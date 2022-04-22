Moody's assigns Caa1 rating to Vista Global's new $500 million senior unsecured notes; outlook stable

Frankfurt am Main, April 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Caa1 rating to the $500 million backed senior unsecured notes to be issued by VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C. (VistaJet) and co-issued by XO Management Holding Inc. At the same time the rating agency affirmed the B3 corporate family rating (CFR) and the B3-PD probability of default rating (PDR) of Vista Global Holding Ltd. (Vista Global). Concurrently Moody's affirmed the Caa1 rating of the existing backed senior unsecured notes issued by VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C. and co-borrowed by XO Management Holding Inc. The outlook on all ratings has been changed to stable from positive.

Vista Global is currently in the process of acquiring Air Hamburg, Europe's leading charter operator with a fleet of 44 aircraft and Jet Edge the fifth largest branded charter operator globally with a fleet of over 40 aircraft and approximately 60 managed aircraft. The proceeds of the planned issuance will be used to partially finance the acquisition of Air Hamburg and Jet Edge along with covering financing expenses.

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The outlook change to stable from positive was triggered by the fact that the acquisition of Air Hamburg and Jet Edge will be partially debt funded. It will initially weaken its balance sheet, and an improvement in leverage is highly dependent on successful integration. Given current economic circumstances, this might be challenging to achieve. The integration of the acquired operations will have to be managed efficiently in order to achieve ratios that will be in line with the B3 rating category. While Moody's acknowledges a strong momentum in current trading, it considers the financial policy at Vista Global as being aggressive, which limits the upward potential of the rating.

The acquisitions, which management expects to close in Q2 2022, are generally beneficial to Vista Global because they are strategically sound since they will enhance its geographic diversity and market penetration in Europe and the US and will further strengthen the company's business profile through potential economies of scale and improved service level for its customers. Additionally, Moody's expects that the acquisitions will further enhance Vista Global's profitability going forward given the structurally high profit margin of the acquired entities. The acquisitions could also create synergies with Vista Global's current operating setup, and address capacity shortfall in the US with the addition of Jet Edge, albeit entailing an underlying execution risk considering the size of the acquired entities. However, the acquisitions follow a series of transactions that fuel Vista Global's growth but demonstrate aggressive financial policies that tend to favor shareholders over creditors.

The B3 CFR reflects the company's strong position in the market for corporate jet travel; significant contracted revenue from a diversified customer base; and high aircraft utilization rates, which enable a relatively cost-efficient business aviation solution for its customers.

The major constraints to the CFR are Vista Global's exposure to cyclical demand; high leverage of 7.2x Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA in 2021 (6.3x including the impact from aircraft trading / monetization of put options); and a competitive and highly fragmented market along with a still adequate liquidity profile. Further positive rating pressure requires sustained performance improvements and a strengthening of the company's liquidity profile.

The operating performance of Vista Global has materially improved during 2021 on the back of higher flight activity, increased aircraft utilization rates and the contribution from additional aircraft added in the fleet along with the acquisitions of RWA and Apollo/Talon. Specifically, revenue increased to around $1.6 billion in 2021 from roughly $900 million in 2020 as a result of materially higher flying activity and higher revenue recognition in the FSP segment along with industry tailwinds leading to a steep increase in membership figures for both VistaJet and XO. The announced acquisitions will lead to further growth with total revenues above $2.5 billion in 2022.

Profitability has also increased on the back of higher revenue combined with improved aircraft utilization rates and the operational introduction of GL 7500 aircraft (which is significantly more profitable than the rest of Vista Global's aircraft). Therefore, Moody's adjusted EBITDA has increased to $340 million in 2021 from $181 million in 2020, with an expectation of profitability to further improve in 2022 based on increasing flight activity and the consolidation of the two announced acquisitions. This is evidenced by operating performance in Q1 2022 improving by 75% higher revenue and approximately 50% higher EBITDA combined with a ~23% and ~50% increase in program members at VistaJet and deposit members at XO, respectively, compared to Q1 2021. This should lead to Moody's adjusted EBITDA margin towards 30% in the next 12-18 months.

Improving operating performance has resulted in a material decline in leverage that was partially offset by an increase in adjusted debt. Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA declined to 7.2x in 2021 (6.3x including the impact from Aircraft Trading/Monetization of Put Options) from 11.3x in 2020. However, driven by increased aircraft debt service Moody's adjusted free cash flow remained highly negative, FCF/Debt cover was -7.7% in 2021 after -12.8% in 2020. For 2022 the rating agency expects Moody's adjusted debt/EBITDA to decline towards 5.5x with breakeven adjusted FCF generation taking also into account the contribution from acquisitions along with the industry tailwinds supporting demand for Vista Global's offering.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that Vista Global will be able to swiftly execute and integrate the acquisitions of Air Hamburg and Jet Edge and to capitalize on the currently favorable environment in business aviation. On the back of higher revenue, improved aircraft utilization rates and larger fleet size the company should be able improve its credit metrics in line with the expectations set by Moody's for the B3 rating category. The stable outlook also assumes that liquidity will not worsen, which should be supported by at least a breakeven FCF generation.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on the ratings could develop if Vista Global is able to (1) further deleverage its capital structure, such as Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA improving to below 5.5x on a sustained basis, (2) generate material positive free cash flow in excess of aircraft debt service leading to an improved liquidity profile and (3) improve its EBITA margin towards mid-teens in percentage terms on a sustained basis. In addition, an upgrade would require a clear commitment to and demonstration of adherence to a conservative financial policy.

Likewise, downward pressure could exert in case of indications that the company is unable to (1) maintain debt /EBITDA below 7x on a sustained basis, (2) maintain utilization rates resulting in weakening EBITA margins to below double digit terms in percentage terms on a sustained basis in the next 12-18 months, (3) sell a sufficient level of Flight Solution Program hours to secure meaningful quarterly cash payments for a prolonged period, (4) generate sufficient free cash flow to meet the scheduled amortization of its aircraft financings leading to a deterioration in liquidity, or (5) if it continues to finance its growth with additional debt leading to weaker credit metrics.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS (ESG)

Moody's takes into account the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors when assessing companies' credit quality. The business and consumer service industry has generally limited direct exposures to environmental risks. However, Vista Global has exposure to environmental risks as a fairly large consumer of fuel, which is widely used in business aviation.

Vista has committed to carbon neutrality by 2025 - faster than the current aviation community goal of a 50% reduction of emissions by 2050 and has seen positive traction given a significant majority of VistaJet members have offset their fuel use-related emissions through certified carbon credits.

The governance profile of Vista Global is characterized by the company's aggressive financial policy which favors debt funded growth, a credit negative.

LIQUIDITY

Vista Global's liquidity is still adequate and is partly reliant on significant supplier reimbursements. Alternative sources of liquidity include the equity values of the VistaJet aircraft and raising new equity, both of which are dependent on market conditions if and when needed.

According to Moody's liquidity risk assessment, funds from operations, and cash on hand as of 31 December 2021, along with undrawn RCF, are sufficient to cover expected cash outflows over the twelve-months period to December 2022. The RCF appears to be low compared to the increased scale and volatility of operations. In the base scenario, the rating agency expects the company to be compliant with the springing financial covenant of 6.8x senior net leverage.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Vista Global Holding Ltd.

....Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B3-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B3

..Issuer: VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C. (co-issuer: XO Management Holding Inc.)

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Affirmed Caa1

Assignments:

..Issuer: VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C. (co-issuer: XO Management Holding Inc.)

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned Caa1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Vista Global Holding Ltd.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

..Issuer: VistaJet Malta Finance P.L.C.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Positive

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287897. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Headquartered in Dubai, Vista Global Holding Limited (Vista Global) is the holding company of a leading global business aviation provider that serves corporates and high net worth individuals. The company offers flights through its two subsidiaries VistaJet and XO primarily by membership programs and on-demand charter on either its own aircraft ("on-fleet division") or on a partner's aircraft ("off-fleet division") and generated approximately $1.6 billion of revenues in 2021. Vista Global operates a fleet of 161 owned aircraft including ultra-long range, large cabin, super-mid cabin and light Jet aircraft. The company is owned by majority shareholder and founder Thomas Flohr and minority shareholders RhÃ´ne Capital, Mubadala and Clearlake.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

