Moody's assigns Caa1 rating to Ardagh's proposed $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2027

Milan, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today
assigned a Caa1 rating to the proposed $600 million senior unsecured
notes due 2027 issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Holdings
USA Inc., subsidiaries of ARD Finance S.A.
(Ardagh). ARD Finance S.A. is the top entity with
rated debt within the restricted group of Luxembourg-based metal
and glass packaging manufacturer Ardagh Group S.A.
All other ratings of Ardagh, including the B3 corporate family rating
(CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and existing
instrument ratings of its subsidiaries remain unchanged. The outlook
is stable.
Proceeds from this issuance will be used to tender for a portion of the
existing 6% senior unsecured notes due 2025 and rated Caa1.
If the conditions of the tender offer are not met, the proceeds
will be used to redeem a portion of the existing 4.250%
senior secured notes due 2022 or to purchase the senior unsecured notes
due 2025 in the open market, and to pay for transaction fees.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The proposed transaction is broadly credit neutral for Ardagh because
the benefits from postponing the maturity for a portion of its debt and
reducing the annual interest cost by c. $4.5 million
with no material change in gross leverage, are offset by the $66
million costs expected to complete the refinancing.
Ardagh's B3 CFR remains constrained by (1) its high Moody's-adjusted
debt/EBITDA of c.9.0x for the last twelve months ending
31 March 2020 and pro forma for the recent $700 million debt issuance
and the current refinancing; (2) expectation of weak free cash flow
(FCF) in 2020-21; (3) the aggressive financial policy of its
shareholders, which have a track record of debt-funded acquisitions
and dividend distributions; and (4) the high share of commoditised
products, for which the pricing pressure needs to be offset by cost
savings and efficiency improvements, innovation and volume growth
in a competitive operating environment.
Although it is difficult to quantify at this time, Moody's
does not expect Ardagh to be materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak
because of its presence in the relatively resilient food and beverage
end-markets and its focus on the non-premium segments.
More positively, the B3 CFR is supported by the company's
scale, its leading market positions in both the glass and metal
packaging industries, some diversification across regions and substrates
and a solid liquidity profile. Ardagh also benefits from long-term
customer relationships and pass-through clauses in most of its
contracts, which partly mitigate a fairly concentrated customer
base and exposure to input cost inflation.
RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company
will be able to withstand the weakening trading conditions owing to the
coronavirus outbreak thanks to its solid liquidity. The outlook
also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will not lose
any material customers and will not engage in material debt-funded
acquisitions, or shareholder remuneration, for which the company
has a track record.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING
Given Ardagh's currently high leverage, meaningful steps of
deleveraging would be needed for upward pressure on the rating to develop.
More specifically, the ratings could come under positive pressure
should Ardagh be able to reduce Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA
towards 7.0x and generate Moody's-adjusted positive
free cash flow, both on a sustainably basis.
Conversely, the ratings could come under negative pressure if the
company fails to delever towards 8.0x by the end of 2021,
if free cash flow remains negative for an extended period of time and
its liquidity weakens.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers:
Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018
and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
COMPANY PROFILE
ARD Finance S.A. (Ardagh) is a parent company of Ardagh
Group S.A., a New York Stock Exchange listed company
and one of the largest suppliers globally of metal and glass containers
primarily to the food and beverage end markets. The company operates
56 production facilities (23 metal beverage can production facilities
and 33 glass container manufacturing facilities) in 12 countries with
significant presence in Europe and North America, employing c.
16,400 people. For the last twelve months ending 31 March
2020, the company generated $6.7 billion of revenue
and $1.2 billion of EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s)
and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
