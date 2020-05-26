Moody's assigns Caa1 rating to Ardagh's proposed $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2027

Milan, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Caa1 rating to the proposed $600 million senior unsecured notes due 2027 issued by Ardagh Packaging Finance plc and Ardagh Holdings USA Inc., subsidiaries of ARD Finance S.A. (Ardagh). ARD Finance S.A. is the top entity with rated debt within the restricted group of Luxembourg-based metal and glass packaging manufacturer Ardagh Group S.A.

All other ratings of Ardagh, including the B3 corporate family rating (CFR), B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) and existing instrument ratings of its subsidiaries remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

Proceeds from this issuance will be used to tender for a portion of the existing 6% senior unsecured notes due 2025 and rated Caa1. If the conditions of the tender offer are not met, the proceeds will be used to redeem a portion of the existing 4.250% senior secured notes due 2022 or to purchase the senior unsecured notes due 2025 in the open market, and to pay for transaction fees.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The proposed transaction is broadly credit neutral for Ardagh because the benefits from postponing the maturity for a portion of its debt and reducing the annual interest cost by c. $4.5 million with no material change in gross leverage, are offset by the $66 million costs expected to complete the refinancing.

Ardagh's B3 CFR remains constrained by (1) its high Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA of c.9.0x for the last twelve months ending 31 March 2020 and pro forma for the recent $700 million debt issuance and the current refinancing; (2) expectation of weak free cash flow (FCF) in 2020-21; (3) the aggressive financial policy of its shareholders, which have a track record of debt-funded acquisitions and dividend distributions; and (4) the high share of commoditised products, for which the pricing pressure needs to be offset by cost savings and efficiency improvements, innovation and volume growth in a competitive operating environment.

Although it is difficult to quantify at this time, Moody's does not expect Ardagh to be materially impacted by the coronavirus outbreak because of its presence in the relatively resilient food and beverage end-markets and its focus on the non-premium segments.

More positively, the B3 CFR is supported by the company's scale, its leading market positions in both the glass and metal packaging industries, some diversification across regions and substrates and a solid liquidity profile. Ardagh also benefits from long-term customer relationships and pass-through clauses in most of its contracts, which partly mitigate a fairly concentrated customer base and exposure to input cost inflation.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that the company will be able to withstand the weakening trading conditions owing to the coronavirus outbreak thanks to its solid liquidity. The outlook also incorporates Moody's assumption that the company will not lose any material customers and will not engage in material debt-funded acquisitions, or shareholder remuneration, for which the company has a track record.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

Given Ardagh's currently high leverage, meaningful steps of deleveraging would be needed for upward pressure on the rating to develop. More specifically, the ratings could come under positive pressure should Ardagh be able to reduce Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA towards 7.0x and generate Moody's-adjusted positive free cash flow, both on a sustainably basis.

Conversely, the ratings could come under negative pressure if the company fails to delever towards 8.0x by the end of 2021, if free cash flow remains negative for an extended period of time and its liquidity weakens.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in this rating was Packaging Manufacturers: Metal, Glass, and Plastic Containers published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120393. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

ARD Finance S.A. (Ardagh) is a parent company of Ardagh Group S.A., a New York Stock Exchange listed company and one of the largest suppliers globally of metal and glass containers primarily to the food and beverage end markets. The company operates 56 production facilities (23 metal beverage can production facilities and 33 glass container manufacturing facilities) in 12 countries with significant presence in Europe and North America, employing c. 16,400 people. For the last twelve months ending 31 March 2020, the company generated $6.7 billion of revenue and $1.2 billion of EBITDA.

