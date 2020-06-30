Moody's assigns Caa1 rating to NESL's proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes

New York, June 30, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) assigned a Caa1 rating to New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.'s (NESL) proposed $200 million senior unsecured notes due 2028. All other ratings for the company remain unchanged. The outlook is stable.

The proceeds from the new notes will be used to fund the cash tender offer of the company's 10.125% senior unsecured notes due 2022. The transaction will be leverage neutral while improving the company's debt maturity profile. Pro forma for the proposed offering, Moody's projects NESL's debt-to-EBITDA (inclusive of Moody's adjustments) will be 5.8x at fiscal year-end 2021 (February 2021).

"With the proposed $200 million offering NESL will enhance its financial flexibility and will have no significant debt maturities until March 2026," said Emile El Nems, a Moody's VP-Senior Analyst.

The following rating actions were taken:

Assignments:

..Issuer: New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Assigned Caa1 (LGD5)

RATINGS RATIONALE

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc.'s (NESL) B2 corporate family rating reflects the company's strong position as a dominant local supplier of construction materials and a contractor of heavy/highway construction in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and Western New York. In addition, the credit rating is supported by the company's good liquidity profile, solid operating margins, and free cash flow generation. At the same time, Moody's rating takes into consideration the company's small scale, vulnerability to cyclical end markets and its customer concentration. A significant portion of NESL's revenue is generated from PennDOT, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission and other agencies, which temporarily postponed or idled daily construction activity during April and May as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, impacting the company's short term profitability.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that NESL will restore its sales and profitability after an unusual temporary decline in economic activity during its first fiscal quarter ended May 31, 2020. Moody's outlook also considers a return to stable end-market demand in public and private infrastructure.

Moody's expects NESL to have a good liquidity profile over the next 12 to 18 months. At May 31, 2020, the company had approximately $12 million in cash and $56 million in undrawn availability under its ABL facility that expires in July 2022.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if:

» The company improves its profitability and lessens its reliance on the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

» Debt-to-EBITDA is below 4.5x for a sustained period of time

» EBIT-to-Interest expense approaches 3.0x for a sustained period of time

The ratings could be downgraded if:

» The company's operating margins decline below 8%

» Debt-to-EBITDA is above 5.5x for a sustained period of time

» EBITA-to-Interest expense is below 1.5x for a sustained period of time

» The company's liquidity deteriorates

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Building Materials published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158917. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime, Co., Inc. is a privately held, vertically-integrated construction materials supplier and heavy/highway construction contractor. The company operates two segments: construction materials and heavy/highway construction. NESL operates, owns or leases 57 quarries and sand deposits (45 active), 31 hot mix asphalt plants, 19 fixed and portable ready mixed concrete plants , three lime distribution centers and one construction supply center. NESL's operations are primarily concentrated in Pennsylvania and Western New York, with reach into the adjacent states including Maryland, West Virginia, and Virginia. For the 12 months ended February 29, 2020, the company generated $631 million in revenue and $139 million in adjusted EBITDA.

