Moody's assigns Caa1 rating to New Gold's new senior unsecured notes

Toronto, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") assigned a Caa1 rating to New Gold Inc.'s new $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2027. Proceeds will be used to redeem its outstanding $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company's B3 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR"), B3-PD Probability of Default Rating and SGL-2 Speculative Grade Rating remain unchanged. The ratings outlook is stable.

Assignments:

..Issuer: New Gold Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

RATINGS RATIONALE

New Gold Inc. (B3 CFR) is constrained by its 1) small scale (454 thousand GEOs in 2019), 2) mine concentration (just two mines) 3) our expectation of negative free cash flow in the next 12-18 months, driven by material capital expenditures at both the Rainy River and New Afton mines, and 4) sensitivity to volatile gold and copper prices. The company benefits from 1) operations being located in a favorable mining jurisdiction (Canada), 2) long mine lives of over 10 years at both operating mines; and 3) good liquidity (SGL-2).

New Gold's two recent sales have meaningfully improved the company's liquidity position. On March 31, 2020, New Gold closed its strategic partnership with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan ("Ontario Teachers'") to sell a 46.0% free cash flow interest in the New Afton mine with an option to convert the interest into a 46.0% joint venture interest in four years, or have their interest remain as a free cash flow interest at a reduced rate of 42.5%, for upfront cash proceeds of $300 million. As well, on June 9, 2020, New Gold entered into a definitive agreement with Artemis Gold Inc. (unrated) to divest its Blackwater gold development project in British Columbia, whereby its will receive CAD140 million on closing and CAD50 million payable twelve months following closing, in addition to other considerations including a Blackwater gold stream and shares in Artemis. The Blackwater transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

New Gold is exposed to environmental risks typical for a company in the mining industry. This includes, but is not limited to wastewater discharges, site remediation and mine closure, waste rock and tailings management, and air emissions. The company is subject to environmental laws and regulations in the areas in which it operates. New Gold's Rainy River operations were shut down for two weeks in late March to adhere to provincial and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Following the resumption of mine operations in early April, New Gold has put safety protocols in place at all its sites to reduce the risk of the Covid-19 infection. This includes restricted access to sites; travel restrictions; enhanced sanitization practices; optimized plans for transport and employee accommodation; and work from home options. New Gold's management is committed to reducing debt over the near term.

New Gold has good liquidity (SGL-2). Sources of $550 million compare to uses of about $400 million through December, 2021. Sources consist of $400 million of cash at Q1/20 and $150 million (CAD 190 million) expected from the sale of the Blackwater project. Uses include about $200 million of expected negative free cash flow, driven by a large capital spending program, and $200 million outstanding on its $400 million revolver authorization which expires in August, 2021. The company has no mandatory debt repayment repayments through 2021. Moody's expects New Gold will remain comfortably in compliance with its bank facility covenant.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that New Gold will maintain gold equivalent production above 400,000oz/year and that the company will continue to have at least an adequate liquidity position while funding its capital expenditures at both its Rainy River and New Afton mines.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if New Gold is able to generate sustainable positive free cash flow, adjusted debt to EBITDA is maintained below 3.5x (4.0x at Q1/20) and the company sustains a positive EBIT margin of at least 6% (-6% at Q1/20).

A downgrade to Caa1 could occur if leverage is sustained above 4.5x (4.0x at Q1/20), EBIT margins are maintained below negative 5% (-6% at Q1/20) and cash flow from operations minus dividends falls to and remains below 10% of outstanding debt (24% at Q1/20). A significant reduction in liquidity could also result in a downgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

New Gold Inc. is a gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with two operating mines: New Afton, British Columbia, Canada (69 thousand gold ozs and 79 million lbs copper produced in 2019), and Rainy River, Ontario, Canada (254 thousand gold ozs produced in 2019). The company also owns the Blackwater gold development project in British Columbia, which is being sold. Revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $631 million.

