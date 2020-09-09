Moody's assigns Caa1 rating to Cornerstone's proposed $400 million senior unsecured notes

New York, September 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Caa1 rating to Cornerstone
Building Brands, Inc. 's (Cornerstone) proposed $400
million senior unsecured notes due 2029. All other ratings for
the company remain unchanged, including the B2 Corporate Family
Rating, B2-PD Probability of Default Rating, B2 senior
secured credit facilities rating and Caa1 senior unsecured rating.
The SGL-2 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating is also unchanged.
The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the new notes will be used to repay outstanding borrowings
under the company's ABL facility, to pay all fees and expenses
related to the issuance, and to use the remaining net proceeds,
if any, to repay outstanding amounts under its cash flow-based
revolving credit facility. The transaction will be leverage neutral
while improving the company's debt maturity profile. Pro
forma for the proposed offering, Moody's projects Cornerstone's
debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments)
will be 6.1x at year end 2020.
"With the proposed $400 million offering Cornerstone will enhance
its financial flexibility by extending its debt maturity profile,"
said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Caa1 (LGD5)
LGD Adjustment:
Senior Unsecured LGD changed to (LGD5) from (LGD6)
RATINGS RATIONALE
Cornerstone's B2 Corporate Family Rating reflects the compnany's
leading position as the largest integrated manufacturer of exterior building
products in North America for the commercial, residential,
and repair and remodel construction industries, commitment to reduce
leverage and good liquidity profile with no significant debt expiring
until 2023. At the same time, Moody's rating takes
into consideration the company's exposure to cyclical end markets and
its high debt leverage.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that during this
uncertain economic environment Cornerstone will maintain stable profitability
and generate cash that will be used to de-lever its balance sheet,
despite declining revenue from weaker economic activity.
Cornerstone's SGL-2 Speculative-Grade Liquidity Rating
reflects Moody's expectation of a good liquidity profile over the
next 12-18 months. At July 4, 2020, the company's
liquidity profile was supported by (i) $483 million of cash and
(ii) $146 million of availability under the company's $611
million asset based lending revolver (ABL). The ABL facility has
a springing fixed charge covenant ratio of 1:1 which gets triggered
when availability under the ABL is below 10% of total commitments
or the borrowing base, whichever is lower. Moody's
expects the company to remain in compliance with all its financial covenants
over the next 12 to 18 months.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 5.0x for a sustained
period of time
» EBITA-to-Interest expense is above 2.25x for
a sustained period of time
» The company improves its free cash flow and its liquidity profile
» The outlook for the homebuilding industry is favorable
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 6.0x for a sustained
period of time
» EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 1.5x for
a sustained period of time
» The company's liquidity deteriorates
» The homebuilding industry outlook turns negative
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Cornerstone Building
Brands, is the largest manufacturer of exterior building products
for residential and low-rise non-residential buildings in
North America. Its products include windows and vinyl siding as
well as engineered metal building systems, metal components,
coil coatings, and insulated metal panels. For the LTM period
ended July 2020, Cornerstone generated $4.8 billion
in pro forma net sales.
