrowings outstanding. Given some seasonality of the business, with accounts receivable and inventory being highest at the end of Q4, Moody's expects that borrowing base will fluctuate between $10-$20 million over the next 12-18 months, which provides a limited source of external liquidity. Moody's expects McClatchy will rely on the ABL borrowings periodically to bridge working capital needs.

The term loan is governed by a first lien net leverage maintenance covenant. The covenant is set at 4x through the quarter ending March 2022, stepping down to 3.5x for the quarter ending June 2022 and thereafter. The net leverage ratio was 2.27x as of Q1 2021. Moody's expects McClatchy to maintain adequate headroom over the covenant requirement over the next 12-18 months.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company will grow EBITDA and reduce leverage to around 3.5x (Moody's adjusted) by year end 2022, despite an expected overall revenue decline, and maintain adequate liquidity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if McClatchy demonstrates meaningful progress in growing its digital revenue that offsets print revenue declines leading to steady organic revenue and EBITDA growth. Maintaining good liquidity, generating sustained positive free cash flow and declining financial leverage will also be needed for an upgrade.

Ratings could be downgraded if the liquidity position deteriorates or operating performance weakens such that Moody's believes that the company will not be able to reduce leverage or generate positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1276775. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, The McClatchy Company, LLC, is one of the largest newspaper companies in the U.S., with 30 daily newspapers, community newspapers, websites, mobile news and advertising. Revenue for the LTM ended March 31, 2021 was approximately $533 million. Substantially all of the company's assets and certain liabilities were acquired in a 363 Sale in September 2020, forming The McClatchy Company, LLC that is now majority owned by Chatham Asset Management, LLC.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288435

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Dilara Sukhov, CFA

Asst Vice President - Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Lenny J. Ajzenman

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

