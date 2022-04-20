Moody's assigns Caa1 CFR to Riverbed; outlook negative

New York, April 20, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Caa1 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Riverbed Holdings, Inc. ("Riverbed" or "the company"). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a Caa1 debt instrument rating to Riverbed Technology LLC's (the debt issuing and primary operating subsidiary of Riverbed Holdings, Inc.) senior secured term loan.

The rating action follows Riverbed's emergence from Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on December 7, 2021. As part of the process, Riverbed was recapitalized with a new term loan, preferred stock, and additional cash to support the company's liquidity position. The outlook for both Riverbed Holdings, Inc. and Riverbed Technology LLC is negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Riverbed's Caa1 CFR reflects the high leverage, weak cash flow, and challenges the company continues to face in reversing revenue declines. Although Riverbed emerged from its Chapter 11 restructuring with a significantly reduced debt load, challenges offsetting the declining WAN Optimization business remain. The company retains a leading position in the WAN Optimization market despite the upheaval in the corporate networking industry driven by new software architectures. Riverbed also has a leading position in the high growth network performance management software market as well as a strong niche position in the fast growing application performance management market. Although Riverbed has solid positions in these markets, the company has significantly lagged industry revenue growth rates.

Financial leverage for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, was approximately 9x on a cash adjusted EBITDA basis, pro forma for restructuring and transaction related charges (and around 12x including restructuring charges). Over the next 12-18 months, Moody's expects leverage to remain elevated due to constraints on EBITDA growth and the paid- in-kind interest component of the term loan.

Though WAN Optimization is still a critical function, demand has declined at double digit levels as customers evaluate their application acceleration needs as more applications and infrastructure migrate to the cloud and SD-WAN ramps up as a disruptive technology. Riverbed's application and network monitoring product lines have the potential to offset the declines in the legacy WAN Optimization lines, though the timing of any stabilization of revenues remains uncertain. Without a stabilization of overall revenues, it will be difficult for Riverbed to support the current capital structure. Riverbed should benefit from the shift to working remotely which has highlighted the challenges of efficiently running and monitoring cloud and on-premise applications outside of traditional network walls without degradation in performance.

Riverbed's liquidity is adequate, but limited, based on $61 million of cash and cash as of December 31, 2021 and Moody's expectations that free cash flow will be breakeven-to-negative over the next 12-18 months. The company does not currently have a revolving credit facility. Moody's trailing twelve month free cash flow as of December 31, 2021 was estimated to be negative, pro forma for the new capital structure and excluding Chapter 11 and related expenses.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The negative outlook reflects the risk that revenue and EBITDA declines will continue if network and application monitoring growth does not offset WAN Optimization declines, and free cash flow remains negative.

The ratings could be upgraded if Riverbed stabilizes revenue, leverage declines to below 8x on a Cash Adjusted EBITDA basis, and if the company is able to meaningfully improve liquidity including obtaining a committed revolving credit facility. The ratings could be downgraded if revenues continue to decline or if free cash flow does not approach breakeven or better levels.

Similar to other software providers, Riverbed has low environmental risk. Social risks are low to moderate, in line with the software sector, mainly stemming from social issues linked to data security, diversity in the workplace and access to highly skilled workers. Riverbed is principally owned by a group of funds led by Apollo Global Management and several other institutional investors which comprised the November 2021 pre-bankruptcy lender group. Although the new owners will likely focus on reviving growth and improving the valuation of the business, Moody's expects leverage will remain very elevated.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Riverbed Holdings, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa1-PD

..Issuer: Riverbed Technology LLC

....Gtd Senior Secured Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Riverbed Holdings, Inc.

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

..Issuer: Riverbed Technology LLC

....Outlook, Assigned Negative

Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Riverbed is a leading provider of Wide Area Network (WAN) Optimization and performance and application monitoring products and services. Riverbed is principally owned by a group of institutional investors, with Apollo Global Management holding a majority position through its various managed funds. Revenues were approximately $575 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

