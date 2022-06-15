Moody's assigns Caa1 rating to Cooper's Hawk's add-on term loan

New York, June 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today assigned a Caa1 rating to Cooper's Hawk Intermediate Holding, LLC's ("Cooper's Hawk") $50 million add-on to its senior secured 1st lien term loan due 2026. The company's existing Caa1 corporate family rating and stable outlook are unaffected.

Cooper's Hawk obtained the add-on term loan on April 28, 2022. Proceeds were used to repay outstanding revolving loans totaling $34.3 million and associated fees and expenses. Remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.

"The add-on term loan is a credit positive, as it improves liquidity by repaying all revolver borrowing and adding additional cash to the company's balance sheet which, along with continued external support from its financial sponsor, should be more than sufficient to cover cash flow needs over the coming year, including a planned significant increase in new unit openings," stated Moody's Vice President, Mike Zuccaro.

The following rating was assigned:

.. Issuer: Cooper's Hawk Intermediate Holding, LLC

... $50 million senior secured 1st lien term loan due 2026, Caa1 (LGD3)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Cooper's Hawk's Caa1 CFR reflects its small size relative to its rated restaurant peers, limited geographic diversification, and weak credit metrics. While a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is underway and financial leverage is expected to significantly improve, it will remain high in 2022, at over 8x as per Moody's lease adjusted calculations. Also reflected are governance considerations, including private equity ownership, which led to high financial leverage before the pandemic, and an aggressive growth strategy. However, its sponsor, Ares, has already demonstrated a commitment to support growth related cash flow needs.

The rating is supported by Cooper's Hawk's solid position in the nascent restaurant/wine club space. As one of the first movers with multiple locations, its wine club is the largest in the US. With monthly membership fees accounting for about 25% of the company's total revenue, this business provides a base level of revenue, earnings and cash flow support. The wine club also bolsters restaurant traffic considerably because of the very high rate of customer in-store pickup. Further support is provided by its diverse customer base and broad appeal among varying demographics. Moody's expects continued organic revenue and profitability growth over the next few years, in addition to significant new unit growth.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation for continued improvement in operating performance and credit metrics as the company further recovers from the pandemic, and as new restaurant units are opened. The outlook also reflects Moody's expectation for adequate liquidity, supported by balance sheet cash, revolver availability and external support from its financial sponsor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if operating performance improves such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 7.5x and EBITA/interest expense approached 1.25x, while maintaining adequate liquidity.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity weakens or if the probability of default increases for any reason. Quantitatively, ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA remains above 9.0x.

Cooper's Hawk Intermediate Holding, LLC ("Cooper's Hawk") is an experiential concept restaurant chain that also features the largest wine club in the US. The company currently operates 49 restaurants, which also serve as the primary pickup location for recurring monthly wine purchases by its wine club members. Cooper's Hawk was established in 2005 by founder and CEO Tim McEnery and was purchased by Ares Private Equity Group in July 2019. Revenue is around $370 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Restaurants published in August 2021 and available at https://rmc-prd.mis-ext-all-prd.aws.moodys.tld/api/rmc-documents/74304. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

