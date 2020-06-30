Moody's assigns Caa1 rating to NESL's proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Caa1 rating to New Enterprise
Stone & Lime Co., Inc.'s (NESL) proposed $200
million senior unsecured notes due 2028. All other ratings for
the company remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.
The proceeds from the new notes will be used to fund the cash tender offer
of the company's 10.125% senior unsecured notes due
2022. The transaction will be leverage neutral while improving
the company's debt maturity profile. Pro forma for the proposed
offering, Moody's projects NESL's debt-to-EBITDA
(inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 5.8x at fiscal
year-end 2021 (February 2021).
"With the proposed $200 million offering NESL will enhance its
financial flexibility and will have no significant debt maturities until
March 2026," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior
Analyst.
The following rating actions were taken:
Assignments:
..Issuer: New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co.,
Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned
Caa1 (LGD5)
RATINGS RATIONALE
New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.'s
(NESL) B2 corporate family rating reflects the company's strong
position as a dominant local supplier of construction materials and a
contractor of heavy/highway construction in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
and Western New York. In addition, the credit rating is supported
by the company's good liquidity profile, solid operating margins,
and free cash flow generation. At the same time, Moody's
rating takes into consideration the company's small scale, vulnerability
to cyclical end markets and its customer concentration. A significant
portion of NESL's revenue is generated from PennDOT, the Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission and other agencies, which temporarily postponed
or idled daily construction activity during April and May as a result
of the Coronavirus outbreak, impacting the company's short
term profitability.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NESL will restore
its sales and profitability after an unusual temporary decline in economic
activity during its first fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2020.
Moody's outlook also considers a return to stable end-market demand
in public and private infrastructure.
Moody's expects NESL to have a good liquidity profile over the next
12 to 18 months. At May 31, 2020, the company had approximately
$12 million in cash and $56 million in undrawn availability
under its ABL facility that expires in July 2022.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be upgraded if:
» The company improves its profitability and lessens its reliance
on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 4.5x for a sustained
period of time
» EBIT-to-Interest expense approaches 3.0x for
a sustained period of time
The ratings could be downgraded if:
» The company's operating margins decline below 8%
» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 5.5x for a sustained
period of time
» EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 1.5x for
a sustained period of time
» The company's liquidity deteriorates
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials
published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
New Enterprise Stone & Lime, Co., Inc. is
a privately held, vertically-integrated construction materials
supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor. The company
operates two segments: construction materials and heavy/highway
construction. NESL operates, owns or leases 57 quarries and
sand deposits (45 active), 31 hot mix asphalt plants, 19 fixed
and portable ready mixed concrete plants , three lime distribution
centers and one construction supply center. NESL's operations are
primarily concentrated in Pennsylvania and Western New York, with
reach into the adjacent states including Maryland, West Virginia,
and Virginia. For the 12 months ended February 29, 2020,
the company generated $631 million in revenue and $139 million
in adjusted EBITDA.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Emile El Nems
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Dean Diaz
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653