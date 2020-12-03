Moody's assigns Caa1 CFR to Quorum Health Corporation; outlook stable

New York, December 03, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned ratings to Quorum Health Corporation (NEW) ("Quorum"), including a Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR). Moody's also assigned a Caa1 rating to Quorum's senior secured term loan. The outlook is stable.

The Caa1 CFR reflects the improvement in Quorum's capital structure since emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy as well as its moderate scale, concentration risk, and management track record. The Caa1 rating on the senior secured term loan reflects its disproportionately high percentage of the overall capital structure despite the presence of an ABL facility (unrated).

Ratings assigned:

Quorum Health Corporation (NEW)

Corporate Family Rating at Caa1

Probability of Default Rating at Caa1-PD

Senior secured term loan due 2025 at Caa1 (LGD4)

The outlook is assigned stable.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Quorum's Caa1 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that the company will operate with high financial leverage and negative free cash flow over the next 12-18 months. Specifically, Moody's projects that Quorum's adjusted debt to EBITDA will be in the low-to-mid 5 times range. Further, Moody's expects free cash flow of the new entity to be moderately negative until at least 2022, given Quorum's high interest costs and capex requirements. The rating is also constrained by Quorum's concentration of profits in a few of its markets and cash flow volatility created by exposure to state supplemental Medicaid programs. Further, the rating is constrained by the company's liquidity, which Moody's expects will be adequate over the next 12-18 months.

The Caa1 CFR is supported by the company's moderate scale and its position as the sole hospital provider in many of its markets, which limits competition. Moody's expects Quorum's earnings to benefit over the next three years from the transition to a new revenue cycle management provider. It is further supported by Moody's view that hospital volumes have recovered to roughly 85%-90% of pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, and that the remainder will return, albeit in an uneven manner, by late-2021/early-2022. The rating also reflects Moody's expectation that Quorum's rightsized capital structure will enable management to be highly selective when considering potential acquisitions or divestitures and facilitate a greater focus on growing organically.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that Quorum will operate with weak cash flow, high financial leverage, and moderate scale while continuing to effectuate operating improvements within its hospital portfolio.

With respect to governance, Quorum has had a number of management and strategy changes within the last few years, which have to date not shown evidence of being successful. Further, the company has been unable to demonstrate a consistent track record for meeting its own financial guidance leading up to its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in April 2020. Moody's expects the company to exhibit aggressive financial policies over time that in the near-term may be limited by its acceptance of Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act grants.

As a for-profit hospital operator, Quorum also faces high social risk. The affordability of hospitals and the practice of balance billing has garnered substantial social and political attention. Hospitals are now required to publicly provide the list price of all of their services, although compliance and practice is inconsistent across the industry. Additionally, hospitals rely on Medicare and Medicaid for a substantial portion of reimbursement. Any changes to reimbursement to Medicare or Medicaid directly impacts hospital revenue and profitability. Further, as Quorum is focused on non-urban communities, slow population growth tempers the company's capacity to grow admissions. Implementing strategy changes in a rural hospital is often met with community backlash, which can make it difficult to sell, close or otherwise reduce services in order to improve profitability.

An incremental facility can be incurred in an amount that results in Quorum's pro forma secured net leverage of up to 4.5 times plus the greater of 25% of LTM EBITDA or $30 million. Collateral leakage through transfers of assets to unrestricted subsidiaries is not permitted by the credit agreement. Only non-JV subsidiaries must provide guarantees, raising the risk of potential guarantee release; partial dividends of ownership interests could jeopardize guarantees, subject to protective provisions require permitted joint ventures to be bona fide joint ventures with non-affiliates. Quorum's obligation to prepay obligations with net proceeds of asset sales does not step down subject to leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance weakens or liquidity erodes. A downgrade could also occur if the company engages in debt-funded shareholder initiatives. Finally, a downgrade could also occur if Moody's expects an increased probability of default.

The ratings could be upgraded if Quorum is able to generate a consistent track record of organic growth. Further, an upgrade would likely be predicated on the company's ability to sustain debt/EBITDA below the low-to-mid 5 times range while regularly producing positive free cash flow.

Quorum Health Corporation is an operator and manager of hospitals and outpatient services in non-urban areas of the US. The company operates 22 hospitals in 13 states. The company also manages non-affiliated hospitals, through its Quorum Health Resources subsidiary. Quorum's annual revenue approximates $1.4 billion. The company is majority-owned by Davidson Kempner and GoldenTree Asset Management.

