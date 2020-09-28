Moody's assigns Caa1 CFR to Software Luxembourg Acquisition S.A R.L. ("Skillsoft"), outlook stable

New York, September 28, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") assigned to Software Luxembourg Acquisition S.A R.L. a Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) and Caa1-PD probability of default rating (PDR). Concurrently, Moody's assigned a B1 rating to the company's senior secured first out first lien term loan facility and a Caa1 rating to the company's senior secured second out first lien term loan facility. Proceeds from the new credit facilities were used to refinance the company's DIP loan facility, pay bankruptcy and restructuring fees, fund associated transaction fees and expenses and add to the company's cash position. The outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: Software Luxembourg Acquisition S.A R.L.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Out 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1 (LGD1)

....Senior Secured 2nd Out 1st Lien Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Skillsoft's Caa1 Corporate Family Rating reflects the risk that it will not be able to turnaround overall organic revenue and EBITDA declines over the next 2 years. Moody's expects continued execution risks in restructuring its operations and marketing its product offerings. The company's cash adjusted leverage is high in the context of its turnaround efforts, currently estimated at about 5x when adjusting for certain one-time expenses and expected to decline toward 4x over the next 12-18 months. Liquidity is adequate over the next 12 months. The rating also recognizes the highly competitive nature of the human capital management ("HCM") and enterprise e-learning markets, which have relatively low barriers to entry in addition to discretionary demand drivers in some industries. Effectively owned by the company's prior creditors, Skillsoft is expected to maintain a moderate financial policy over the near term.

The Caa1 rating derives support from Skillsoft's business model that generates fairly predictable revenues from contracts with gross margins in the 90% range. The rating is also supported by the company's highly diversified customer base consisting of enterprise and small & medium sized businesses, as well as organic growth opportunities for its Percipio content delivery platform and certain segments of its content library.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for negative free cash flow generation (negative free cash flow is due to significant bankruptcy related costs in FY 2021) and continued declines in revenue over the next 12-18 months, which are expected to reverse during Skillsoft's fiscal year ended January 31, 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Skillsoft's ratings could be upgraded if the company were to improve its liquidity position materially by generating greater positive free cash flow while reversing organic revenue declines.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company continues to generate negative free cash flow, if revenue declines accelerate, or if liquidity materially weakens.

Liquidity is considered adequate, based on a cash balance of $90 million at August 31, 2020 and expectations for negative free cash flow generation in fiscal 2021 (as a result of significant bankruptcy related costs) which is expected to turn positive over the course of fiscal 2022.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Given Skillsoft's exposure to the North American and European economies, the company remains vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions.

Software Luxembourg Acquisition S.A R.L. ("Skillsoft") provides cloud-based e-learning solutions for enterprises, government, and education customers through its Skillsoft and SumTotal businesses. In September 2014 Evergreen Skills acquired SumTotal Systems, Inc. ("SumTotal") for approximately $725 million. SumTotal is a global provider of personalized learning and human capital management ("HCM") software to organizations. The company reported approximately $514 million of total revenue in its fiscal year ended January 31, 2020. Skillsoft is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Software Industry published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130740. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

