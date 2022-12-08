Moody's assigns Caa1 CFR to Neovia Logistics; outlook is stable

New York, December 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and a Caa1-PD probability of default rating to Neovia Logistics, LP (New). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B2 rating to Neovia's new super-senior secured revolving credit facility. The rating agency also assigned Caa1 ratings to Neovia's new first lien senior secured debts which include a $248 million term loan and a $15 million delayed draw term loan. The rating outlook is stable.

Proceeds from the new term loan were used in part to complete a full restructuring of Neovia's balance sheet in November 2022. The out-of-court restructuring reduced total funded debt by approximately $400 million to a new total of $353 million.

Neovia's post-restructuring credit profile reflects its improved financial flexibility with adjusted debt/EBTDA expected to be in the 5x-6x range over the next 12-18 months. The company's liquidity is also improved with lower cash interest costs and new money investment from its new equity owners. However, Moody's expects free cash flow to be modestly negative over the next two years as capital expenditure needs increase.

Governance risks, which have had a highly negative impact to Neovia's credit profile, remain a key consideration to the ratings. Notably, Neovia has a demonstrated history of pursuing balance sheet restructurings which Moody's have viewed to be distressed exchanges.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Neovia Logistics, LP (New)

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa1-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Assigned B2 (LGD2)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Neovia Logistics, LP (New)

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 rating reflects Neovia's modest size within the highly competitive third-party logistics ("3PL") market and history of weak operating performance and cash generation. Moody's expects Neovia's earnings profile to stabilize over the next year as the company benefits from renegotiated pricing across a majority of its contracts and expands efforts to improve operating efficiencies throughout its logistics network. Moody's expects that revenue growth will be muted over the next 12-18 months as increased pricing and potential new business wins are offset by softer volumes and loss of certain customer contracts.

Neovia's pro forma debt/EBITDA will be around 5x following its November 2022 balance sheet restructuring. Moody's expects debt/EBITDA to increase toward 6x over the next 12-18 months given the company's election to accrue PIK interest on the majority of its first lien term loan, and an expectation that the $15 million delayed draw term loan will be utilized. The debt restructuring also significantly lowered Neovia's refinancing risk, with the nearest maturity now being in August 2025.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for Neovia to maintain high financial leverage and adequate liquidity as it navigates a challenging macroeconomic environment over the next 12-18 months.

Moody's expects Neovia to maintain adequate liquidity over the next twelve months. Moody's expects Neovia to operate with cash of approximately $20 million and modestly negative free cash flow over the next 12-18 months due to elevated capex spend. External liquidity is provided by a new $65 million super-senior secured revolving credit facility that expires in 2025. Despite being largely drawn following the November 2022 debt restructuring, Moody's expects outstanding borrowings on this facility will be repaid in the near-term with excess cash. Moody's expects Neovia to maintain around $40 million in availability (net of letters of credit) on this facility. Liquidity will be further supported by Neovia's $80 million accounts receivable facility, the utilization of which will fund working capital needs. The super-senior revolver is subject to a $25 million minimum liquidity test, which Moody's expects Neovia to remain well in compliance over the next 12 months.

In terms of ESG considerations, Moody's expects governance risks to maintain a very highly negative impact on Neovia's ratings. In addition to the most recent debt restructuring, Neovia has undertaken other transactions in past years which Moody's has viewed to be a distressed exchange. Moody's notes, though, that there is better alignment between equity and debt holders going forward as Neovia's former creditors are now majority equity owners. Environmental and social risks are expected to have a moderate impact on Neovia's ratings.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

A ratings upgrade would be predicated on Neovia sustaining its improved liquidity along with Moody's expectations for consistently positive free cash generation. Financial policies while maintaining debt/EBITDA at or below 5.5x could also support an upgrade.

The rating could be downgraded if Neovia's liquidity erodes or if Moody's views the company's capital structure to be untenable. Persistently negative free cash flow, weak operating performance, or the loss of a large customer could also lead to the ratings being downgraded.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Neovia Logistics, LP (New) is a global provider of logistics services. The company offers integrated supply chain solutions to its clients, primarily in the automotive, industrial and aerospace service parts, as well as retail, fulfillment and inbound to manufacturing logistics. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $854 million.

