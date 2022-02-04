Moody's assigns Caa1 rating to Covis' proposed second lien term loan

Upgrades first lien debt instruments to B1 from B2

London, 04 February 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today assigned a Caa1 rating to the proposed $300 million backed senior secured second lien term loan to be borrowed by Covis Finco S.a r.l. (Covis) and its subsidiary Covis US Finco, LLC (the co-borrowers). Parent company Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l., which provides respiratory and critical care drugs, is currently in syndication to refinance its entire capital structure.

As a result of changes in the proposed capital structure, Moody's has also upgraded to B1 from B2 Covis' first lien debt instruments, including the backed senior secured first-lien term loan B (upsized to $550 million from $350 million) as well as pari passu ranking $100 million backed senior secured multicurrency revolving credit facility (RCF) and the proposed $350 million equivalent Euro-denominated backed senior secured notes (downsized from previously proposed $375 million).

The existing debt ratings of Covis Midco 2 S.a r.l., including its B2 corporate family rating (CFR), are unchanged. The outlook on all entities is stable.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 rating on the proposed backed senior secured second lien term loan, two notches below the CFR, reflects its ranking behind $900 million equivalent of backed senior secured first lien debt in the event of security enforcement.

Conversely, the upgrade of the proposed backed senior secured first lien debt facilities to B1 from B2, one notch above the CFR, reflects the benefit of having a sizeable amount of second lien debt providing some cushion in a default scenario.

Although unchanged, the B2 CFR on Covis remains weakly positioned. Following updates to the pricing guidance, Moody's estimates that annual interest payments will be around $20 million higher than expected at the time of the CFR assignment. It will reduce Moody's adjusted free cash flow (FCF) accordingly, to around $60 million in 2022. While still solid, the lower FCF will result in a slower cash build, thereby limiting the company's ability to fund future business development through internal resources. Nevertheless, Moody's has stated before that the current rating and outlook would not accommodate any material product or business acquisitions in the next 12 to 18 months.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Governance factors that Moody's considers in Covis' credit profile include the risk of material or debt-funded acquisitions which would increase leverage or business risk and the company's private equity ownership which exposes Covis' credit profile to the risk of shareholder distributions.

Social risks for Covis pertain to (i) demographic and social trends as payors seek to limit healthcare expenditure, (ii) customer relations risks in the context of legal proceedings regarding marketing practices for Makena in the US and (iii) risks related to responsible production such as product safety and regulatory risks linked to manufacturing compliance.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Covis' credit metrics will deteriorate in the next 12 to 18 months before the company returns to low single digit organic growth in revenue and EBITDA from 2023. Good cash conversion and free cash flow generation of at least $80 million per annum under the current business perimeter support the stable outlook. The stable outlook also assumes that Covis will not pursue material product or business acquisitions or shareholder distributions in the next 12 to 18 months. Furthermore, the potential market removal of Makena represents an event risk which is not formally factored into the outlook.

Lastly, the stable outlook assumes that no new material debt will be used to fund the original issue discounts on the proposed debt instruments.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if (i) risks associated with product concentration significantly abate, including good mitigation of generic entry on Feraheme, growth in the respiratory portfolio and certainty that Makena will remain on the market with stable revenues, and (ii) Covis maintains or grows Moody's adjusted EBITDA from its 2021 level under the pro forma business perimeter and Moody's adjusted gross debt to EBITDA reduces to around 4.0x on a sustainable basis, and (iii) Covis generates free cash flow (FCF, after royalties, interest and exceptional items) consistently above $100 million with FCF/debt toward 15%, and (iv) the company does not make any additional large product and business acquisitions or shareholder distributions.

The ratings could be downgraded in case Covis' revenues and earnings decline beyond 2022 including as a result of generic competition on Feraheme and potential delays in the recovery of Alvesco sales. Downward rating pressure could also arise if (i) Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA rises toward 5.5x sustainably, (ii) cash generation weakens such that Moody's adjusted free cash flow/debt decreases toward 5% and liquidity weakens, (iii) Covis embarks upon additional large product or business acquisitions before the AstraZeneca assets are fully transitioned and consolidated in its accounts for a full 12 months, (iv) Makena is removed from the market or its share reduces significantly.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Pharmaceuticals published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1285013. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Upgrades:

..Issuer: Covis Finco S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Upgraded to B1 from B2

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Upgraded to B1 from B2

Assignments:

..Issuer: Covis Finco S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned Caa1

Withdrawals:

..Issuer: Covis Finco S.a r.l.

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Withdrawn , previously rated B2

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Covis Finco S.a r.l.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

CORPORATE PROFILE

Covis, headquartered in Zug (Switzerland) and Luxembourg, markets and distributes patent-protected and mature drugs to treat chronic disorders and life-threatening conditions in the respiratory and critical care areas, with presence in over 50 countries. Founded in 2011 by management and Cerberus Capital, it was acquired by funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management in March 2020. In the 12 months to 30 September 2021, Covis had revenue of around $590 million, including the assets recently acquired from AstraZeneca PLC.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Frederic Duranson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

